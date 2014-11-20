Tag "sandisk"
SanDisk is A Part of Western Digital and A Major Player in the Flash Memory Storage Supplyby Jagrati Rakheja March 1, 2018
Vivek Tyagi, Director, Business Development & Sales, SanDisk, Western Digital in conversation with PCQuest shared about SanDisk becoming a part of Western Digital and the two OEM products introduced by …Read More
SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 Flash Drive Review: A Great Drive to Transfer Data Real Quicklyby Ashok Pandey April 27, 2017
Who wants to wait for even 5 minutes to transfer any data or content such as movies or software, etc. No one has time, and looking at the current demands, …Read More
Blazing Fast USB 3.1 drives from SanDiskby Ashok Pandey March 9, 2017
No one has time and talking about data transfer from PC to USB drive, no one has the patient to wait for even few minutes. Sandisk tries to …Read More
SanDisk Moved a Step Ahead from its competitors with World’s First A1 SD Specification microSD Cardby Ashok Pandey March 9, 2017
Once again, Sandisk brings storage solutions packed with modern technology delivering greater performance. This time Western Digital Corporation moved a step ahead by bringing world's first microSD card with A1 …Read More
Key Trends that Redefined Digital Photography in 2016by Sidharth Shekhar November 16, 2016
The introduction of digital photography proved lethal for film cameras, and many imagined the mirrorless camera would flatline the DSLR. The popularity of smartphones has effectively killed the digital cameras …Read More
Western Digital Launches 256GB microSD Card, Broadens SanDisk Memory Card Portfolio with New High-Capacity Solutionby Sonam Yadav November 11, 2016
Western Digital Corporation introduces the 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, Premium Edition, its first 256GB card optimized for mainstream consumers. The new addition delivers high capacity in a fingernail-sized card, …Read More
Western Digital Launches New SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0by Sonam Yadav November 11, 2016
Western Digital Corporation unveiled its latest mobile memory solution for Android devices, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0 features a cool, new retractable design with both …Read More
WD Survey Reveals: Increase in Smartphone Usage Leading To Growing Storage Needsby Ashok Pandey November 11, 2016
Western Digital Corporation a global storage technology and solutions leader, today released the results of a consumer survey on the 'Storage needs of smartphone users in India and challenges faced …Read More
Sandisk iXpand 16 GB Review: Right Solution to Expand Memory of iPhone and iPadby Ashok Pandey July 1, 2016
Another drive from Sandisk to make iPhone and iPad users' life easy. The new iXpand flash drive is a new version of its previous sibling having the large …Read More
Get Additional Storage Space for iPhone and iPad With Reinvented SanDisk’s iXpand Flash Driveby Ashok Pandey May 12, 2016
SanDisk Corporation launches the next-generation iXpand Flash Drive, a mobile storage device designed to help people quickly and easily free up space on their iPhone and iPad with up to …Read More
SanDisk Unveils World’s Thinnest One Terabyte M.2 Solid State Driveby Ashok Pandey January 8, 2016
SanDisk Corporation announces SanDisk X400 SSD, the world's thinnest one terabyte (1TB) M.2 solid state drive (SSD). It is the first single-sided 1TB SATA M.2 form factor with a mere …Read More
SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick Reviewby Ashok Pandey October 21, 2015
If you think about wireless drives then there are plenty of external hard drives available in the market from the leaders. You can connect these drives with any smartphone tablet …Read More
SanDisk Tieup With Hungama Musicby Zishan Ahmed September 1, 2015
SanDisk has announced a campaign for its consumers "Bollywood ka Hungama, SanDisk ka Saath" in partnership with Hungama.com. Based on Bollywood theme, under the campaign SanDisk consumers can avail Free …Read More
SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.0 Flash Drive Reviewby Ashok Pandey June 5, 2015
With the huge 128 GB storage, SanDisk Extreme Pro flash drive allows consumers to share and transfer large media files on the go. The 128 GB drive sports …Read More