Tag "security"
How can you stay safe online at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Gamesby Ashok Pandey March 7, 2018
By: Jason Hart, VP and CTO for data protection, Gemalto Next month Pyeongchang in South Korea is set to host “the most connected Olympic and Paralympic Games” to date, with millions …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Threat landscape in 2018by PCQ Bureau January 25, 2018
Attributed By Zakir Hussain – Director, BD soft, Country Partner of Bitdefender Each December, security researchers make predictions for the following year, and …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Redmorph forays in India with Privacy and Security Appby PCQ Bureau January 22, 2018
After its launch in the U.S., Pittsburgh-based Redmorph, announced its foray into the Indian market with ‘The Ultimate Privacy and Security Solution’, its comprehensive privacy and security app for Indian …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
New Two-Layer security for UIDAI to Improve Aadhaar Privacyby PCQ Bureau January 10, 2018
Recently we all witnessed about the report claimed the breach in the Aadhaar database, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released a two-layer safety net. The new layer is …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
eScan: Key Trends In Security for 2018by PCQ Bureau December 19, 2017
As we step into the new year, 2018 and embrace the fast-changing digital world, on the behind we leave a trail of 2017 marred with cyber-attacks which have been …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
TechnoBind Signs Check Point Distribution with Special Focus on SMBby PCQ Bureau December 8, 2017
TechnoBind announced distribution tie-up with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, to distribute a wide range of industry-leading product in the security domain. This strategic tie-up is with a special focus on …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Technologies Introduces Expanded Portfolio – DevSecOpsby PCQ Bureau November 20, 2017
CA Technologies announced an expanded portfolio that allows companies to integrate security into the earliest stages of development and assure security in deployment – an emerging practice known as DevSecOps. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
eScan Flags Security Concerns Sparked by Xiaomi’s MIUI System Appsby Jyoti Bhagat August 11, 2017
Security solutions company, eScan has recently come up with astudy that highlights some security loopholes in Xiaomi smartphone’s OS. eScan has alerted Xiaomi users of multiple flaws in MIUI system …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How Predictive Intelligence is useful in Crime Preventionby Ashok Pandey July 14, 2017
By Tarun Wig, Co-Founder, Innefu Labs When technology reaches into the wrong hands, they misuse it to terrify the world. Nations cannot stop the flow of information, they are …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Videocon launches CCTV brand WallCam, enters Security, Surveillance marketby Suksham Sharma July 4, 2017
Videocon Telecom has announced its entry into growing Rs 6600 Cr Security and Surveillance market with its new brand of ‘Videocon WallCam’. The announced brand will bring in the range …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Maintaining Security is a Prerequisite When Working Remotelyby Ashok Pandey June 29, 2017
By Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Symantec As enterprises aboard the technology bandwagon for employees, the ‘future of work’ is not only being shaped by automation, but also by …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Insecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT)by Ashok Pandey June 27, 2017
By Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec, India IoT streets are buzzing with the new breed of innovations that’ll take it to the much-awaited glory. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Is This Cam Inviting Hackers into Your Home?by Ashok Pandey June 20, 2017
In this young century, webcams have transitioned from a futuristic novelty to being, well, everywhere. The ability to capture images and video of anything anywhere played a key role in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Cisco and IBM Join Forces to Tackle Cybercrimeby Jyoti Bhagat June 1, 2017
Cisco and IBM Security has announced they are working together to address the growing global threat of cybercrime. In a new agreement,Cisco and IBM Security will work closely together across …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
6 Best Practices to Keep the Worms Outby Ashok Pandey May 18, 2017
By Sanjai Gangadharan, Regional Director SAARC, A10 Networks WannaCry ransomware worm has created havoc across the globe hitting about 150 countries and over 57,000 computers. This is primarily because …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Parablu Releases BluVault Integration with Microsoft OneDrive for Businessby Raj Kumar Maurya April 11, 2017
Parablu, a new-age cloud data protection and management solutions provider, announced the availability of BluVault, a secure endpoint data backup solution for Microsoft OneDrive for Business users. The next generation …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Panasonic Launches Video Door Phones That Connect to Smartphonesby Adeesh Sharma April 6, 2017
Panasonic expanded its Video Door Phone portfolio with the launch of VL – V590 andVL – V900 in the market. The products are designed to enhance the surveillance and security …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Pune Police deploys WorkApps Chat Platform for Better Internal Communicationby Adeesh Sharma April 6, 2017
Pune Police becomes the first Indian Government body to join the wave of organizations moving to Dedicated and Secure Chat Applications for better, faster and secure communication between internal teams. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Honeywell Launches Industrial Cyber Security Solution To Secure USB Devicesby Adeesh Sharma April 6, 2017
Honeywell’s new Secure Media Exchange (SMX) protects facilities against current and emerging USB-borne threats, without the need for complex procedures or restrictions that impact operations or industrial personnel. Malware spread through …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft IIS 6.0 Vulnerable to a Zero-Day Buffer Overflow Vulnerability: Trend Microby Adeesh Sharma April 5, 2017
Trend Micro has said that the Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) 6.0 is vulnerable to a zero-day Buffer Overflow vulnerability (CVE-2017-7269) due to an improper validation of an ‘IF’ header in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]