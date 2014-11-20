Tag "smartphones"

Invens Introduces Smartphones with Invincible Features
by March 8, 2018

China-based, Invens Mobiles has recently launched its new Diamond 2, Fighter 1 and Fighter 2 budget-segment smartphones that come pre-installed with women safety applications to keep the users protected from …

Spirent Announces Video Quality Analysis Solution for Mobile Streaming
by February 27, 2018

Spirent Communications announced its enhanced Umetrix Video solution, now supporting the ability to test how well streaming video services are delivered over mobile networks and smartphones. The solution …

NUU Mobiles Plans to be in every corner of the country
by February 2, 2018

In a one on one with PC Quest Sarabjeet Singh Saluja, Director — NUU Mobile India talks about plans for India operations …

Invens Mobiles Launches Three Smartphones
by January 23, 2018

Invens Mobiles launches three new smartphones in India on Saturday, 20 January 2018 at Glitz Westend Inn Resort, Mahipal Pur. Invens introduces a total of 3 budgeted smartphones: Diamond 2, Fighter …

Ivoomi Uncovers The Limited Edition ‘Matte Red’ Variant  I-Series Smartphones
by January 15, 2018

iVOOMi has broadcasted the launch of its limited edition ‘Matte Red’ variants of the second flagship i-series smartphones. The limited edition will be accessible only for the flash sale on …

5 New Year resolutions to ensure our Smartphones #StayProtected in 2018
by January 11, 2018

The smartphone is slowly turning to our centre of the universe. So much so that our life is becoming well & truly mobile-centric. We go about our daily lives with …

Cadyce Introduces Wireless Chargers for iPhone & Android
by January 2, 2018

Cadyce launches a wireless charger for Android and Apple smartphones this January 2018. The charger has a 1M cable to charge the mobile phone after 5 full charges. Present smartphones, which …

Honor’s 7x Brings Max-Ed Screen Display And New Suite Of High-Spec Features
by December 6, 2017

Honor, recently at an event in London introduced the latest product in its flagship Honor X-series range, the Honor 7X, which delivers an unparalleled full-screen viewing experience at an extremely …

“We are the No. 1 seller of 4G Wi-Fi set top boxes”: P Sanjeev
by November 22, 2017

In a one on one with PC Quest, P Sanjeev of Huawei shares the value of Huawei products in the market and tells us about the consumer business group of Huawei. [caption id=”attachment_53060″ …

10 Smartphones To Drool At In 2017
by November 13, 2017

Go mobile techlicious this season. So, if you haven’t decided on your Diwali present as yet, then check-out the 10 most popular smartphones of 2017. Let’s take it from the top. …

“Zopo is a value for money brand“: Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo India
by October 5, 2017

Sanjeev Bhatia, CEO, Zopo India shares market scenario of the company and the roadmap ahead …

LAVA Introduces New Range of Z Series Smartphones
by October 5, 2017

LAVA International Limited; announced the launch of its in-house designed and manufactured smartphones in the ‘Z Series’–Z60, Z70, Z80 and Z90. The Z series from LAVA focuses on providing great …

Panasonic Launches P99 with 4G VoLTE at Rs 7,490
by October 3, 2017

Panasonic has increased the footprint of its budget smartphones in India by launching the P99. The handset costs Rs 7,490 and comes with 4G VoLTE support. The P99 …

“KEYone is the world’s most secure Android phone”
by September 28, 2017

Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom, the licensee of Blackberry speaks about KEYone and the iconic brand’s future plans in India

ViVo is all set to launch – Vivo V7 and V7 plus
by September 7, 2017

Vivo is all ready to launch its latest selfie smartphones in India. Vivo has scheduled an event in Mumbai where it will unveil the Vivo V7 and V7 Plus. The organization will be live streaming …

Here are the Top Free News Apps in India
by August 9, 2017

Here are the top news apps that will keep you abreast about everything happening across the World! Inshorts Inshorts is India’s highest-rated news app, with more than 8 million downloads on Android …

Meizu Announced PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus its Latest Flagship Devices
by July 27, 2017

Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus smartphones announced today with a giant leap in innovation as they offering dual screens and dual cameras. Both the PRO 7 and PRO 7 …

Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022
by July 18, 2017

Buoyed by rising mobile adoption in the Asia-Pacific region especially in India and China, mobile penetration globally should reach 70 percent by 2022 almost double the total number of users …

Computex 2017: Chipmakers switch focus from Smartphones
by June 2, 2017

Chipmakers switched focus at Taiwan’s top tech fair this week with bets on new areas such as driverless cars, virtual reality and artificial intelligence, shifting away from smartphones where intense …

Mobilytiks Insights: Apple iPhone 5S is the No 1 premium Smartphone in India
by May 12, 2017

Mobilytiks is the big data analytics programme in India for mobile handsets that gives state and major cities level information and insights. According to their latest insight, the Apple iPhone 5S is …

