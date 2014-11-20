Tag "rbi"

PNB Fraud: Employee bypasses Banking System to issue LoU
PNB Fraud: Employee bypasses Banking System to issue LoU

by February 15, 2018

PNB Fraud:  PNB cautions other banks about modus operandi of fraud  The letter issued by PNB to other banks cautioning about the fraud said it was found through the SWIFT trail …

True Balance Introduces Mobile Wallet Service
True Balance Introduces Mobile Wallet Service

by December 7, 2017

True Balance added a mobile wallet feature marking its entry into the fintech business in India. Having received a nod of approval for wallet license from the Reserve Bank of …

Why Paytm Karo is not an option for every Indian
Why Paytm Karo is not an option for every Indian

by November 13, 2016

The latest advertisement by Paytm which urges people to use their wallet service is nothing but a mockery of the Indian economic system. According to the advertisement, the domestic help …

