Samsung Galaxy Tab A Reviewby Ashok Pandey March 5, 2018
The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used
Indian Tablet Market Shipments Decline 28%: IDCby Suksham Sharma May 31, 2017
The tablet shipments in the consumer segment declined 28 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, resulting in a sharp 18.6 percent year-on-year
iBall introduces iBall Slide Wings 4GP At Rs. 9,999/-by Raj Kumar Maurya April 17, 2017
iBall announces its newest addition to the Tablet PC category – iBall Slide Wings 4GP with 4G VoLTE support; enables HD Voice Call, Video Calling and improved efficiency between simultaneous
Apple's New 9.7-inch iPad with Retina Display Launchedby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
Apple today updated its most popular-sized iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display at a starting price of $329 (US) which roughly translates to Rs 21,400. iPad features a bright Retina
iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 Tablet Comes with 3GB RAM at Rs. 8,999by Ashok Pandey January 31, 2017
Ball announces its 'iBall Slide Brisk 4G2' Tablet PC with 4G capability and packed with 3 GB RAM. The 7-inch IPS HD screen tablet has a sleek design and runs on
Intex iBuddy IN-7DD01 Tablet with Calling Facility Available at 5499by Sonam Yadav July 15, 2016
Intex Technologies announces the launch of its 7-inch elegant tablet – Intex iBuddy IN-7DD01. The sleek designed tablet with a glossy finish frame gives it a premium and elegant look.
DataWind launches it's first detachable tablet/netbook devicesby Raj Kumar Maurya June 20, 2016
DataWind, maker of UbiSlateTablets, DroidSufer Netbooks, and PocketSurfer Smartphones have expanded their portfolio with the introduction of its first detachable devices, the new Droidsurfer Netbooks 7DC+ & 3G7+ in India. The
Dell Expanded Portfolio of Award-Winning Devicesby Ashok Pandey June 10, 2015
Dell announced an expanded portfolio of award-winning devices
Dell Devices: Previewby Ashok Pandey June 10, 2015
The Alienware 13 is the perfect marriage between performance and style. The Alienware 13 is a lightweight gaming laptop that allows room for productivity on the go along with extraordinary gaming experiences. With great touch response, the Alienware 13 has
Which is a good tablet for a sub-15K budget?by PCQ Bureau April 23, 2015
I am looking for a tablet under Rs 15,000. My requirements are: an amazing screen, capable of running heavy games, and powerful battery back-up as I am on the run
Eddy and Cartoon Network Enterprises Launch World's First Creativity Tablet for Kidsby Raj Kumar Maurya March 13, 2015
India's kids' tablet maker Eddy in partnership with Cartoon Network Enterprises (CNE) launched the world's first Creativity Tablet for children. These tablets comes pre-loaded with hundreds