Estonia beckons Indian startups with e-Residency programmeby PCQ Bureau March 9, 2018
The Republic of Estonia has a perfect solution for budding Indian entrepreneurs looking to ride the next digital wave and start up their ventures in a seamless, hassle …Read More
The Year That Was For The Technology Startups And Software Testing Companies In 2017by PCQ Bureau January 5, 2018
Attributed To Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder And Director, Pcloudy As per a recent report by Technavio's analysts, the global Mobile App testing services market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of …Read More
Digitization is the new mantra – Solutions Infiniby Ankit Parashar December 5, 2017
Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Solutions Infini talks about their multichannel framework for the customers to bridge the gap between enterprise/startups with customers. 1. What is the idea behind Solutions Infini? Solutions …Read More
iCubesWire announces USD 3 million as the ‘Digital Innovation Fund’ for Startupsby PCQ Bureau September 20, 2017
iCubesWire has announced an innovation fund of USD 3 million to support early stage startups. This fund has been announced by Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder of iCubesWire, who aims …Read More
IBM seeks help from developers on AI, machine learningby Suksham Sharma June 27, 2017
IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends. As part …Read More
Technology@health: A click that keeps you healthyby Jyoti Bhagat June 23, 2017
Technology is the driving force behind improvements in healthcare sector in India. The changing technology makes it hard to believe on the new inventions in healthcare sector. No doubt health IT …Read More
10 Startups Thriving On Cloudby Suksham Sharma May 25, 2017
The cloud computing model offers cost and flexibility advantages for startups. In the competitive technology world, time is money. Cloud and startups are a perfect fit because the cloud helps …Read More
UberLIONS to Provide Taxi Rides for Gujarat Lions Fansby Adeesh Sharma April 7, 2017
Uber, the ridesharing app, announced its mobility partnership with the Gujarat Lions Team for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League. As a part of this partnership, Uber has …Read More
Technology Platform Jhakaas Raises 1 Cr in Seed Fundingby Sidharth Shekhar April 3, 2017
Jhakaas Technologies, a technology-driven platform that "Enables local businesses" to create a presence online has raised a capital of 1crore for its Mobile Application called 'Jhakaas'. The investors include Mumbai-based management …Read More
78% Of Businesses Consider Digital Start-Ups A Threat: Dell EMC Studyby Adeesh Sharma March 29, 2017
The dawn of the Internet of Everything has marked the beginning of next industrial revolution. This is a revolution that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and relate …Read More
Global fintech investment sees sharp decline in 2016 despite record VC fundingby Sidharth Shekhar February 22, 2017
After 2015's record-setting US$46.7 billion in total global funding to fintech companies, 2016 experienced a decline in the market with a 47.2% slide in fintech investment, according to KPMG International's …Read More
Union Budget 2017 Analysis: Tax for Small Companies Reduced to 25%by Adeesh Sharma February 1, 2017
By Abhishek Goenka – Partner Direct Tax PwC India There was an expectation of an across the board reduction in the rate. Instead, a calibrated approach has been adopted and the …Read More
Tech Startup’s Wishlist For Union Budget 2017-18by Adeesh Sharma January 30, 2017
By Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Solutions Infini Our wishlist for the Union Finance Minister for the Union Budget 2017-18. Here goes: Indirect taxation Simplification of Taxation across the country is the biggest …Read More
6 Best Free SEO Tools for Startupsby Sonam Yadav December 8, 2016
You can use these tools for enhancing your strategies until you garner enough revenue to move on to bigger and better tools. Here is a list of the best free …Read More
TDBS Fosters Digital Transformation For SMEs And Startupsby Ashok Pandey December 5, 2016
Tata Docomo Business Services (TDBS) highlights its focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-up segments in India. TDBS is a market leader in enterprise space, registering a 15% …Read More
Facebook Pumps $40,000 in India’s Youngest Pre-Owned Fashion Start-up CoutLootby Adeesh Sharma November 30, 2016
CoutLoot, one of the India's first end-to-end fashion re-commerce platforms has been selected for Facebook's developer-focused FbStart programme, which is designed to help early-stage mobile-focused startups on building and growing …Read More
Currency Note Ban: Why cashnocash.com is More No Cash Than Cashby Adeesh Sharma November 17, 2016
Social media is abuzz with messages about different sites that could help solve the biggest challenge every Indian is facing today in the aftermath of currency note ban — cash …Read More
What Tech-Enabled Startups Should Do to Grow in a Turbulent Economyby Adeesh Sharma September 2, 2016
At the PCQuest Growth Forum held in Delhi on 15th June, 2016, experts from the startup ecosystem discussed key strategies, provided advice on the pitfalls to avoid and chalked out …Read More
Microsoft’s Cloud Initiatives to Empower Startups in Indiaby Sidharth Shekhar June 23, 2016
Microsoft is on a mission to empower India through technology, and acknowledges the critical role that technology start-ups can play in achieving this objective. The company is committed to fostering …Read More
How DigitalOcean will Amplify India’s Developer & Startup Ecosystem?by Sidharth Shekhar June 6, 2016
NEW DELHI, INDIA: DigitalOcean, the developer's cloud computing platform, has launched its new datacenter in Bangalore. DigitalOcean will continue to offer a single pricing plan across all of its regions …Read More