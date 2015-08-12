Tag "power bank"
Quantum Introduces High Capacity Power Bankby PCQ Bureau February 23, 2018
QHMPL announces another Power bank to its successful portfolio with '20000mAh', the ultra-high battery capacity, with compact looks, makes it an ideal choice for those who spend a lot of their
Quantum Hi – Tech Introduces Super slim 8000 mAh Power Bankby PCQ Bureau December 26, 2017
QHMPL under the brand Quantum Hi-Tech introduces another Power Bank in its Slimmer range-, '8KP Polymer Power Bank', which enhances your smartphone for all day extensive use and power-hungry applications. Power
Sound One 10000 mAh Power Bank Reviewby Ashok Pandey October 23, 2017
The Made in India power bank from Sound One is compact in size and comes with Dual USB Port and offering superfast charging with 2.1A (Max) USB Output Ports. Having
Quantum unveils 10400mah Power bank priced at Rs. 1499/-by Mayank Shishodia July 14, 2017
QHMPL launches a new addition to its dynamic range of portfolio, with '10400mAh Power bank' that supports upto 85% conversion rate for optimized charging of your gadgets. Designed in colorful
iBall Zooooop Review: A Cute Power Bank to Juice-up Three Devices Simultaneouslyby Ashok Pandey June 30, 2017
iBall Zooooop (PB-7503C) is an intelligent PowerBank with 7500mAh battery capacity. It looks cool and cute in gold color. The power bank comes with fast charging technology, meaning you can
Best Power Bank Under Rs 2,000by Raj Kumar Maurya April 26, 2017
Due to the ever-increasing usage of mobile phones throughout the day, consumers frequently complain about short battery life of mobile devices. As power is lost just when really needed,
UIMI Technologies launches U3 Mini Solar Chargeable Power Bankby Ashok Pandey April 5, 2017
UIMI Technologies announces the launch of a compact version of the U3 series – the UIMI U3 Mini. The made in India product offers the same convenience of dual charging
Quantum Hi Tech Announces its 5000mAh Power bankby Ashok Pandey April 3, 2017
QHMPL, under the brand 'Quantum Hi-Tech', widens its Power Bank Portfolio with the launch of its compact '5000mAh. It comes with output of 5V/1.0A and input speed of 1 Amp. The
4 Massive Power Banks for Adventures Travellersby Ashok Pandey April 3, 2017
Do you remember the trip and mess happened just because of no power juice left in your gadgets? Yes, surely you do remember because you forgot to carry an alternative
Ambrane's first Qualcomm Power Bank 'PQ-800'by Ashok Pandey March 27, 2017
Ambrane India announces its first 'Qualcomm quick charging Power Bank – PQ800' with intelligent fast charging technology that lets you experience up to 75% faster charging than traditional solutions. The
Ambrane India announces AQ11 Tablet with 3G at Rs. 7999by Raj Kumar Maurya January 27, 2017
Ambrane announces its newest 'AQ 11 Tablet', a value driven tablet which promises a dexterous performance both, in terms of features and applications, resulting in an unrivaled performing star. Equipped with host of
LiteHouse – A Dual Purpose Rechargeable Emergency Light cum Battery Bankby Raj Kumar Maurya January 23, 2017
Portronics a prominent leader in the innovative and portable digital product market, has launched "LiteHouse" – a dual purpose re-chargeable powerful emergency light with an in-built battery bank to charge
UIMI Technologies Brings 15600 mAh Power bank – U8 at Rs 999by Ashok Pandey January 11, 2017
UIMI Technologies announces its new made in India power bank – the UIMI U8. With a large battery capacity of 15600 mAh, it can charge your device over 4-5 times,
Ambrane Brings Power Bank Series: Plush with PP 1500 (15000mAh) only at 4Kby Ashok Pandey December 14, 2016
Do you always keep losing your USB Charging wire every now and then? Ambrane India announces its newest 15,000mAh PP-1500under its Plush Series. Ideal for entertainment or business, PP1500 comes
8 Cool Gadgets to Buy On Diwali Saleby Ashok Pandey October 28, 2016
Looking for cool gadgets to buy on this Diwali! You would get plenty offers on the Diwali sale, either you want to buy it for your own or to gift
LatestOne.com launches super slim PTron Gusto 3000mAh power bank for Rs 599by PCQ Bureau July 21, 2016
If you are looking for a slim power bank that you can slip into your pocket or carry with you in your wallet, look no further, LatestOne.com, Mobile, and Tech
Sony 15,000mAh & 20,000mAh Power Banks Launched in Indiaby Raj Kumar Maurya July 15, 2016
Sony today launched the new 15,000mAh and 20,000mAh Power Banks. It can charge Multi- devices at the same time, with a maximum fast- charging output. These two power
Ambrane P-1122 Review: A Powerful Power Bank with Capacity to Charge Three Devices Simultaneouslyby Ashok Pandey July 11, 2016
Ambrane's new power bank P-1122 has 10000 mAh capacity and comes with three USB ports and one rotatable LED torch. This can charge up to 3 devices at
Ambrane P-1111 Power Bank Reviewby Ashok Pandey February 11, 2016
The power bank market is full of brands and every month different models are launched. Ambrane has launched P-1111 which comes with 10,400 mAh battery and is loaded with many
Tukzer 10000 mAh Power Bank Reviewby Ashok Pandey January 11, 2016
Tukzer brings a universal, portable Power Bank and Skin4Gadget added beauty to it with its customised skin. The power bank is suitable for almost every mobile and another rechargeable electronics