Vivo V7+ and Vivo Y53 Prices Droppedby PCQ Bureau March 7, 2018
Chinese smartphone company, Vivo has dropped its prices for V7+ and budget smartphone Y53. The Vivo V7+ price dropped by Rs. 2,000. IT was originally launched at Rs 21,990 and …Read More
Vivo Launches V7+ with 24MP Selfie Camera and Full View Displayby Raj Kumar Maurya September 8, 2017
Vivo, the global premium smartphone brand, today launched its flagship of the year, V7+. Vivo aims to strengthen the selfie trend by its revolutionary 24MP HD selfie camera and Full View Display …Read More
ViVo is all set to launch – Vivo V7 and V7 plusby PCQ Bureau September 7, 2017
Vivo is all ready to launch its latest selfie smartphones in India. Vivo has scheduled an event in Mumbai where it will unveil the Vivo V7 and V7 Plus. The organization will be live streaming …Read More