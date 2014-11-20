Tag "services"

“The Security Fabric is an architectural approach to cybersecurity”-Fortinet
Networking Security

by February 20, 2018

Fortinet talks about its solutions, services and its future roadmap. What will be the main focus areas for …

New Kodak Alaris IN2 Ecosystem Helps Customers Take Complexity Out of Information Capture
News News & Launches

by April 26, 2017

Kodak Alaris is taking the complexity out of information capture with the launch of its Alaris IN2 Ecosystem, a powerful combination of best-in-class scanners, software, services and partnerships designed to …

3 Reasons Why Hybrid Cloud is the Way to Go!
Tech & Trends

by September 14, 2015

– Bill Fathers, Executive VP and GM, Cloud Services Business Unit, VMware   Just as phone is now synonymous to smartphones, the term cloud will also mean hybrid clouds. Here’s why… I think …

7 Secrets Every Cloud User Should Know About AWS
Tech & Trends

by September 14, 2015

There’s much more to AWS cloud today than basic infrastructure as a service. Here are seven key secrets we discovered after interacting with AWS’s worldwide partner eco-system director Terry Wise …

