How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase business

by February 19, 2018

By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Often CRM is looked upon as a viable tool for larger businesses and enterprises while SME’s and Start-ups often view it as a …

Excelity Global launches ezpayroll; targeting Indian SMEs and start-ups

by May 24, 2017

Excelity Global, a payroll service provider, recently announced the launch of ezpayroll, a SaaS based payroll solution specifically targeted at SMEs and start-ups in India. Priced from 9.99 ₹, ezpayroll addresses the entire gamut of modern …

Post Budget 2017 Reactions of Industry’ Leaders

by February 1, 2017

Yesterday, we were waiting for the budget hoping for great steps to make India stronger. And today we have got answers. Our leaders expected many different things and here is there reactions …

DigitalOcean Introduces Hatch to Support the Next Generation of Startups

by September 9, 2016

Hatch offers startups cloud infrastructure credits for a year and provides free technical training, mentorship, priority support, and a community to connect with other startups, accelerators, and investors. DigitalOcean, the cloud …

