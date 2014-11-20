Tag "Samsung"
Samsung Galaxy Tab A Reviewby Ashok Pandey March 5, 2018
The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used …
Samsung Launched Solid State Drives 860 PRO and 860 EVOby PCQ Bureau January 25, 2018
Samsung India announced the launch of 860 PRO and 860 EVO solid state drives (SSDs), the most up-to-date additions to the company's SATA interface lineup. 860 PRO and 860 EVO are …
Samsung Galaxy A8+ Specificationby Jagrati Rakheja January 10, 2018
Check-out the new Samsung Galaxy A8+. Galaxy A8+ is a chic new smartphone with an attitude. Galaxy A8+ takes further the legacy of Samsung's A series smartphones with its fashionable …
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Tab A 7.0 in Indiaby PCQ Bureau January 4, 2018
Samsung has introduced Galaxy Tab A 7.0, which promises endless entertainment. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is the most reasonable 4G tablet launched by Samsung. The tab has sophisticated design, …
Airtel and Samsung Come Together To Transform Indiaby PCQ Bureau January 4, 2018
Bharti Airtel and Samsung broadcasted a strategic association to bring a variety of reasonably priced 4G smartphone choices for users. This partnership forms a part of the Airtel's 'Mera Pehla …
Samsung Introduces the World’s Biggest Curved Monitor in Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 20, 2017
At 49 inches, 32:9 super ultra-wide curved, the QLED Monitor is pushing boundaries as the widest monitor available in today's …
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Review: Stunning Phablet with Amazing Cameraby Ashok Pandey October 26, 2017
The next-gen Note series phone is here with loads of improvements and power packed hardware. The gorgeous design with infinity display, excellent stylus and amazing software, all in one pack. Amazingly …
Samsung Debuts World’s First Cinema LED Displayby Raj Kumar Maurya July 20, 2017
Samsung Electronics recently announced it has installed its first ever commercial Cinema LED Screen at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Korea. Designed as a High Dynamic Range (HDR) LED theater …
Samsung Galaxy S8 Reviewby Ashok Pandey July 11, 2017
If you ask for the stunning device of the year 2017, then till date I would say its Samsung Galaxy S8. It's not only about the infinity display, the phone …
Gadgets & much more; Here’s the Paytm Super 77 Sale that will blow your mindby Suksham Sharma July 7, 2017
People didn't get over the pre-GST sales last month and here's a new surprise for Gadget lovers with love from Paytm. Paytm has a sale called Super 77 this time. It …
Here is The Revealed secret of Samsung’s showcased VR headsetby Jyoti Bhagat July 6, 2017
During the MWC Shanghai 2017 conference samsung as the company launched nothing but it reportedly revealed a secret device, some information about which has been revealed. According to a report by …
Samsung to launch its most expensive smartphoneby Jyoti Bhagat July 4, 2017
Samsung is preparing to launch its most expensive smartphone yet this September. According to the report the rumoured price tag of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is around EUR 900 (roughly Rs 72,000). Samsung …
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max First Lookby Raj Kumar Maurya June 15, 2017
Samsung has expanded their J7 series little bit forward to support the Digital India movement by introducing the two new mid-segment J7 series Galaxy J7 Max and J7 Pro. The …
Indian Tablet Market Shipments Decline 28%: IDCby Suksham Sharma May 31, 2017
The tablet shipments in the consumer segment declined 28 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, resulting in a sharp 18.6 percent year-on-year …
Samsung unveils Tizen 4.0 OS focussed towards IoT devicesby Jyoti Bhagat May 19, 2017
Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Tizen 4.0 OS that has a wider range of applications to devices than its predecessors. Samsung has been using Linux-based Tizen platforms for its smartphones — …
Samsung galaxy C9 Pro Review: A Premium Phablet with Great Performanceby Ashok Pandey May 16, 2017
fter a long time, I got a smartphone with a huge 6-inch screen; Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro. Though the phablet category seems to die soon, but still there is a …
Samsung Z4 Tizen Smartphone Comes with Dual Flash at Just 5Kby Raj Kumar Maurya May 15, 2017
Samsung expanded the Tizen ecosystem with the introduction of the Samsung Z4, a smartphone that packs powerful performance with a simple user experience. India will be the first market where …
Samsung launches QLED TV range in Indiaby Mayank Shishodia May 3, 2017
South Korean consumer electronics giant Samsung has launched its latest range of 4K QLED TVs in India. The line-up was first showcased at CES, earlier this year. The new series includes five …
Samsung Leads the Global Smartphone Market Followed by Apple: IDCby Sidharth Shekhar May 1, 2017
According to preliminary results from the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, phone companies shipped a total of 347.4 million smartphones worldwide in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17). …
Samsung Pay Made Bank-to-Bank Transaction Easy Through UPIby Ashok Pandey April 28, 2017
Samsung India announces the availability of the National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on its flagship mobile payments service, Samsung Pay, in India. With the introduction of …