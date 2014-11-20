Tag "Surveillance"
Videocon WallCam Launches its Range of Mobile Vehicle Surveillance Solutionby PCQ Bureau February 15, 2018
Videocon WallCam announced launch of its Mobile Vehicle surveillance solution. Targeted to address the security and surveillance needs of segments including educational institutions, public transportations, goods carrier, cabs, the solution
Smart Cities Council and Western Digital lead the dialog on the need of surveillanceby Suksham Sharma August 8, 2017
Western Digital, a leading global provider of storage solutions, co-hosted a Roundtable Conference on " Technology Modernization for Safer and Smarter Cities"with Smart Cities Council at Mumbai recently. The conference primarily
Panasonic Launches Video Door Phones That Connect to Smartphonesby Adeesh Sharma April 6, 2017
Panasonic expanded its Video Door Phone portfolio with the launch of VL – V590 andVL – V900 in the market. The products are designed to enhance the surveillance and security
Zyxel Introduces Aurora Camera– An Indoor Night Visionby Raj Kumar Maurya March 28, 2017
Zyxel Communications introduced Aurora– an indoor night vision home camera to keep an eye on things from afar. With its full HD, full-color night vision live monitoring and real-time
Key Trends that will Redefine Video Surveillance this Yearby Sidharth Shekhar January 4, 2017
In 2017 we see video surveillance continuing its growth trend for security, as well as for retail and traffic management applications, and in support of the wider IoT
Infosys Bets Big on Indian Drone Startup ideaForgeby Sidharth Shekhar December 15, 2016
Infosys has invested an undisclosed amount in Navi Mumbai-based drone startup ideaForge. ideaForge's drones have been used by the Indian Armed Forces for surveillance, crowd monitoring and rescue
VIVOTEK Adds New Multiple-Sensor Vandal Domeby Ashok Pandey November 24, 2016
VIVOTEK introduces the new vandal dome, MS8392-EV to upgrade its multiple-sensor product line. Building on the achievements of the MS8391-EV outdoor camera, the new MS8392-EV provides an all-in-one solution, featuring four 3-megapixel CMOS sensors with
Axis Communications Brings Complete Monitoring And Recording Solutionby Ashok Pandey May 14, 2015
Axis Communications announces a new release of AXIS Camera Station. The release includes support for two-way audio, which enables integration of Axis network video door stations and network horn speakers.