Tag "PoE"
DIGISOL Introduces 5 Mega Pixel IP CCTV Dome Cameraby PCQ Bureau February 19, 2018
DIGISOL Systems announced the release of the new Dome IP CCTV Camera with PoE, Audio & SD card slot for use in home/office security and monitoring applications. The DIGISOL DG-SC6502SA
Netgear ProSAFE Smart Managed Switches for High-Density Power-Over-Ethernet Devicesby Ashok Pandey April 26, 2017
NETGEAR Inc. introduces three new ProSAFE Smart Managed Switches to support dense deployment of modern, high-power devices requiring Power-Over-Ethernet and PoE+. The new standalone switches are designed with varying PoE