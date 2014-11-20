Tag "VIVOTEK"
VIVOTEK Introduces The New H.265 Flagship Camerasby PCQ Bureau February 13, 2018
VIVOTEK reveals five new flagship H.265/HEVC cameras to add to its H.265 product line. The release includes three 2-megapixel fixed dome cameras, FD9165-HT, FD9365-HTV and FD9365-EHTV and two 2-megapixel bullet …Read More
VIVOTEK Adds New Multiple-Sensor Vandal Domeby Ashok Pandey November 24, 2016
VIVOTEK introduces the new vandal dome, MS8392-EV to upgrade its multiple-sensor product line. Building on the achievements of the MS8391-EV outdoor camera, the new MS8392-EV provides an all-in-one solution, featuring four 3-megapixel CMOS sensors with …Read More