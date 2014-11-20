Tag "startups"

Estonia beckons Indian startups with e-Residency programme
News

by March 9, 2018

The Republic of Estonia has a perfect solution for budding Indian entrepreneurs looking to ride the next digital wave and start up their ventures in a seamless, hassle …

The Year That Was For The Technology Startups And Software Testing Companies In 2017
Tech & Trends

by January 5, 2018

Attributed To Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder And Director, Pcloudy As per a recent report by Technavio’s analysts, the global Mobile App testing services market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of …

Digitization is the new mantra – Solutions Infini
Tech & Trends

by December 5, 2017

Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Solutions Infini talks about their multichannel framework for the customers to bridge the gap between enterprise/startups with customers. 1. What is the idea behind Solutions Infini? Solutions …

iCubesWire announces USD 3 million as the ‘Digital Innovation Fund’ for Startups
Uncategorized

by September 20, 2017

iCubesWire has announced an innovation fund of USD 3 million to support early stage startups. This fund has been announced by Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder of iCubesWire, who aims …

IBM seeks help from developers on AI, machine learning
News

by June 27, 2017

IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends. As part …

Technology@health: A click that keeps you healthy
OS & Apps Technology Explained

by June 23, 2017

Technology is the driving force behind improvements in healthcare sector in India. The changing technology makes it hard to believe on the new inventions in healthcare sector. No doubt health IT …

10 Startups Thriving On Cloud
Cloud Computing News Startups Tech Explained

by May 25, 2017

The cloud computing model offers cost and flexibility advantages for startups. In the competitive technology world, time is money. Cloud and startups are a perfect fit because the cloud helps …

UberLIONS to Provide Taxi Rides for Gujarat Lions Fans
News News & Launches

by April 7, 2017

Uber, the ridesharing app, announced its mobility partnership with the Gujarat Lions Team for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League. As a part of this partnership, Uber has …

Technology Platform Jhakaas Raises 1 Cr in Seed Funding
News Startups

by April 3, 2017

Jhakaas Technologies, a technology-driven platform that “Enables local businesses” to create a presence online has raised a capital of 1crore for its Mobile Application called ‘Jhakaas’. The investors include Mumbai-based management …

78% Of Businesses Consider Digital Start-Ups A Threat: Dell EMC Study
Advice Startups Survey Reports Trends Watch

by March 29, 2017

The dawn of the Internet of Everything has marked the beginning of next industrial revolution. This is a revolution that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and relate …

Global fintech investment sees sharp decline in 2016 despite record VC funding
Survey Reports Tech & Trends

by February 22, 2017

After 2015’s record-setting US$46.7 billion in total global funding to fintech companies, 2016 experienced a decline in the market with a 47.2% slide in fintech investment, according to KPMG International’s …

Union Budget 2017 Analysis: Tax for Small Companies Reduced to 25%
Advice News SMEs Startups

by February 1, 2017

  By Abhishek Goenka – Partner Direct Tax  PwC India There was an expectation of an across the board reduction in the rate.  Instead, a calibrated approach has been adopted and the …

Tech Startup’s Wishlist For Union Budget 2017-18
Advice SMEs Startups Trends Watch

by January 30, 2017

  By Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Solutions Infini Our wishlist for the Union Finance Minister for the Union Budget 2017-18. Here goes:   Indirect taxation Simplification of Taxation across the country is the biggest …

6 Best Free SEO Tools for Startups
Developer Tools Developers Hot Downloads Software

by December 8, 2016

You can use these tools for enhancing your strategies until you garner enough revenue to move on to bigger and better tools. Here is a list of the best free …

TDBS Fosters Digital Transformation For SMEs And Startups
News News & Launches

by December 5, 2016

Tata Docomo Business Services (TDBS) highlights its focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-up segments in India. TDBS is a market leader in enterprise space, registering a 15% …

Facebook Pumps $40,000 in India’s Youngest Pre-Owned Fashion Start-up CoutLoot
News SMEs Startups

by November 30, 2016

CoutLoot, one of the India’s first end-to-end fashion re-commerce platforms has been selected for Facebook’s developer-focused FbStart programme, which is designed to help early-stage mobile-focused startups on building and growing …

Currency Note Ban: Why cashnocash.com is More No Cash Than Cash
Advice Trends Watch

by November 17, 2016

Social media is abuzz with messages about different sites that could help solve the biggest challenge every Indian is facing today in the aftermath of currency note ban — cash …

What Tech-Enabled Startups Should Do to Grow in a Turbulent Economy
SMEs Startups

by September 2, 2016

At the PCQuest Growth Forum held in Delhi on 15th June, 2016, experts from the startup ecosystem discussed key strategies, provided advice on the pitfalls to avoid and chalked out …

Microsoft’s Cloud Initiatives to Empower Startups in India
Tech & Trends

by June 23, 2016

Microsoft is on a mission to empower India through technology, and acknowledges the critical role that technology start-ups can play in achieving this objective. The company is committed to fostering …

How DigitalOcean will Amplify India’s Developer & Startup Ecosystem?
News & Launches Tech & Trends

by June 6, 2016

NEW DELHI, INDIA: DigitalOcean, the developer’s cloud computing platform, has launched its new datacenter in Bangalore. DigitalOcean will continue to offer a single pricing plan across all of its regions …

