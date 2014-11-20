Tag "UPS"
DELTA Introduces Nine Models in INX SERIES Uninterruptible Power Supplyby PCQ Bureau March 7, 2018
Delta Electronics, Inc. announced the global launch of its INX Series, Standard Model , Extended Runtime 6A and Model Extended Runtime 16A Model. Single Phase1/ 2/ 3 kVAseries uninterruptible power …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Vertiv Introduces Compact UPS System for Edge Deploymentsby PCQ Bureau January 31, 2018
Vertiv introduced the Liebert ITA2, a compact, three-phase, 8 and 10kVA uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system designed for local and remote IT deployments at the edge of the network. The latest addition …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Delta Amplon RT 6kVA UPS Reviewby Ashok Pandey June 5, 2015
Delta Amplon RT 6kVA UPS is the right solution for power failures and disturbances. The company uses double conversion on-line technology to deliver the high performance and protect …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]