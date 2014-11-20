Tag "Symantec"

 “The Integrati on with Blue Coat is now complete”
IT Solutions

 “The Integrati on with Blue Coat is now complete”

by February 27, 2018

In an interaction with PC Quest Gaurav Agarwal, Managing Director, India & SAARC, Symantec shares info about its portfolio and solutions. In terms of an update on what can you share about Symantec? From …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CyberSecurity Predictions For 2018
Tech & Trends

CyberSecurity Predictions For 2018

by December 22, 2017

Contributed By Tarun Kaura, Director – Product Management, APJ, Symantec This past year, cybercriminals caused major service disruptions around the world, using their increasing technical proficiency to break through cyber defences. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“Cloud, Cloud, Cloud is the message for Businesses from Symantec”: Sanjay Rohatgi, Symantec
Tech & Trends

“Cloud, Cloud, Cloud is the message for Businesses from Symantec”: Sanjay Rohatgi, Symantec

by August 2, 2017

Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific at Symantec shares cloud plans for SMBs and mid businesses in India with PC Quest

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Symantec appoints Gaurav Agarwal as MD Sales, India and SAARC
News

Symantec appoints Gaurav Agarwal as MD Sales, India and SAARC

by June 30, 2017

Symantec has announced the appointment of Gaurav  as president of sales, Symantec India and SAARC. Gaurav will be responsible for leading the enterprise security business for Symantec in region, and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Maintaining Security is a Prerequisite When Working Remotely
Security Tech & Trends

Maintaining Security is a Prerequisite When Working Remotely

by June 29, 2017

By Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Symantec   As enterprises aboard the technology bandwagon for employees, the ‘future of work’ is not only being shaped by automation, but also by …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Insecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT)
Tech & Trends Uncategorized

The Insecurity of the Internet of Things (IoT)

by June 27, 2017

By Ritesh Chopra, Country Manager, Consumer Business Unit, Symantec, India IoT streets are buzzing with the new breed of innovations that’ll take it to the much-awaited glory. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Norton WiFi Privacy Review
Reviews Security

Norton WiFi Privacy Review

by June 19, 2017

Do you use public WiFi frequently? …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Cracks in the Cloud: The Next Frontier for Cybercrime
News News & Launches

Cracks in the Cloud: The Next Frontier for Cybercrime

by June 7, 2017

The advantages of cloud computing—scalability, speed to market, lower costs and higher productivity—are well known throughout most industries. But for cyber criminals, this new, borderless infrastructure is a potential goldmine. According …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Alleged Botnet Operator Arrested in Spain, Faces Multiple Charges in the US
News Security Tech & Trends

Alleged Botnet Operator Arrested in Spain, Faces Multiple Charges in the US

by April 13, 2017

The US Justice Department has launched a coordinated takedown operation to disrupt and dismantle the Kelihos botnet (also known as Waledac). The operation follows on from the arrest in Spain …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
70% Public Wi-Fi Users Either not Aware of Risks or Ignoring to Gain Free Internet
News News & Launches

70% Public Wi-Fi Users Either not Aware of Risks or Ignoring to Gain Free Internet

by March 30, 2017

Everyone is looking for free data, whether it’s from R Jio 3 month free offer or from Public Wi-Fi. Jio is still the better choice over public Wi-Fi as numerous …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Symantec Delivers Solution to Automate Discovery and Remediation Actions for CloudBleed Exposures
News Security

Symantec Delivers Solution to Automate Discovery and Remediation Actions for CloudBleed Exposures

by March 7, 2017

Within days of receiving news of the CloudBleed vulnerability that potentially compromised millions of user accounts in cloud applications, Symantec has released an automated solution to identify and resolve potential …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Symantec Security Solution for Next-Gen Cloud Services
Cloud Computing News

Symantec Security Solution for Next-Gen Cloud Services

by February 15, 2017

Enterprises are experiencing a fundamental shift in the way their employees and customers consume technology. The influx of personally-owned devices, ubiquitous high-speed internet, and cloud-based computing platforms is redefining the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Cost of Love in the age of Online Dating
Advice Mobile Apps News Security Social Media Trends Watch

The Cost of Love in the age of Online Dating

by February 13, 2017

Nowadays, online dating is as normal as online shopping. According to the recently released Norton Mobile Survey, dating-based social networking is rapidly becoming the norm in India with about 38 …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Norton Research: Children More Likely to be Bullied Online than on a Playground
News Security Social Media Survey Reports

Norton Research: Children More Likely to be Bullied Online than on a Playground

by January 23, 2017

Norton by Symantec, today released findings from the 2016 Norton Cyber Security Insights Report: Family Edition, which sheds light on parents’ perceptions of cyberbullying and the preventative measures they are …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Cyber-Security Predictions 2017 for Cloud
Cloud Computing Security Trends Watch

Cyber-Security Predictions 2017 for Cloud

by December 8, 2016

Hackers have grown more and more sophisticated, and a large cloud service provider is a data-rich target, holding the sensitive information of thousands of companies and perhaps millions of consumers. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Top Seven Cyber-Security Predictions for 2017
Security Tech & Trends Trends Watch

Top Seven Cyber-Security Predictions for 2017

by December 8, 2016

In 2016 we witnessed large cyber-security breaches and other cyber-security incidents spanning across multiple industries and large-size enterprises from all over the world. Each year, the security industry faces new types …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Healthcare Organizations Under Threat from Gatak Trojan
News Security Tech & Trends Trends Watch

Healthcare Organizations Under Threat from Gatak Trojan

by November 24, 2016

Symantec research has found that the group behind the Gatak Trojan (Trojan.Gatak) continues to pose a threat to organizations, within the healthcare sector which is …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Hackers Hone their Skills While Consumers in India Remain Complacent
Security Survey Reports

Hackers Hone their Skills While Consumers in India Remain Complacent

by November 23, 2016

Norton by Symantec released the India findings from the annual Norton Cyber Security Insights Report, which sheds light on the truth about online crime and the personal effect it has …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Norton Enhances Protection with its New Norton Security Solution
News News & Launches

Norton Enhances Protection with its New Norton Security Solution

by November 22, 2016

Norton by Symantec announces the launch of its new Norton Security software in India, boosting its protection and performance levels for consumers. As one of the industry leading security solutions …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Why Cyber Resilience in the Age of Cyberattack Matters?
Security Survey Reports Tech & Trends

Why Cyber Resilience in the Age of Cyberattack Matters?

by November 3, 2016

Cyber risk isn’t something new, but the stakes keep on growing every day. Industry analysts believe that an incident is no longer likely to be a single event, but a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]