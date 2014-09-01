Tag "smartphone"
Vivo V7+ and Vivo Y53 Prices Droppedby PCQ Bureau March 7, 2018
Chinese smartphone company, Vivo has dropped its prices for V7+ and budget smartphone Y53. The Vivo V7+ price dropped by Rs. 2,000. IT was originally launched at Rs 21,990 and …
Aqua Jazz S1 Reviewby Ashok Pandey March 7, 2018
You can spend 8k or above to get a dual-lens smartphone, but what if you have a tight budget! Still, you can get a dual-lens smartphone. Yes, Aqua Jazz S1 …
Top Tech Trends In Mobile Accessories Market To Watch Out For In 2018by PCQ Bureau March 5, 2018
Authored By: Kartik Bakshi, India Head, Belkin Intro Smartphone users around the world are well-acquainted with their device's capabilities and continued innovation, and there is the desire …
Avenir Telecom in collaboration with Energizer is unveiling its first 4G Smartphoneby PCQ Bureau February 27, 2018
The Power Max range is expanding with the Energizer Power Max P490S 4G smartphone which comes with a smart 18:9 4.95" screen, a powerful 4000 mAh battery, 4 cameras and …
Tecno Camon i Review: A Balanced Budget Smartphoneby Ashok Pandey February 26, 2018
Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, brings budget smartphone targeting camera enthusiasts. The new camera-centric Tecno Camon i phone is priced at Rs. 8,999, and we got a chance to test …
Karbonn Mobiles Introduces A9 Indianby PCQ Bureau February 21, 2018
Karbonn Mobiles announced the launch of its new offering –A9 Indian – a device which is truly Indian and truly global. A9 Indian, as the name suggests, is a smartphone that is …
M- tech Mobile Introduces 4G VoLTE Smartphoneby PCQ Bureau February 20, 2018
M-tech mobile unveiled its latest 4G VoLTE equipped smartphone – Foto 3. Sporting a slim and stylish design, the Foto 3 offers the benefits of superior data and call quality OF …
Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2by PCQ Bureau February 16, 2018
Karbonn Mobiles is set to launch its latest offering – Titanium Jumbo 2. Bundled with Airtel cashback offer of INR 2000, this smartphone will be available at an effective price of …
Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy Partnerby Jagrati Rakheja February 13, 2018
The most romantic time of the year is here again. If you haven't expressed your love as yet to your special someone, do it on Valentine's day; it would be …
Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F9’ Dual Selfie Camera with Bokeh Effectby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Ziox Mobiles extends its product line of the dual selfie camera smartphones with the addition of the newest product, 'Duopix F9'; a smartphone that balances both aesthetics and technicalities. The key USP of the …
Infinix Hot S3 hits the Indian Marketby Ashok Pandey February 6, 2018
Transsion Holdings-owned Infinix Mobile announces Infinix Hot S3 available in two variants. With the launch of this new smartphone, again the company is targeting selfie enthusiasts. The smartphone has 20-megapixel …
HTC Announces Slimmer and Stunning U11+ at Rs. 56,990by Ashok Pandey February 6, 2018
HTC announces the HTC U11+ smartphone with even better screen and battery into a more slender device. The HTC U11+ takes the popular HTC U11 and plus-sizes it with a …
Tech Development & Future Of Smartphones In 2018by Jagrati Rakheja February 2, 2018
2018 has many exciting tech developments in store for you. From artificial intelligence to augmented reality and from upgrading cloud storage to IoT and IIoT. The inventory of technology seems …
Gionee M7 Power Reviewby Ashok Pandey January 10, 2018
A lot has been changed in the year 2017, especially a major shift in smartphone design. Now, phones have the larger screen with narrow bezels and 18:9 ratio, making them …
Honor Will Launch A Quad Camera Smartphone Later This Monthby PCQ Bureau January 10, 2018
Honor will soon introduce a new quad camera smartphone soon in the mobile market of India later this month. With leading-edge technology and innovation, Honor has revolutionized the camera technology section. …
Gartner: 10 Uses For AI-Powered Smartphonesby PCQ Bureau January 4, 2018
According to Gartner, Inc., characteristics of Artificial intelligence (AI) would become a significant product differentiator for smartphone vendors, which would assist them to obtain new consumers whilst maintaining the present …
OnePlus 5T: Detailed Specificationby PCQ Bureau December 29, 2017
OnePlus 5T: Detailed Review Dimensions156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm (6.15 x 2.95 x 0.29 in) Weight162 g (5.71 oz) SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) DisplayOptic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size6.01 inches, 93.7 cm 2 (~80.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution1080
Honor View10: First Look & Impressionby Ashok Pandey December 28, 2017
After Honor 7X, Huawei recently announced Honor View10, also known as Honor V10, smartphone to the Indian market that will be available by 8th Jan 2018 and registration would commence on …
OnePlus 5T Reviewby Ashok Pandey December 27, 2017
Only a few months back, OnePlus 5 in arrived in the Indian market and now its turbo version – OnePlus 5T, is here. The OnePlus 5T not only goes ahead …
Gionee Introduces S10 Liteby PCQ Bureau December 26, 2017
Gionee India with the launch of its latest smartphone S10 Lite, strengthen its leadership on the 'selfie trend.' With continuous hard work to gratify the customer's preferences by presenting them …