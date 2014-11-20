Tag "portronics"
Portronics Introduces “SoundDrum” – A Bluetooth Multi-function Stereo Speakerby PCQ Bureau March 1, 2018
Portronics brings in "SoundDrum" – a Bluetooth 4.2 Multi-function Stereo Speaker with FM and other multiple connectivity options. Bluetooth 4.2 BLE offers 250 % faster speed and much more security
Portronics Introduces My Buddy Liteby PCQ Bureau February 26, 2018
Portronics is excited to introduce its all-new "My Buddy Lite" – A convenient, easy to use and a lightweight Portable and Foldable Laptop Stand. It is the latest addition to the famous Mybuddy Series of laptop
Enjoy Unchained Melodies In Ungripped Joy With Portronics “SoundGrip”by PCQ Bureau December 8, 2017
Portronics announces the launch of "SoundGrip"- a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker with extraordinary clarity of sound and sleek stylish looks. Easy to Carry, Lustrous and Robust built quality: SoundGrip is available in three
Portronics “RuffPad 10” Ushers in a New Era of Note-taking and Doodlingby PCQ Bureau November 1, 2017
Portronics has launched "RuffPad 10" a 10-inch Re-Writable LCD Pad. RuffPad 10 is an extension of RuffPad series of premium and high-quality re-writable LCD pads from Portronics. Key Features & Benefits: RuffPad
Portronics Launches “Harmonics Klip II” Retractable Bluetooth Earphonesby PCQ Bureau September 13, 2017
Portronics has launched Harmonics Klip II, a lightweight Bluetooth 4.1 headset with clip for dual-purpose music and calling. It is a retractable Bluetooth earphone with great sound quality, CVC noise cancellation technology
Portronics Launches Diski 4-in-1 Card readerby Ankit Parashar September 1, 2017
Portronics has added a Smartphone accessory called Diski which is an Apple certified (MFI) 4-in-1 Card Reader and it is much more than a simple card reader. brings Diski- a 4-in-1
Portronics Unveils Portable Bluetooth Speaker, “Sound Bun”by Jyoti Bhagat August 22, 2017
Portronics has launched Sound Bun a very powerful Portable Bluetooth 4.1 Speaker with Microphone. It produces unbelievably great quality sound with just a 6W speaker. This portable wireless speaker has
Portronics BEEM 100 LED Projector for Cinematic Experience at Homeby Ashok Pandey July 27, 2017
Portronics launched "Beem 100" – A 100-lumen, 130-inch screen-size, 800 X 480 resolution portable LED projector. It has the ability to project multimedia content from a variety of sources on
Portronics DOCKER comes at INR 599/-.by Mayank Shishodia July 5, 2017
Portronics has launched Docker added new product to its existing basket of chic mobile holders. It is a stylish, sturdy and light weight mobile holder for smart phones and tablets. Portronics Docker
Portronics SAGA and SAGA Mini Virtual Reality Headset Seriesby Ashok Pandey April 26, 2017
Portronics announces "SAGA and SAGA Mini" series of Virtual Reality Headsets with HD optical lenses. A unique viewing experience of 360 videos will immerse you in the virtual world of
Portronics Launches “PUCK”by Raj Kumar Maurya April 13, 2017
Portronics has launched "PUCK" – a 2.4GHz, ergonomically designed wireless optical mouse which glides like a puck on ice. Pain in fingers caused by working for long hours using a standard
Portronics SeeSaw Reviewby Ashok Pandey March 16, 2017
You are going to office leaving your parents or children behind and worrying about them. This situation is becoming common with most of the people. Seems only one solution to
Portronics “Harmonics Klip” – Retractable Bluetooth Earphones for Music and Callsby Ashok Pandey March 8, 2017
Portronics launches Harmonics Klip, a dual-purpose music and calling enabled retractable Bluetooth earphone with CVC noise cancellation technology to let you enjoy the freedom of Bluetooth with clarity of calls
Portronics Launches Mini Bluetooth Earbud – Harmonics Talkyby Ashok Pandey February 27, 2017
Portronics annouces "Harmonics Talky" – a small and virtually invisible Mini Bluetooth Earbud that can be used both for phone calls and listening to music from paired mobile phones. It
Portronics’ SEESAW HD WIFI Surveillance Camera for Home, SOHO & SMB Marketby Ashok Pandey January 30, 2017
Portronics announces compact, affordable and easy-to-use wi-fi HD Camera "SeeSaw" with two-way audio capability. The HD WIFI Camera is ideal for Residential, Small to Medium-sized Business (SMB) and SOHO customers
Portronics Enhances its Fitness Category with “Yogg X”by Sonam Yadav December 7, 2016
Portronics enhances its Wellness Series by launching "Yogg X" – An extremely Slim and Elegant Smart Fitness Watch with a Touch-Enabled Detachable Dial and a water proof design (IP67). So even
Portronics Launches All-in-one Bluetooth Speaker: Subline-IIIby Raj Kumar Maurya November 9, 2016
Portronics launched a high quality and versatile rechargeable Bluetooth stereo speaker, "Sublime III" . You can play it with multiple sources of music, set wake-up alarm, and use it as a
Portronics Harmonics 202 Bluetooth Earphone Review: Decent Earphone at 2,999by Sidharth Shekhar October 13, 2016
The portable audio gear segment is always abuzz with multiple products lined up for release every month. Last month Portronics launched Harmonics series of in-ear earphones, with its first stereo
Portronics Flaunts “POSH”- Bluetooth Speaker for Music Enthusiastsby Ashok Pandey May 4, 2016
Portronics launches its new opulent Bluetooth speaker – "POSH". This swanky, stylish and powerful audio gem offers two 3W inbuilt speakers for great audio performance. POSH speaker is a blend of
Capture Beautiful Moments With Portronics Pen Stickby Ashok Pandey November 10, 2015
Portronics launches world's smallest Selfie Stick – Pen Stick, which can literally come into your pocket or purse. Portronics Pen Stick has been designed with highly advanced and compact features. The