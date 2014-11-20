Tag "software"
ClearTax Launched A Super Fast and Intelligent Software – ClearTaxEWayBillby PCQ Bureau February 26, 2018
Underlining its vision to make compliance for businesses simple and convenient ClearTax has recently launched ClearTaxEWayBill. Built to integrate with any ERP system, ClearTaxEWayBill is an intelligent, superfast software aimed …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Azure powers Digital Transformation for Indian businesses in 2017by PCQ Bureau January 17, 2018
Microsoft has entered 2018 with the focus to permit all Indians and Indian organisations with best-in-class technology. Microsoft provides its legacy software’s as services on Azure cloud, thus enabling businesses …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
BlackBerry Introduces BlackBerry Jarvisby PCQ Bureau January 16, 2018
BlackBerry Limited revealed BlackBerry Jarvis, it is a transformational software cybersecurity product. BlackBerry is primarily marketing this resolution to automakers, whose complex software supply chains make compelling and vital use …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Technology Makeover for Rajkot Auto Manufacturingby Ankit Parashar January 4, 2018
In the continuing series of Redefining Auto Manufacturing by HP Inc and Uneecops, PC QUEST has reached Rajkot and organized a business conference to showcase the combined technology of Hardware …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech Boost for Ahmedabad Auto Manufacturingby Ankit Parashar November 30, 2017
PCQUEST has recently organized a business conference in Ahmedabad for HP Inc. in association with Uneecops and showcased the combined technology of Hardware and Software to help the auto manufacturing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CA Technologies Raises the Bar on Digital Trust with A.I. Powered Softwareby PCQ Bureau November 20, 2017
CA Technologies announced new, modern mainframe solutions that help organizations gain insights to predict and remediate performance issues automatically, protect customer privacy, drive agility and decrease costs. With CA Mainframe …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CA Technologies Delivers Intelligence Across its Portfolio to Bring The Modern Software Factory to Lifeby PCQ Bureau November 20, 2017
CA Technologies announced the most extensive list of products in recent company history. Showcasing over 20 new offerings and significant enhancements, CA is helping its customers embrace agile practices, intelligent automation, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Engineer.ai introduces Builderby PCQ Bureau November 13, 2017
Engineer.ai launches its latest product, Builder, out of Beta. Builder combines AI with the best human teams of developers, designers and product managers globally, to offer software development at twice …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
NI Introduces an Automated Solution for Turning Big Analog Data Complexities Into Insightsby PCQ Bureau November 10, 2017
NI announced the release of the Data Management Software Suite. This enterprise software solution offers a complete workflow to standardize measurement data across teams, mine that data for useful information, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Almost every software will come with AI by 2020: Surveyby Suksham Sharma July 18, 2017
Signifying the growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI), global research firm Gartner has predicted that AI will be virtually pervasive in almost every new software product and service by 2020. Owing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
New Kodak Alaris IN2 Ecosystem Helps Customers Take Complexity Out of Information Captureby Ashok Pandey April 26, 2017
Kodak Alaris is taking the complexity out of information capture with the launch of its Alaris IN2 Ecosystem, a powerful combination of best-in-class scanners, software, services and partnerships designed to …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
7 Reasons to Switch to a Cloud Payroll Softwareby Ashok Pandey April 3, 2017
By Girish Rowjee, CEO and Co-founder, Greytip Software Cloud is fast becoming the new normal. According to a Gartner report, the public cloud services market in India …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AutoCAD 2018 now Available with Loads of New Featuresby Ashok Pandey March 31, 2017
Autodesk announces the latest version of its flagship Computer-Aided-Design (CAD) software, AutoCAD 2018. In this release, both AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, gets many new features, improvements, and fixes that make …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
12 Tools to Develop Your Website Before Going Liveby Raj Kumar Maurya March 20, 2017
Developing a website is another thing and working live without any bug is different. Before going live you must ensure that whatever you have developed is working fine. So, keeping …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Synopsys Extends Software Integrity Platform with Acquisition of Forcheckby Raj Kumar Maurya January 11, 2017
Acquisition Adds Coverage for Fortran Programming Language to Coverity Static Analysis Solution Synopsys, Inc. today announced it has completed its acquisition of certain assets of Forcheck , a privately held software company …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Migrating Data Amongst Disks Using Samsung Data Migration Softwareby Raj Kumar Maurya November 16, 2016
In Our article How to increase Old Laptop speed by replacing Laptop DVD with an SSD drive (Link), we have shown the way to increase the speed and …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
5 Reasons Why Your Startup Needs An ERP Softwareby Sonam Yadav November 8, 2016
By Sujata Upadhyay Investing in an ERP software can be a deterring process. Startup businesses struggle to set up processes and invest in company growth while trying to minimize expenses. Cloud-based …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
COSEC Integrated with KRS via Web API Solved the Impediments of Viva Gymby Nijhum Rudra August 17, 2016
The Viva Gym concept has been brought to offer a fitness experience to everyone. Viva aims at providing a modern, energetic and innovative exercise experience that will appeal to all. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Using Technology Advances to Wow Customers!by Nijhum Rudra August 17, 2016
Contributed by Shanmugam Nagarajan,Co-founder& Chief People Officer, [24]7 It’s a foregone conclusion that organizations need to make ‘Digital’ part of their DNA. Customers have moved online to research, buy, seek customer …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How HR Software Are Enhancing Organisational Efficiencyby PCQ Bureau August 5, 2016
The recruitment process is generally prolonged and protracted, so it helps HR managers if software can take care of their routine admin tasks and let them focus on other advanced …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]