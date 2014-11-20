Tag "Paytm"

Google Tez Adds On A Chat Feature To Take On WhatsApp & Paytm
News

by March 7, 2018

Google Tez will soon be updated with a new and simple chat feature. The chat feature is rolling out slowly and steadily for the users. Where a user would be …

Mivi Introduces Bluetooth earphones ‘Conquer’ in India
News

by January 22, 2018

Mivi has launched Conquer, an all-new pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones at Rs 3,299. The device is exclusively available on Amazon for the moment but will be available on most …

Paytm 12.12 Festival’ is Live with Exciting Deals and Cashbacks
News

by December 12, 2017

It’s the ideal time to go shopping at your nearby stores as ‘Paytm 12.12 Festival’ is live now. With the largest offline shopping festival, Paytm is facilitating its over 5 …

Now Be Digitally Smart With These Train Travel Apps
News

by July 7, 2017

Want to be smart enough to take care of your comfort while traveling? Here are the apps that will help you do the same while planning your next train travel. Ixigo …

Daiwa Launches D32C3GL 32inch Toughened Glass TV at Rs.12, 999/-
TVs & Display

by May 17, 2017

Compelled by the undying passion for technology, Daiwa committed to bring the latest technology to India at budgeted prices; announces the launch of its newest LED TV – D32C3GL with …

Udacity announces Udacity Propel in collaboration with Paytm, Innerchef, 1Mg, etc
News

by May 2, 2017

In an ever emergent technological ecosystem with skills like automation and artificial intelligence becoming the need of the hour, professionals …

PayTm Starts Selling Digital Gold At as Low as Re 1
News News & Launches

by April 28, 2017

PayTm has starts a new service called “Digital Gold”. After contributing to India’s Digital movement by its the Digital wallet and online payments system, the Paytm has joined hands with MMTC-PAMP …

Sacrifice your Privacy while Using Paytm, Freecharge and BHIM: IIMB Study
News Security Tech & Trends

by April 11, 2017

With the rapid development of information technology, ubiquitous mobile phones, and the impact of the demonetization scheme of the GoI, we have witnessed a surge in mobile banking and …

Paytm Rolls Out Recurring Billing for Digital Subscription Companies
News News & Launches

by March 14, 2017

Paytm has announced the launch of a recurring billing service for digital subscription cloud-based companies such as content apps and websites, newsletters, utilities and media companies. This would allow developers …

Why BHIM App is Bound to Beat Paytm and other Mobile Wallets
Advice Editorials Mobile Apps smartphones Smartphones & Tablets Trends Watch

by March 7, 2017

The BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) App is a not just another ordinary mobile app but a kind of mobile wallet that does not store money on its platform. It …

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to be awarded as DQ IT Person of the Year at Digital Economy Conclave
News

by February 28, 2017

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, PayTM CEO and founder, would be given the Dataquest IT Person of the Year Award at the Dataquest Digital Economy Conclave on March 22, 2017 in New …

Paytm Now Has 200 Mn Wallet Users
Mobile Apps News News & Launches Trends Watch

by February 27, 2017

  Paytm announced that its user base has crossed 200 million Wallets. Within just three years of launching the Paytm Wallet, the company has reached this milestone. Paytm’s quick and hassle-free payment …

Paytm Will Invest 600cr To Expand Its QR Code Based Payment Network
News

by February 20, 2017

Paytm has announced that it will invest over Rs. 600Cr to enable merchants across India for acceptance of digital payments using its QR code based payment solution. The company is investing in …

Can Airtel Payments Bank Change the Rules of the Game?
Editorials News Tech & Trends

by February 8, 2017

Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Even Paytm has …

What Paytm Wants From the Union Budget 2017
Advice Communities News Startups

by January 31, 2017

  By Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer, Paytm The Union Budget 2017 is widely expected to encourage digital payments and universal access to financial services. It’s important for our country to create …

Paytm Maha Bazaar Sale: 24-26 Jan 2017
News Trends Watch

by January 24, 2017

There are a wide range of products available at up to 80% off plus you get handsome cashbacks. Lucky users also stand to win 10 Suzuki two wheelers. What’s more, you …

Paytm Introduces 5 New Features For Users and Merchants
Advice News

by January 24, 2017

To make the app lighter and faster, Paytm has added new features to its mobile app. It can now accept upto Rs. 50,000 for merchants and additional security layers for …

Security Snub Threatens to Derail the Great Indian Cashless Express
Editorials Mobile Apps Security smartphones

by January 20, 2017

The rapid deployment of mobile telecommunications infrastructure and the emergence of the budget smartphone market has fuelled the cashless economy in India. The country’s mobile phone subscriber base has already …

BHIM Digital Payments App has Bugs, Not Bucks
Editorials Mobile Apps Trends Watch

by January 3, 2017

Digital payments app BHIM has become the top app on Google Play Store in India and over 5 lakh transactions have been made by the users so far, Niti Ayog …

Security Concerns Rise as India Aims Cashless Economy
News Security Trends Watch

by December 16, 2016

Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Recently chipset maker Qualcomm …

