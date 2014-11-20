Tag "security"

How can you stay safe online at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games
Advice Tech & Trends

by March 7, 2018

By: Jason Hart, VP and CTO for data protection, Gemalto Next month Pyeongchang in South Korea is set to host “the most connected Olympic and Paralympic Games” to date, with millions …

Threat landscape in 2018
News

by January 25, 2018

Attributed By Zakir Hussain – Director, BD soft, Country Partner of Bitdefender Each December, security researchers make predictions for the following year, and …

Redmorph forays in India with Privacy and Security App
News News & Launches

by January 22, 2018

After its launch in the U.S., Pittsburgh-based Redmorph, announced its foray into the Indian market with ‘The Ultimate Privacy and Security Solution’, its comprehensive privacy and security app for Indian …

New Two-Layer security for UIDAI to Improve Aadhaar Privacy
News News & Launches

by January 10, 2018

Recently we all witnessed about the report claimed the breach in the Aadhaar database, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) released a two-layer safety net. The new layer is …

eScan: Key Trends In Security for 2018
Tech & Trends

by December 19, 2017

As we step into the new year, 2018 and embrace the fast-changing digital world, on the behind we leave a trail of 2017 marred with cyber-attacks which have been …

TechnoBind Signs Check Point Distribution with Special Focus on SMB
News Security SMB Forum

by December 8, 2017

TechnoBind announced distribution tie-up with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, to distribute a wide range of industry-leading product in the security domain. This strategic tie-up is with a special focus on …

Technologies Introduces Expanded Portfolio – DevSecOps
News Software Technology Explained

by November 20, 2017

CA Technologies announced an expanded portfolio that allows companies to integrate security into the earliest stages of development and assure security in deployment – an emerging practice known as DevSecOps. …

eScan Flags Security Concerns Sparked by Xiaomi’s MIUI System Apps
Security

by August 11, 2017

Security solutions company, eScan has recently come up with astudy that highlights some security loopholes in Xiaomi smartphone’s OS. eScan has alerted Xiaomi users of multiple flaws in MIUI system …

How Predictive Intelligence is useful in Crime Prevention
Tech & Trends

by July 14, 2017

By Tarun Wig, Co-Founder, Innefu Labs When technology reaches into the wrong hands, they misuse it to terrify the world. Nations cannot stop the flow of information, they are …

Videocon launches CCTV brand WallCam, enters Security, Surveillance market
News & Launches Uncategorized

by July 4, 2017

Videocon Telecom has announced its entry into growing Rs 6600 Cr Security and Surveillance market with its new brand of ‘Videocon WallCam’. The announced brand will bring in the range …

Maintaining Security is a Prerequisite When Working Remotely
Security Tech & Trends

by June 29, 2017

By Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Symantec   As enterprises aboard the technology bandwagon for employees, the ‘future of work’ is not only being shaped by automation, but also by …

The Insecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT)
Tech & Trends Uncategorized

by June 27, 2017

By Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec, India IoT streets are buzzing with the new breed of innovations that’ll take it to the much-awaited glory. …

Is This Cam Inviting Hackers into Your Home?
News Security

by June 20, 2017

In this young century, webcams have transitioned from a futuristic novelty to being, well, everywhere. The ability to capture images and video of anything anywhere played a key role in …

Cisco and IBM Join Forces to Tackle Cybercrime
News Security

by June 1, 2017

Cisco and IBM Security has announced they are working together to address the growing global threat of cybercrime. In a new agreement,Cisco and IBM Security will work closely together across …

6 Best Practices to Keep the Worms Out
Advice Security Tech & Trends

by May 18, 2017

By Sanjai Gangadharan, Regional Director SAARC, A10 Networks WannaCry ransomware worm has created havoc across the globe hitting about 150 countries and over 57,000 computers. This is primarily because …

Parablu Releases BluVault Integration with Microsoft OneDrive for Business
News News & Launches

by April 11, 2017

Parablu, a new-age cloud data protection and management solutions provider, announced the availability of BluVault, a secure endpoint data backup solution for Microsoft OneDrive for Business users. The next generation …

Panasonic Launches Video Door Phones That Connect to Smartphones
Cameras and Displays News News & Launches Security

by April 6, 2017

Panasonic expanded its Video Door Phone portfolio with the launch of VL – V590 andVL – V900 in the market. The products are designed to enhance the surveillance and security …

Pune Police deploys WorkApps Chat Platform for Better Internal Communication
Case Studies News News & Launches Security

by April 6, 2017

Pune Police becomes the first Indian Government body to join the wave of organizations moving to Dedicated and Secure Chat Applications for better, faster and secure communication between internal teams. …

Honeywell Launches Industrial Cyber Security Solution To Secure USB Devices
News News & Launches Security

by April 6, 2017

  Honeywell’s new Secure Media Exchange (SMX) protects facilities against current and emerging USB-borne threats, without the need for complex procedures or restrictions that impact operations or industrial personnel. Malware spread through …

Microsoft IIS 6.0 Vulnerable to a Zero-Day Buffer Overflow Vulnerability: Trend Micro
Developers News Security

by April 5, 2017

  Trend Micro has said that the Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) 6.0 is vulnerable to a zero-day Buffer Overflow vulnerability (CVE-2017-7269) due to an improper validation of an ‘IF’ header in …

