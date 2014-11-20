Tag "software"

ClearTax Launched A Super Fast and Intelligent Software – ClearTaxEWayBill
News

ClearTax Launched A Super Fast and Intelligent Software – ClearTaxEWayBill

by February 26, 2018

Underlining its vision to make compliance for businesses simple and convenient ClearTax has recently launched ClearTaxEWayBill. Built to integrate with any ERP system, ClearTaxEWayBill is an intelligent, superfast software aimed …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Azure powers Digital Transformation for Indian businesses in 2017
News

Microsoft Azure powers Digital Transformation for Indian businesses in 2017

by January 17, 2018

Microsoft has entered 2018 with the focus to permit all Indians and Indian organisations with best-in-class technology. Microsoft provides its legacy software’s as services on Azure cloud, thus enabling businesses …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
BlackBerry Introduces BlackBerry Jarvis
News

BlackBerry Introduces BlackBerry Jarvis

by January 16, 2018

BlackBerry Limited revealed BlackBerry Jarvis, it is a transformational software cybersecurity product. BlackBerry is primarily marketing this resolution to automakers, whose complex software supply chains make compelling and vital use …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Technology Makeover for Rajkot Auto Manufacturing
Events

Technology Makeover for Rajkot Auto Manufacturing

by January 4, 2018

In the continuing series of Redefining Auto Manufacturing by HP Inc and Uneecops, PC QUEST has reached Rajkot and organized a business conference to showcase the combined technology of Hardware …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech Boost for Ahmedabad Auto Manufacturing
Events News SMEs Software

Tech Boost for Ahmedabad Auto Manufacturing

by November 30, 2017

PCQUEST has recently organized a business conference in Ahmedabad for HP Inc. in association with Uneecops and showcased the combined technology of Hardware and Software to help the auto manufacturing …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CA Technologies Raises the Bar on Digital Trust with A.I. Powered Software
News Software Technology Explained

CA Technologies Raises the Bar on Digital Trust with A.I. Powered Software

by November 20, 2017

CA Technologies announced new, modern mainframe solutions that help organizations gain insights to predict and remediate performance issues automatically, protect customer privacy, drive agility and decrease costs. With CA Mainframe …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CA Technologies Delivers Intelligence Across its Portfolio to Bring The Modern Software Factory to Life
News Technology Explained

CA Technologies Delivers Intelligence Across its Portfolio to Bring The Modern Software Factory to Life

by November 20, 2017

CA Technologies announced the most extensive list of products in recent company history. Showcasing over 20 new offerings and significant enhancements, CA is helping its customers embrace agile practices, intelligent automation, …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Engineer.ai introduces Builder
IT Solutions News Software

Engineer.ai introduces Builder

by November 13, 2017

Engineer.ai  launches its latest product, Builder, out of Beta.  Builder combines AI with the best human teams of developers, designers and product managers globally, to offer software development at twice …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
NI Introduces an Automated Solution for Turning Big Analog Data Complexities Into Insights
News Software

NI Introduces an Automated Solution for Turning Big Analog Data Complexities Into Insights

by November 10, 2017

NI announced the release of the Data Management Software Suite. This enterprise software solution offers a complete workflow to standardize measurement data across teams, mine that data for useful information, …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Almost every software will come with AI by 2020: Survey
News

Almost every software will come with AI by 2020: Survey

by July 18, 2017

Signifying the growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI), global research firm Gartner has predicted that AI will be virtually pervasive in almost every new software product and service by 2020. Owing …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
New Kodak Alaris IN2 Ecosystem Helps Customers Take Complexity Out of Information Capture
News News & Launches

New Kodak Alaris IN2 Ecosystem Helps Customers Take Complexity Out of Information Capture

by April 26, 2017

Kodak Alaris is taking the complexity out of information capture with the launch of its Alaris IN2 Ecosystem, a powerful combination of best-in-class scanners, software, services and partnerships designed to …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
7 Reasons to Switch to a Cloud Payroll Software
Tech & Trends Trends Watch

7 Reasons to Switch to a Cloud Payroll Software

by April 3, 2017

By Girish Rowjee, CEO and Co-founder, Greytip Software Cloud is fast becoming the new normal. According to a Gartner report, the public cloud services market in India …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AutoCAD 2018 now Available with Loads of New Features
News News & Launches

AutoCAD 2018 now Available with Loads of New Features

by March 31, 2017

Autodesk announces the latest version of its flagship Computer-Aided-Design (CAD) software, AutoCAD 2018. In this release, both AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, gets many new features, improvements, and fixes that make …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
12 Tools to Develop Your Website Before Going Live
Developer Tools Developers Hot Downloads Open Source and Linux Software

12 Tools to Develop Your Website Before Going Live

by March 20, 2017

Developing a website is another thing and working live without any bug is different. Before going live you must ensure that whatever you have developed is working fine. So, keeping …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Synopsys Extends Software Integrity Platform with Acquisition of Forcheck
News News & Launches

Synopsys Extends Software Integrity Platform with Acquisition of Forcheck

by January 11, 2017

Acquisition Adds Coverage for Fortran Programming Language to Coverity Static Analysis Solution Synopsys, Inc. today announced it has completed its acquisition of certain assets of Forcheck , a privately held software company …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Migrating Data Amongst Disks Using Samsung Data Migration Software
How-Tos

Migrating Data Amongst Disks Using Samsung Data Migration Software

by November 16, 2016

In Our article How to increase Old Laptop speed by replacing Laptop DVD with an SSD drive (Link), we have shown the way to increase the speed and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
5 Reasons Why Your Startup Needs An ERP Software
Tech & Trends

5 Reasons Why Your Startup Needs An ERP Software

by November 8, 2016

By Sujata Upadhyay Investing in an ERP software can be a deterring process. Startup businesses struggle to set up processes and invest in company growth while trying to minimize expenses. Cloud-based …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
COSEC Integrated with KRS via Web API Solved the Impediments of Viva Gym
Case Studies Success Stories Tech Explained Technology Explained

COSEC Integrated with KRS via Web API Solved the Impediments of Viva Gym

by August 17, 2016

The Viva Gym concept has been brought to offer a fitness experience to everyone. Viva aims at providing a modern, energetic and innovative exercise experience that will appeal to all. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech & Trends Tech Explained Technology Explained

Using Technology Advances to Wow Customers!

by August 17, 2016

Contributed by Shanmugam Nagarajan,Co-founder& Chief People Officer, [24]7 It’s a foregone conclusion that organizations need to make ‘Digital’ part of their DNA. Customers have moved online to research, buy, seek customer …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How HR Software Are Enhancing Organisational Efficiency
Tech & Trends

How HR Software Are Enhancing Organisational Efficiency

by August 5, 2016

The recruitment process is generally prolonged and protracted, so it helps HR managers if software can take care of their routine admin tasks and let them focus on other advanced …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]