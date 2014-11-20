Tag "Sound One"

Sound One Introduces BEAST Bluetooth Wireless Speaker in India
News & Launches

by February 19, 2018

Sound One, the pioneer in portable audio device providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication has expanded its range in India with the launch of BEAST Bluetooth speaker. The BEAST …

Sound One Launches E10 In-Ear Headphones with MIC in India
News

by January 29, 2018

Sound One announced its festive offering with the launch of E10 In-Ear headphones with a MIC in India. In India, the festive season comes as a great reason to connect …

Sound One 10000 mAh Power Bank Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

by October 23, 2017

The Made in India power bank from Sound One is compact in size and comes with Dual USB Port and offering superfast charging with 2.1A (Max) USB Output Ports. Having …

Sound One launches Bluetooth Headphone BT-06 in India
News News & Launches

by May 19, 2017

Sound One, a Hong Kong-based company, a portable audio device providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication launches Sound One Bluetooth Headphone BT-06 with built-in microphone in India. Features: -Enabled by the …

Enjoy Music with Sound One Sports Bluetooth Earphones SP-6
News News & Launches

by April 5, 2017

Sound One launches Sound One SP-6 Sport Hi Fi Stereo Bluetooth earphones in India. Sound One SP-6 has a unique neckband design for …

