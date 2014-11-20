Tag "Virtual reality"
HTC Introduces VIVE Business Edition In Indiaby PCQ Bureau February 22, 2018
HTC Corporation ("HTC") announced Vive Business Edition ("Vive BE") to capture the huge demand from industries worldwide to employ virtual reality technology in commercial applications. Available from today, Vive BE allows
Now Bring Mahindra Showroom at your Homeby Ankit Parashar January 31, 2018
A 360 degree, all-encompassing and immersive virtual showroom experience Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has recently announced an industry first initiative in the automotive retail space with the launch of its 'Bring
Facebook & SV.CO Collaborates to launch School of Innovation for Indiansby PCQ Bureau December 13, 2017
School of Innovation will cherry pick cutting edge technologies for students to learn and build products for the future India's first digital incubator for college entrepreneurs, SV.CO, has teamed up with
Virtual Reality capable of soothing painby Suksham Sharma June 5, 2017
Virtual Reality (VR) technology can relieve the sensation of phantom limb pain by tricking the brain into thinking that it is still in control of a missing limb, researchers have
Now Drones and VR will take your Cricket Experience to the next level at Champions Trophy 2017by Ankit Parashar May 31, 2017
Today at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy, Intel executives took the stage to share new innovations Intel is bringing to the tournament. These include advanced pitch analysis by
HTC VIVE Launched in Indiaby Ashok Pandey April 24, 2017
HTC Corporation announced the launch of their virtual reality system, HTC VIVE making it the first complete VR system available to customers in the India market. Vive will be available
Doel VR Taking Virtual Reality Into The Next Levelby Ashok Pandey March 27, 2017
Doel introduces Doel All in one VR and Doel VR Box which is an entry level VR. All in one VR comes with in-built controller which gives you the freedom
HP Workstations Power PVR Cinemas’ Virtual Reality Loungeby Adeesh Sharma March 24, 2017
Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who seems to be aping Sanjay Dutt these days through his demeanour, cut the ribbon to launch the HP workstation powered Asia's first virtual reality lounge
Now A Game That Lets You Build the Trump Wall!by Adeesh Sharma February 28, 2017
With President Trump taking office, it has brought to real the possibility of building the viral Trump Wall on the Mexico border that aims to purge immigration. Imagine what the
New Lenovo Legion Series of Gaming Laptops Greets Gamers a Happy New Year, Unveiled at CES 2017by Tushar Mehta January 4, 2017
Lenovo scored brownie points earlier into the New Year with the launch of Legion Series of gaming laptops at CES 2017. The Lenovo Legion 520 and Legion 720 laptops were
Xiaomi Mi VR Play Launched In India at Rs 999by Sidharth Shekhar December 13, 2016
Xiaomi has entered into the virtual reality (VR) sector and live streaming in India. The company has launched it's Mi VR Play VR headset and Mi Live streaming services in
Ericsson’s 10 Hot Consumer Trends for 2017: AI and Virtual Realityby Ashok Pandey December 6, 2016
Ericsson Consumer Lab presents the sixth edition of its annual trend report The 10 Hot Consumer Trends for 2017 and beyond. AI is an important theme this year and consumers see
ENRG Forays into the Mesmerizing World of Virtual Realityby Ashok Pandey November 24, 2016
ENRG announces its new VR Headset featuring inbuilt headphones and also sports PMMA lenses with adjustable focal length and pupil distance for eye safety and enhanced viewing comfort for the
Virtual and Augmented Reality – Reshaping Business Futuresby Ashok Pandey October 24, 2016
By BS Teh, Senior Vice President Global Sales and Sales Operations Much has been written about the increasing use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
LeEco Brings Ecosystem Model to the U.S.by Ashok Pandey October 21, 2016
LeEco officially launches its disruptive ecosystem model in the U.S. Through this LeEco would deliver content and services on a wide array of connected smart devices – including smartphones, TVs,
ASUS Announces Beyond VR Ready Programby Ashok Pandey May 4, 2016
ASUS announces ASUS Beyond VR Ready, a distinctive mark of compatibility and confidence for consumers keen to gear up for the virtual-reality (VR) gaming revolution. ASUS has worked closely with
Experience next level of mobile entertainment with Samsung Gear VRby Anuj Sharma January 22, 2016
Extending its portfolio in the wearables category, Samsung Electronics India launched the mobile virtual reality headset – Samsung Gear VR. Introduced in association with Oculus, users can enjoy a 'next level' mobile
Facebook debuts 360 Video in News Feedby Anuj Sharma September 24, 2015
Starting today, 360-degree videos will begin rolling out in News Feed. The goal at Facebook is to connect you with the people and things that matter, every single day. Over time, we've
Step into the world of Virtual Reality with CommonFloor Retinaby Rohit Arora July 8, 2015
The world of virtual reality is fascinating. You can experience a live concert, an apocalypse, a war zone and what not with a virtual reality headset that creates the environment