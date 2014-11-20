Tag "smartphones"
Invens Introduces Smartphones with Invincible Featuresby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
China-based, Invens Mobiles has recently launched its new Diamond 2, Fighter 1 and Fighter 2 budget-segment smartphones that come pre-installed with women safety applications to keep the users protected from …Read More
Spirent Announces Video Quality Analysis Solution for Mobile Streamingby PCQ Bureau February 27, 2018
Spirent Communications announced its enhanced Umetrix Video solution, now supporting the ability to test how well streaming video services are delivered over mobile networks and smartphones. The solution …Read More
NUU Mobiles Plans to be in every corner of the countryby Anushruti Singh February 2, 2018
In a one on one with PC Quest Sarabjeet Singh Saluja, Director — NUU Mobile India talks about plans for India operations …Read More
Invens Mobiles Launches Three Smartphonesby PCQ Bureau January 23, 2018
Invens Mobiles launches three new smartphones in India on Saturday, 20 January 2018 at Glitz Westend Inn Resort, Mahipal Pur. Invens introduces a total of 3 budgeted smartphones: Diamond 2, Fighter …Read More
Ivoomi Uncovers The Limited Edition ‘Matte Red’ Variant I-Series Smartphonesby PCQ Bureau January 15, 2018
iVOOMi has broadcasted the launch of its limited edition 'Matte Red' variants of the second flagship i-series smartphones. The limited edition will be accessible only for the flash sale on …Read More
5 New Year resolutions to ensure our Smartphones #StayProtected in 2018by PCQ Bureau January 11, 2018
The smartphone is slowly turning to our centre of the universe. So much so that our life is becoming well & truly mobile-centric. We go about our daily lives with …Read More
Cadyce Introduces Wireless Chargers for iPhone & Androidby PCQ Bureau January 2, 2018
Cadyce launches a wireless charger for Android and Apple smartphones this January 2018. The charger has a 1M cable to charge the mobile phone after 5 full charges. Present smartphones, which …Read More
Honor’s 7x Brings Max-Ed Screen Display And New Suite Of High-Spec Featuresby PCQ Bureau December 6, 2017
Honor, recently at an event in London introduced the latest product in its flagship Honor X-series range, the Honor 7X, which delivers an unparalleled full-screen viewing experience at an extremely …Read More
“We are the No. 1 seller of 4G Wi-Fi set top boxes”: P Sanjeevby Anushruti Singh November 22, 2017
In a one on one with PC Quest, P Sanjeev of Huawei shares the value of Huawei products in the market and tells us about the consumer business group of Huawei. [caption id="attachment_53060″ …Read More
10 Smartphones To Drool At In 2017by Jagrati Rakheja November 13, 2017
Go mobile techlicious this season. So, if you haven't decided on your Diwali present as yet, then check-out the 10 most popular smartphones of 2017. Let's take it from the top. …Read More
“Zopo is a value for money brand“: Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo Indiaby Anushruti Singh October 5, 2017
Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo India shares market scenario of the company and the roadmap ahead …Read More
LAVA Introduces New Range of Z Series Smartphonesby PCQ Bureau October 5, 2017
LAVA International Limited; announced the launch of its in-house designed and manufactured smartphones in the 'Z Series'–Z60, Z70, Z80 and Z90. The Z series from LAVA focuses on providing great …Read More
Panasonic Launches P99 with 4G VoLTE at Rs 7,490by PCQ Bureau October 3, 2017
Panasonic has increased the footprint of its budget smartphones in India by launching the P99. The handset costs Rs 7,490 and comes with 4G VoLTE support. The P99 …Read More
“KEYone is the world’s most secure Android phone”by Anushruti Singh September 28, 2017
Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom, the licensee of Blackberry speaks about KEYone and the iconic brand's future plans in IndiaRead More
ViVo is all set to launch – Vivo V7 and V7 plusby PCQ Bureau September 7, 2017
Vivo is all ready to launch its latest selfie smartphones in India. Vivo has scheduled an event in Mumbai where it will unveil the Vivo V7 and V7 Plus. The organization will be live streaming …Read More
Here are the Top Free News Apps in Indiaby Jyoti Bhagat August 9, 2017
Here are the top news apps that will keep you abreast about everything happening across the World! Inshorts Inshorts is India's highest-rated news app, with more than 8 million downloads on Android …Read More
Meizu Announced PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus its Latest Flagship Devicesby Ashok Pandey July 27, 2017
Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus smartphones announced today with a giant leap in innovation as they offering dual screens and dual cameras. Both the PRO 7 and PRO 7 …Read More
Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022by Suksham Sharma July 18, 2017
Buoyed by rising mobile adoption in the Asia-Pacific region especially in India and China, mobile penetration globally should reach 70 percent by 2022 almost double the total number of users …Read More
Computex 2017: Chipmakers switch focus from Smartphonesby Suksham Sharma June 2, 2017
Chipmakers switched focus at Taiwan's top tech fair this week with bets on new areas such as driverless cars, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, shifting away from smartphones where intense …Read More
Mobilytiks Insights: Apple iPhone 5S is the No 1 premium Smartphone in Indiaby Raj Kumar Maurya May 12, 2017
Mobilytiks is the big data analytics programme in India for mobile handsets that gives state and major cities level information and insights. According to their latest insight, the Apple iPhone 5S is …Read More