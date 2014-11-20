Tag "TABLET"

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review
by March 5, 2018

The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used …

Indian Tablet Market Shipments Decline 28%: IDC
by May 31, 2017

The tablet shipments in the consumer segment declined 28 percent in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year, resulting in a sharp 18.6 percent year-on-year …

iBall introduces iBall Slide Wings 4GP At Rs. 9,999/-
by April 17, 2017

    iBall announces its newest addition to the Tablet PC category – iBall Slide Wings 4GP with 4G VoLTE support; enables HD Voice Call, Video Calling and improved efficiency between simultaneous …

Apple’s New 9.7-inch iPad with Retina Display Launched
by March 21, 2017

Apple today updated its most popular-sized iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display at a starting price of $329 (US) which roughly translates to Rs 21,400. iPad features a bright Retina …

iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 Tablet Comes with 3GB RAM at Rs. 8,999
by January 31, 2017

Ball announces its ‘iBall Slide Brisk 4G2’ Tablet PC with 4G capability and packed with 3 GB RAM. The 7-inch IPS HD screen tablet has a sleek design and runs on …

Intex iBuddy IN-7DD01 Tablet with Calling Facility Available at 5499
by July 15, 2016

Intex Technologies announces the launch of its 7-inch elegant tablet – Intex iBuddy IN-7DD01. The sleek designed tablet with a glossy finish frame gives it a premium and elegant look. …

DataWind launches it’s first detachable tablet/netbook devices
by June 20, 2016

DataWind, maker of UbiSlateTablets, DroidSufer Netbooks, and PocketSurfer Smartphones have expanded their portfolio with the introduction of its first detachable devices, the new Droidsurfer Netbooks 7DC+ & 3G7+ in India. The …

Dell Expanded Portfolio of Award-Winning Devices
by June 10, 2015

Dell announced an expanded portfolio of award-winning devices …

Dell Devices: Preview
by June 10, 2015

The Alienware 13 is the perfect marriage between performance and style. The Alienware 13 is a lightweight gaming laptop that allows room for productivity on the go along with extraordinary gaming experiences. With great touch response, the Alienware 13 has

Which is a good tablet for a sub-15K budget?

by April 23, 2015

I am looking for a tablet under Rs 15,000. My requirements are: an amazing screen, capable of running heavy games, and powerful battery back-up as I am on the run …

Eddy and Cartoon Network Enterprises Launch World’s First Creativity Tablet for Kids
by March 13, 2015

India’s kids’ tablet maker Eddy in partnership with Cartoon Network Enterprises (CNE) launched the world’s first Creativity Tablet for children.   These tablets comes pre-loaded with hundreds …

