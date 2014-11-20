Tag "PoE"

DIGISOL Introduces 5 Mega Pixel IP CCTV Dome Camera
News & Launches

by February 19, 2018

DIGISOL Systems announced the release of the new Dome IP CCTV Camera with PoE, Audio & SD card slot for use in home/office security and monitoring applications. The DIGISOL DG-SC6502SA …

Netgear ProSAFE Smart Managed Switches for High-Density Power-Over-Ethernet Devices
News & Launches

by April 26, 2017

NETGEAR Inc. introduces three new ProSAFE Smart Managed Switches to support dense deployment of modern, high-power devices requiring Power-Over-Ethernet and PoE+. The new standalone switches are designed with varying PoE …

