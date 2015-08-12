Tag "power bank"

Quantum Introduces High Capacity Power Bank
News & Launches

Quantum Introduces High Capacity Power Bank

by February 23, 2018

QHMPL announces another Power bank to its successful portfolio with ‘20000mAh’,  the ultra-high battery capacity, with compact looks, makes it an ideal choice for those who spend a lot of their …

Quantum Hi – Tech Introduces Super slim 8000 mAh Power Bank
News & Launches

Quantum Hi – Tech Introduces Super slim 8000 mAh Power Bank

by December 26, 2017

QHMPL under the brand Quantum Hi-Tech introduces another Power Bank in its Slimmer range-, ‘8KP Polymer Power Bank’, which enhances your smartphone for all day extensive use and power-hungry applications. Power …

Sound One 10000 mAh Power Bank Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

Sound One 10000 mAh Power Bank Review

by October 23, 2017

The Made in India power bank from Sound One is compact in size and comes with Dual USB Port and offering superfast charging with 2.1A (Max) USB Output Ports. Having …

Quantum unveils 10400mah Power bank priced at Rs. 1499/-
News & Launches

Quantum unveils 10400mah Power bank priced at Rs. 1499/-

by July 14, 2017

QHMPL launches a new addition to its dynamic range of portfolio, with ‘10400mAh Power bank’ that supports upto 85% conversion rate for optimized charging of your gadgets. Designed in colorful …

iBall Zooooop Review: A Cute Power Bank to Juice-up Three Devices Simultaneously
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

iBall Zooooop Review: A Cute Power Bank to Juice-up Three Devices Simultaneously

by June 30, 2017

iBall Zooooop (PB-7503C) is an intelligent PowerBank with 7500mAh battery capacity. It looks cool and cute in gold color. The power bank comes with fast charging technology, meaning you can …

Best Power Bank Under Rs 2,000
Features

Best Power Bank Under Rs 2,000

by April 26, 2017

Due to the ever-increasing usage of mobile phones throughout the day, consumers frequently complain about short battery life of mobile devices. As power is lost just when really needed, …

UIMI Technologies launches U3 Mini Solar Chargeable Power Bank
News News & Launches

UIMI Technologies launches U3 Mini Solar Chargeable Power Bank

by April 5, 2017

UIMI Technologies announces the launch of a compact version of the U3 series – the UIMI U3 Mini. The made in India product offers the same convenience of dual charging …

Quantum Hi Tech Announces its 5000mAh Power bank
News News & Launches

Quantum Hi Tech Announces its 5000mAh Power bank

by April 3, 2017

QHMPL, under the brand ‘Quantum Hi-Tech’, widens its Power Bank Portfolio with the launch of its compact ‘5000mAh. It comes with output of 5V/1.0A and input speed of 1 Amp. The …

4 Massive Power Banks for Adventures Travellers
Other Products Others section Peripherals, Components and Accessories

4 Massive Power Banks for Adventures Travellers

by April 3, 2017

Do you remember the trip and mess happened just because of no power juice left in your gadgets? Yes, surely you do remember because you forgot to carry an alternative …

Ambrane's first Qualcomm Power Bank 'PQ-800'
News News & Launches

Ambrane’s first Qualcomm Power Bank ‘PQ-800’

by March 27, 2017

Ambrane India announces its first ‘Qualcomm quick charging Power Bank – PQ800’ with intelligent fast charging technology that lets you experience up to 75% faster charging than traditional solutions. The …

Ambrane India announces AQ11 Tablet with 3G at Rs. 7999
News News & Launches

Ambrane India announces AQ11 Tablet with 3G at Rs. 7999

by January 27, 2017

  Ambrane announces its newest ‘AQ 11 Tablet’, a value driven tablet which promises a dexterous performance both, in terms of features and applications, resulting in an unrivaled performing star. Equipped with host of …

LiteHouse – A Dual Purpose Rechargeable Emergency Light cum Battery Bank
News News & Launches

LiteHouse – A Dual Purpose Rechargeable Emergency Light cum Battery Bank

by January 23, 2017

  Portronics  a prominent leader in the innovative and portable digital product market, has launched “LiteHouse” – a dual purpose re-chargeable powerful emergency light with an in-built battery bank to charge …

UIMI Technologies Brings 15600 mAh Power bank – U8 at Rs 999
News News & Launches

UIMI Technologies Brings 15600 mAh Power bank – U8 at Rs 999

by January 11, 2017

UIMI Technologies announces its new made in India power bank – the UIMI U8. With a large battery capacity of 15600 mAh, it can charge your device over 4-5 times, …

Ambrane Brings Power Bank Series: Plush with PP 1500 (15000mAh) only at 4K
News News & Launches

Ambrane Brings Power Bank Series: Plush with PP 1500 (15000mAh) only at 4K

by December 14, 2016

Do you always keep losing your USB Charging wire every now and then? Ambrane India announces its newest 15,000mAh PP-1500under its Plush Series. Ideal for entertainment or business, PP1500 comes …

8 Cool Gadgets to Buy On Diwali Sale
Buying Advice

8 Cool Gadgets to Buy On Diwali Sale

by October 28, 2016

Looking for cool gadgets to buy on this Diwali! You would get plenty offers on the Diwali sale, either you want to buy it for your own or to gift …

LatestOne.com launches super slim PTron Gusto 3000mAh power bank for Rs 599
News News & Launches

LatestOne.com launches super slim PTron Gusto 3000mAh power bank for Rs 599

by July 21, 2016

If you are looking for a slim power bank that you can slip into your pocket or carry with you in your wallet, look no further, LatestOne.com, Mobile, and Tech …

Sony 15,000mAh & 20,000mAh Power Banks Launched in India
News News & Launches

Sony 15,000mAh & 20,000mAh Power Banks Launched in India

by July 15, 2016

Sony today launched the new 15,000mAh and 20,000mAh Power Banks. It can charge Multi- devices at the same time, with a maximum fast- charging output. These two power …

Ambrane P-1122 Review: A Powerful Power Bank with Capacity to Charge Three Devices Simultaneously
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

Ambrane P-1122 Review: A Powerful Power Bank with Capacity to Charge Three Devices Simultaneously

by July 11, 2016

Ambrane’s new power bank P-1122 has 10000 mAh capacity and comes with three USB ports and one rotatable LED torch. This can charge up to 3 devices at …

Ambrane P-1111 Power Bank Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

Ambrane P-1111 Power Bank Review

by February 11, 2016

The power bank market is full of brands and every month different models are launched. Ambrane has launched P-1111 which comes with 10,400 mAh battery and is loaded with many …

Tukzer 10000 mAh Power Bank Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

Tukzer 10000 mAh Power Bank Review

by January 11, 2016

Tukzer brings a universal, portable Power Bank and Skin4Gadget added beauty to it with its customised skin. The power bank is suitable for almost every mobile and another rechargeable electronics …

