Tag "polycom"
Dataquest 35 Years: Why A Multi-Generational Workforce Brings Diversity And More Opportunities For Businessby PCQ Bureau February 20, 2018
Authored By: Minhaj Zia, Vice President, South East Asia, India & SAARC, Polycom Inc. Remember what a typical office environment looked like? It was not too long ago that only the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“We are the only one-stop point for collaboration solutions”: Chris Thorson, Polycomby Anushruti Singh January 8, 2018
Chris Thorson, Senior Director, Polycom talks about companies’ achievement in past one year and their new product portfolio Chris Thorson, Senior …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Polycom Pano Review: Secure and hassle-free collaboration solution for meeting roomsby Ashok Pandey November 17, 2017
Do you remember your last meeting in the conference room? I am sure; you must have struggled with the setup. What if you enter the room and start …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Polycom’s Video Collaboration Solutions to Propel Businesses in Keralaby Raj Kumar Maurya January 23, 2017
Polycom, Inc. a global unified communication and collaboration is addressing the increased demand in Kerala for technology which enables workforces to be connected from anywhere. Improvement in network infrastructure in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Polycom Brings RealPresence Medialign 55 Express, an Integrated Video Solutionby Raj Kumar Maurya November 11, 2016
Polycom Inc., has announced the launch of RealPresence Medialign 55 Express, an integrated video solution for the modern workplace. Designed at the company’s research and development (R&D) facility in India, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]