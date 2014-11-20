Tag "Transsion"

TRANSSION Accessory Brand Oraimo Launches a Robust Product Portfolio for India Market
by March 6, 2018

Unveiling some of the smartest accessories for India’s upwardly mobile consumers, oraimo, the exclusive accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its latest product range in India.

Transsion Introduces Its Smart Accessory Brand Oraimo in India
by December 26, 2017

Transsion Group has lately introduced Oraimo, its smart accessory brand in India. In line with its brand philosophy ‘Keep Exploring’, the launch is aimed to help young Indians discover through a …

