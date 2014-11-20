Tag "Spirent Communications"

Spirent Launches Industry’s first 25GbE Network Emulator
News

by March 9, 2018

Spirent Communications introduced the first impairment test solution for verification of Ethernet products and networks at 25GbE. The Spirent Attero-100G now includes a 25GbE delay emulator that enables equipment manufacturers to …

Spirent Announces Video Quality Analysis Solution for Mobile Streaming
News

by February 27, 2018

Spirent Communications announced its enhanced Umetrix Video solution, now supporting the ability to test how well streaming video services are delivered over mobile networks and smartphones. The solution …

Spirent CyberFlood Security Testing Solution First to Provide TLS 1.3
News

by October 3, 2017

Spirent Communications announced an update to its flagship security testing solution, CyberFlood, making it the industry’s first security test product to support TLS 1.3 (Transport Layer Security), a new encryption …

