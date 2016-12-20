Tag "tim cook"
CEO Tim Cook admits, Apple is ‘underpenetrated’ in Indiaby Mayank Shishodia May 3, 2017
Acknowledging that Apple is "underpenetrated" in India, CEO Tim Cook has said the US tech giant is strengthening its local presence in the country and is optimistic about its future given the fast-growing …Read More
Apple Introduces iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus RED Special Editionby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
Apple today announced iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in a vibrant red aluminum finish, in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED). The iPhone 7 and …Read More
Apple Reports Record First Quarter Results, High Demand for iPhone 7 Plusby Sidharth Shekhar February 3, 2017
Apple is back in form as it announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 first quarter ending December 31, 2016. The Company posted all-time record quarterly revenue of $78.4 billion …Read More
Synq DG-SQ200-BL In-ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Reviewby Tushar Mehta January 12, 2017
The future will be wireless, said Apple CEO Tim Cook as he introduced the iPhone 7 which lacked the headphone jack. Apple also released Airpods, traditional earpods without wires, and …Read More