Toreto Launches “Bang” TOR-307 – Compact Pocketsize Bluetooth Speaker
News & Launches

by February 28, 2018

Toreto launched a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive Bluetooth Speaker, “Bang” TOR-307. The newly launched “Bang” TOR-307 wireless Bluetooth Speaker is portable and extremely powerful that is an epitome of heart-soothing …

Toreto Unveils Rapid Charger 5 TOR 402
News & Launches

by August 3, 2017

Toreto recently launched, “RAPID CHARGER 5 TOR 402”. A unique car accessory for charging your smartphones, tablets and all 5V devices. “Rapid Charger 5” is the latest entrant to the existing …

Toreto unveils Wireless Mouse SHADOW TOR 952 at INR 499/-.
News & Launches

by July 20, 2017

Toreto has recently launched “SHADOW TOR 952”, an ergonomically designed optical wireless mouse with an intelligent power-saving design. Left with the excruciating pain in the hands / fingers caused by never …

Toreto launches water resistant Bluetooth Earphone – TBE-804 Blare
News & Launches

by June 15, 2017

Toreto recently launched a very stylish, flexible, water resistant Bluetooth Earphone, “TBE-804 Blare”. You cannot imagine going for a run or gyming without music? Is it a long way to work? …

Toreto launches “Aqua” – Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker TBS 325
News & Launches

by May 19, 2017

Toreto recently announced a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, “Aqua”. Are you a poolside party person, or can’t take bath without your daily dose of …

Toreto Energy Boost Power Bank Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

by October 28, 2015

Toreto Energy Boost is a small and pocket size power bank with dimensions of 124.8 x 66.5 x9.3 mm. It weighs 135 grams only and the rectangular shape …

Toreto’s Compact Power Bank “Jupiter” with Digital Display Arrived in India
News & Launches

by April 29, 2015

Toreto released the stylish, lightweight and the compact 9000mAh High technology Power Bank, “Jupiter” in India. It comes in Black and Blue colour LCD with digital power display. The power …

