Tag "Toreto"
Toreto Launches “Bang” TOR-307 – Compact Pocketsize Bluetooth Speakerby PCQ Bureau February 28, 2018
Toreto launched a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive Bluetooth Speaker, “Bang” TOR-307. The newly launched “Bang” TOR-307 wireless Bluetooth Speaker is portable and extremely powerful that is an epitome of heart-soothing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Toreto Unveils Rapid Charger 5 TOR 402by Mayank Shishodia August 3, 2017
Toreto recently launched, “RAPID CHARGER 5 TOR 402”. A unique car accessory for charging your smartphones, tablets and all 5V devices. “Rapid Charger 5” is the latest entrant to the existing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Toreto unveils Wireless Mouse SHADOW TOR 952 at INR 499/-.by Mayank Shishodia July 20, 2017
Toreto has recently launched “SHADOW TOR 952”, an ergonomically designed optical wireless mouse with an intelligent power-saving design. Left with the excruciating pain in the hands / fingers caused by never …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Toreto launches water resistant Bluetooth Earphone – TBE-804 Blareby Mayank Shishodia June 15, 2017
Toreto recently launched a very stylish, flexible, water resistant Bluetooth Earphone, “TBE-804 Blare”. You cannot imagine going for a run or gyming without music? Is it a long way to work? …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Toreto launches “Aqua” – Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker TBS 325by Mayank Shishodia May 19, 2017
Toreto recently announced a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, “Aqua”. Are you a poolside party person, or can’t take bath without your daily dose of …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Toreto Energy Boost Power Bank Reviewby Ashok Pandey October 28, 2015
Toreto Energy Boost is a small and pocket size power bank with dimensions of 124.8 x 66.5 x9.3 mm. It weighs 135 grams only and the rectangular shape …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Toreto’s Compact Power Bank “Jupiter” with Digital Display Arrived in Indiaby Ashok Pandey April 29, 2015
Toreto released the stylish, lightweight and the compact 9000mAh High technology Power Bank, “Jupiter” in India. It comes in Black and Blue colour LCD with digital power display. The power …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]