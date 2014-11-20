Tag "review"

Aqua Jazz S1 Review
Reviews smartphones

Aqua Jazz S1 Review

by March 7, 2018

You can spend 8k or above to get a dual-lens smartphone, but what if you have a tight budget! Still, you can get a dual-lens smartphone. Yes, Aqua Jazz S1 …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review
Reviews Smartphones & Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review

by March 5, 2018

The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub Review

by February 23, 2018

Do you have multiple devices connected to your PC and has no USB port left for another one? If the answer is yes, then you need a USB hub with …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones Review

by February 16, 2018

Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We get a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Honor View 10 Review: A Perfect Choice
Reviews smartphones

Honor View 10 Review: A Perfect Choice

by January 31, 2018

We all have a smartphone, but still, hunger is there to get a more advanced device. The smartphone industry has grown rapidly and it’s the most hyperactive as well. With …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Truvison TX3271 Smart LED TV Review
Reviews TVs & Display

Truvison TX3271 Smart LED TV Review

by January 25, 2018

Europe based consumer electronics & appliances Company, Truvison, announced its new smart LED TV – TX3271. The growing smart Android TV market raises the competition, benefiting consumers. Truvison’s latest offering …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tagg Sports+ Wireless Headphone Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

Tagg Sports+ Wireless Headphone Review

by January 23, 2018

If you are fitness enthusiasts and looking for an in-ear headphone, then Tagg Sports+ could be one choice. Tagg brings Bluetooth In-Ear headphone designed exclusively for fitness enthusiasts and music …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones Review
Audio Equipment Reviews

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones Review

by January 23, 2018

1More has gained lots of recognition and traction in the audio industry. Recently they announce world’s First THX Certified triple driver headphones. Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Gionee M7 Power Review
Reviews smartphones Smartphones & Tablets

Gionee M7 Power Review

by January 10, 2018

A lot has been changed in the year 2017, especially a major shift in smartphone design. Now, phones have the larger screen with narrow bezels and 18:9 ratio, making them …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Blueair Classic 680i Review
Other Products Others section Reviews

Blueair Classic 680i Review

by January 5, 2018

Recently we all experienced the poor-quality air in Delhi NCR region. We all suddenly started looking for the solution to get rid of it, thus air purifiers get the surge …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
OnePlus 5T Review
Reviews smartphones Smartphones & Tablets

OnePlus 5T Review

by December 27, 2017

Only a few months back, OnePlus 5 in arrived in the Indian market and now its turbo version – OnePlus 5T, is here. The OnePlus 5T not only goes ahead …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Xolo ERA 3 Review: A decent and balanced selfie smartphone
Reviews smartphones

Xolo ERA 3 Review: A decent and balanced selfie smartphone

by December 18, 2017

The market is flooded with smartphones ranging from 3K to 1L, but most of the consumers are looking for budget phone (8-15k). Leading manufacturers to bring new phones in the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
iBall Presento 60 Wireless Presenter Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

iBall Presento 60 Wireless Presenter Review

by December 7, 2017

The new wireless presenter from iBall- Presento 60 comes with interesting features that enable you to have productive presentations. Presento 60 is a multi-functional presenter, encased in a slim design …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD RX 570 Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

AMD RX 570 Review

by December 6, 2017

AMD’s new mid-range RX 570 is designed to handle Full HD games at high performance but affordable price. The Rx 570 is also based on the Polaris technology used in …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Polycom Pano Review: Secure and hassle-free collaboration solution for meeting rooms
Imaging Reviews

Polycom Pano Review: Secure and hassle-free collaboration solution for meeting rooms

by November 17, 2017

Do you remember your last meeting in the conference room? I am sure; you must have struggled with the setup. What if you enter the room and start …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WD BLACK PCIe SSD Review: A Perfect Drive for Professionals and Gamers to Boost PC Performance
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

WD BLACK PCIe SSD Review: A Perfect Drive for Professionals and Gamers to Boost PC Performance

by November 16, 2017

The next-generation WD Black PCIe M.2 NVMe-based SSD comes a little late in the market, but with unique features, superb read speed and at an affordable price. The M.2 SSD is …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam Review: A Balanced Smartphone with Interesting new Features
Reviews smartphones

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam Review: A Balanced Smartphone with Interesting new Features

by November 10, 2017

Asus announced the next generation ZenFone series smartphones targeting selfie enthusiasts. The new Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam, as the name suggests, comes with dual camera setup at the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
NowConfer App Review: Optimum Conferencing Solution
Mobile Apps Reviews

NowConfer App Review: Optimum Conferencing Solution

by November 3, 2017

How many times have you faced the hustle of conference call? Though various video calling apps have made our personal life easy, yet professional conference calling, voice and video, is a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE Motherboard Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE Motherboard Review

by October 31, 2017

ASUS’s PRIME X299-DELUXE is the part of Asus X299 motherboard series and one of the most expensive to buy at this point. But ASUS’s Deluxe lineup of motherboards are best in terms …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Review: Stunning Phablet with Amazing Camera
Reviews smartphones Smartphones & Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Review: Stunning Phablet with Amazing Camera

by October 26, 2017

The next-gen Note series phone is here with loads of improvements and power packed hardware. The gorgeous design with infinity display, excellent stylus and amazing software, all in one pack. Amazingly …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]