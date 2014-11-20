Tag "Photo Printer"
EPSON ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THEIR NEW COLOR INKJET PICTUREMATEby PCQ Bureau September 22, 2017
Epson announced the launch of PictureMate PM520, an upgraded and improved version of the super successful photo printer,PictureMatePM245. The PictureMatePM520 offers borderless photo printing upto 5×7" &printing with border up …Read More
Bring memories to life with HP Sprocketby PCQ Bureau September 15, 2017
HP Inc. launched the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for millennials and photography lovers, passionate about capturing memories in their day-to-day life through smartphones. The pocket-sized photo printer allows users to …Read More
Epson Surecolor P5000 Photo Printer Comes to Indian Marketby Ashok Pandey March 21, 2017
Epson launches its new Epson SureColor P5000 17'' wide-format Inkjet printer in India. With the latest imaging technologies, the SureColor P5000 sets the standard for the photo printing, fine art, …Read More