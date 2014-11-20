Tag "Paytm"
Google Tez Adds On A Chat Feature To Take On WhatsApp & Paytmby PCQ Bureau March 7, 2018
Google Tez will soon be updated with a new and simple chat feature. The chat feature is rolling out slowly and steadily for the users. Where a user would be …Read More
Mivi Introduces Bluetooth earphones ‘Conquer’ in Indiaby PCQ Bureau January 22, 2018
Mivi has launched Conquer, an all-new pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones at Rs 3,299. The device is exclusively available on Amazon for the moment but will be available on most …Read More
Paytm 12.12 Festival’ is Live with Exciting Deals and Cashbacksby PCQ Bureau December 12, 2017
It's the ideal time to go shopping at your nearby stores as 'Paytm 12.12 Festival' is live now. With the largest offline shopping festival, Paytm is facilitating its over 5 …Read More
Now Be Digitally Smart With These Train Travel Appsby Suksham Sharma July 7, 2017
Want to be smart enough to take care of your comfort while traveling? Here are the apps that will help you do the same while planning your next train travel. Ixigo …Read More
Daiwa Launches D32C3GL 32inch Toughened Glass TV at Rs.12, 999/-by Mayank Shishodia May 17, 2017
Compelled by the undying passion for technology, Daiwa committed to bring the latest technology to India at budgeted prices; announces the launch of its newest LED TV – D32C3GL with …Read More
Udacity announces Udacity Propel in collaboration with Paytm, Innerchef, 1Mg, etcby Mayank Shishodia May 2, 2017
In an ever emergent technological ecosystem with skills like automation and artificial intelligence becoming the need of the hour, professionals …Read More
PayTm Starts Selling Digital Gold At as Low as Re 1by Raj Kumar Maurya April 28, 2017
PayTm has starts a new service called "Digital Gold". After contributing to India's Digital movement by its the Digital wallet and online payments system, the Paytm has joined hands with MMTC-PAMP …Read More
Sacrifice your Privacy while Using Paytm, Freecharge and BHIM: IIMB Studyby Sidharth Shekhar April 11, 2017
With the rapid development of information technology, ubiquitous mobile phones, and the impact of the demonetization scheme of the GoI, we have witnessed a surge in mobile banking and …Read More
Paytm Rolls Out Recurring Billing for Digital Subscription Companiesby Sidharth Shekhar March 14, 2017
Paytm has announced the launch of a recurring billing service for digital subscription cloud-based companies such as content apps and websites, newsletters, utilities and media companies. This would allow developers …Read More
Why BHIM App is Bound to Beat Paytm and other Mobile Walletsby Adeesh Sharma March 7, 2017
The BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) App is a not just another ordinary mobile app but a kind of mobile wallet that does not store money on its platform. It …Read More
Vijay Shekhar Sharma to be awarded as DQ IT Person of the Year at Digital Economy Conclaveby Navneet Srivastava February 28, 2017
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, PayTM CEO and founder, would be given the Dataquest IT Person of the Year Award at the Dataquest Digital Economy Conclave on March 22, 2017 in New …Read More
Paytm Now Has 200 Mn Wallet Usersby Adeesh Sharma February 27, 2017
Paytm announced that its user base has crossed 200 million Wallets. Within just three years of launching the Paytm Wallet, the company has reached this milestone. Paytm's quick and hassle-free payment …Read More
Paytm Will Invest 600cr To Expand Its QR Code Based Payment Networkby Adeesh Sharma February 20, 2017
Paytm has announced that it will invest over Rs. 600Cr to enable merchants across India for acceptance of digital payments using its QR code based payment solution. The company is investing in …Read More
Can Airtel Payments Bank Change the Rules of the Game?by Sidharth Shekhar February 8, 2017
Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Even Paytm has …Read More
What Paytm Wants From the Union Budget 2017by Adeesh Sharma January 31, 2017
By Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer, Paytm The Union Budget 2017 is widely expected to encourage digital payments and universal access to financial services. It's important for our country to create …Read More
Paytm Maha Bazaar Sale: 24-26 Jan 2017by Adeesh Sharma January 24, 2017
There are a wide range of products available at up to 80% off plus you get handsome cashbacks. Lucky users also stand to win 10 Suzuki two wheelers. What's more, you …Read More
Paytm Introduces 5 New Features For Users and Merchantsby Adeesh Sharma January 24, 2017
To make the app lighter and faster, Paytm has added new features to its mobile app. It can now accept upto Rs. 50,000 for merchants and additional security layers for …Read More
Security Snub Threatens to Derail the Great Indian Cashless Expressby Sidharth Shekhar January 20, 2017
The rapid deployment of mobile telecommunications infrastructure and the emergence of the budget smartphone market has fuelled the cashless economy in India. The country's mobile phone subscriber base has already …Read More
BHIM Digital Payments App has Bugs, Not Bucksby Sidharth Shekhar January 3, 2017
Digital payments app BHIM has become the top app on Google Play Store in India and over 5 lakh transactions have been made by the users so far, Niti Ayog …Read More
Security Concerns Rise as India Aims Cashless Economyby Sidharth Shekhar December 16, 2016
Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Recently chipset maker Qualcomm …Read More