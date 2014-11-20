Tag "Surveillance"

Videocon WallCam Launches its Range of Mobile Vehicle Surveillance Solution
News & Launches

by February 15, 2018

Videocon WallCam announced launch of its Mobile Vehicle surveillance solution. Targeted to address the security and surveillance needs of segments including educational institutions, public transportations, goods carrier, cabs, the solution …

Smart Cities Council and Western Digital lead the dialog on the need of surveillance
News

by August 8, 2017

Western Digital, a leading global provider of storage solutions, co-hosted a Roundtable Conference on “ Technology Modernization for Safer and Smarter Cities”with Smart Cities Council at Mumbai recently. The conference primarily …

Panasonic Launches Video Door Phones That Connect to Smartphones
Cameras and Displays News News & Launches Security

by April 6, 2017

Panasonic expanded its Video Door Phone portfolio with the launch of VL – V590 andVL – V900 in the market. The products are designed to enhance the surveillance and security …

Zyxel Introduces Aurora Camera– An Indoor Night Vision
News News & Launches

by March 28, 2017

Zyxel Communications introduced Aurora– an indoor night vision home camera to keep an eye on things from afar. With its full HD, full-color night vision live monitoring and real-time …

Key Trends that will Redefine Video Surveillance this Year
Trends Watch

by January 4, 2017

In 2017 we see video surveillance continuing its growth trend for security, as well as for retail and traffic management applications, and in support of the wider IoT …

Infosys Bets Big on Indian Drone Startup ideaForge
News Startups Tech & Trends Trends Watch

by December 15, 2016

Infosys has invested an undisclosed amount in Navi Mumbai-based drone startup ideaForge. ideaForge’s drones have been used by the Indian Armed Forces for surveillance, crowd monitoring and rescue …

VIVOTEK Adds New Multiple-Sensor Vandal Dome
News News & Launches

by November 24, 2016

VIVOTEK introduces the new vandal dome, MS8392-EV to upgrade its multiple-sensor product line. Building on the achievements of the MS8391-EV outdoor camera, the new MS8392-EV provides an all-in-one solution, featuring four 3-megapixel CMOS sensors with …

Axis Communications Brings Complete Monitoring And Recording Solution
News & Launches

by May 14, 2015

Axis Communications announces a new release of AXIS Camera Station. The release includes support for two-way audio, which enables integration of Axis network video door stations and network horn speakers. …

