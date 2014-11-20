Tag "ViewSonic"
ViewSonic Launches World's Brightest 4K UHD Projectorby PCQ Bureau March 9, 2018
ViewSonic Corp introduced the PX747-4K projector to its line of award-winning home entertainment projectors today at What Hi-Fi Show in St. Regis Hotel Lower Parel, Mumbai. The series offers 3500 …Read More
ViewSonic Introduces Ultra- Slim Frameless Design Monitorby PCQ Bureau February 7, 2018
ViewSonic Corp introduces theVX3276-2K-mhd, a 32″ WQHD IPS Monitor with a stylish ultra-slim frameless design. Users can now enjoy a truly immersive visual entertainment experience with the VX3276-2K-mhd. With this product, …Read More
Government & Education sectors are hot markets for ViewSonicby Anushruti Singh February 6, 2018
In talks with PC Quest, Eric Wei, Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia Pacific, talks about companies' operations in India and opportunities in the marketRead More
ViewSonic Launches Ultra- Slim Frameless Design Monitorby PCQ Bureau January 18, 2018
ViewSonic Corp. launches the VX3276-2K-mhd, a 32″ WQHD IPS Monitor with a stylish ultra-slim frameless design. Users can now enjoy a truly immersive visual entertainment experience with the VX3276-2K-mhd.Read More
ViewSonic launched two brand new products – PA503s & XG2402by PCQ Bureau November 7, 2017
ViewSonic's latest products: PA 503s Built for corporate and educational applications, ViewSonic is launching new PA 5 Series projectors. Currently one of the PA 5 series model PA503s will be available by the …Read More
ViewSonic Launches Efficiently Designed VX2476 SMHD for Enterprise and Home Applicationsby PCQ Bureau September 6, 2017
ViewSonic Corp. announced the launch of VX2476-SMHD 24″ LCD Monitor. This superior AH-IPS Panel technology offers best-in-class screen performance with ultra-wide viewing angles. With vivid 1920×1080 resolution, dual …Read More
ViewSonic Unveils Its New Product Lineupby Mayank Shishodia June 2, 2017
ViewSonic Corp recently releases the details about products that will be showcased from May 31st till June 2nd and elaborates on its 30th anniversary at the Taiwan ViewSonic office. Established in …Read More
ViewSonic Introduces the Pro8 Series of Professional Digital Projectorsby Raj Kumar Maurya January 25, 2017
ViewSonic Corp, announces its new line of Pro8 Series projectors for installation application. ViewSonic's Pro8510L and Pro8530HDL projectors deliver the flexibility and extensive connectivity options needed for various types of …Read More