PNB Fraud: Employee bypasses Banking System to issue LoUby Anushruti Singh February 15, 2018
PNB Fraud: PNB cautions other banks about modus operandi of fraud The letter issued by PNB to other banks cautioning about the fraud said it was found through the SWIFT trail …Read More
True Balance Introduces Mobile Wallet Serviceby PCQ Bureau December 7, 2017
True Balance added a mobile wallet feature marking its entry into the fintech business in India. Having received a nod of approval for wallet license from the Reserve Bank of …Read More
Why Paytm Karo is not an option for every Indianby Sidharth Shekhar November 13, 2016
The latest advertisement by Paytm which urges people to use their wallet service is nothing but a mockery of the Indian economic system. According to the advertisement, the domestic help …Read More