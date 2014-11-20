Tag "practo"

ICICI Lombard Introduces Solution to Transform OPD Health Insurance
by January 24, 2018

 ICICI Lombard General Insurance has launched a health insurance app — ‘IL TakeCare’ in collaboration with Practo, the leading healthcare platform. This one-of-its-kind solution covers Outpatient (OPD) expenses …

Practo – Uber join hands to bring healthcare services to customers
by November 16, 2015

Practo and Uber platform have announced a global partnership that will make it easier for consumers to reach doctors. Starting today, Practo users across India, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore who book …

