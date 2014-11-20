Tag "uber"
This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on Roadsby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
While Government bodies and law agencies aim to improve vigilance, there are technology players alongside who are also coming up with tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women
5 Must have Apps for Solo Travellersby Ashok Pandey February 1, 2018
When you are planning to travel alone, your smartphone can be your best friend, caretaker, travel planner, and probably the only lifeline. That means your smartphone must be loaded with
Mobycy Successfully Introduces India’s First Dockless Bicycle Sharing Appby PCQ Bureau December 7, 2017
Mobycy has launched India's first dockless bicycle sharing app on Google Play Store. Bringing a unique 'Uber for Bicycles' model in India, Mobycy's app allows users to discover a
Uber Launches UberJOURNEYS in Indiaby PCQ Bureau September 20, 2017
Uber launched UberJOURNEYS; a collection of video-stories about the lives of riders and driver-partners. Complementing the recently launched 'Apnapan' campaign, this initiative aims to tell the extraordinary stories of everyday
India’s biggest Greenlight Center launched by Uber in Bangaloreby PCQ Bureau September 11, 2017
Uber has announced the launch of its biggest Greenlight Center in India at Wind Tunnel Road, Bangalore, in the presence of Dr. B. Basavaraju, Principal Secretary of Transport, Government of Karnataka.
“Knowlarity is my safest billion dollar idea”: CEO & Founder, Ambarish Guptaby Suksham Sharma July 11, 2017
Author by Anushruti Singh Ambarish Gupta, CEO and Founder of Gurgaon-based cloud telephony startup Knowlarity Communications shared his startup journey in an interactive session. Ambarish is a graduate in Computer Science
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg on Uber’s CEO wishlistby Suksham Sharma June 23, 2017
Uber may appoint Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg after CEO Travis Kalanick's resignation, the New York Post reported recently. Uber board member Arianna Huffington has pushed for Sandberg's appointment, the
Uber adds real-time public transportation data to its appby Jyoti Bhagat May 19, 2017
Uber has updated its Android app to display real-time information about public transportation systems like trains and buses. This means that if you are on your way to catch
5 must-have apps for solo women travelers!by Anushruti Singh May 3, 2017
Being a solo women travelers in India can be an exhilarating and frustrating experience in equal parts, even more so if you are in a state that speaks a
UberLIONS to Provide Taxi Rides for Gujarat Lions Fansby Adeesh Sharma April 7, 2017
Uber, the ridesharing app, announced its mobility partnership with the Gujarat Lions Team for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League. As a part of this partnership, Uber has
Uber Announces #SwitchToPool Campaign to Deal with Pollution and Cash Shortage in Delhi NCRby Tushar Mehta November 16, 2016
Uber announced the roll out of 'POOL Thursdays' as a part of its #SwitchToPool campaign with an aim to accelerate Uber's efforts to offer carpooling and ride-sharing as credible solutions to the
9Apps-Uber tie up to take your love for a free rideby Anuj Sharma February 12, 2016
9Apps, one of the popular app has tied up with Uber, in India to give free rides serviceswithin10cities to celebrate the occasion of Valentine's Day.100 couples across cities in Hyderabad, Nagpur,
4 useful apps during odd/even rules in Delhi/NCRby Anuj Sharma December 31, 2015
Private vehicles will be allowed to run on the streets on alternate days depending on whether their licence plates end in even or odd numbers, the government declared a day
Practo – Uber join hands to bring healthcare services to customersby Anuj Sharma November 16, 2015
Practo and Uber platform have announced a global partnership that will make it easier for consumers to reach doctors. Starting today, Practo users across India, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore who book