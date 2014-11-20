Tag "Western Digital"

SanDisk is A Part of Western Digital and A Major Player in the Flash Memory Storage Supply
Tech & Trends

SanDisk is A Part of Western Digital and A Major Player in the Flash Memory Storage Supply

March 1, 2018

Vivek Tyagi, Director, Business Development & Sales, SanDisk, Western Digital in conversation with PCQuest shared about SanDisk becoming a part of Western Digital and the two OEM products introduced by …

News & Launches

Western Digital Unveils Next-Generation Technology to Preserve and Access The Next Decade Of Big Data

October 12, 2017

At its “Innovating to Fuel the Next Decade of Big Data” event today, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced a breakthrough innovation for delivering ultra-high capacity hard disk drives (HDDs) …

Smart Cities Council and Western Digital lead the dialog on the need of surveillance
News

Smart Cities Council and Western Digital lead the dialog on the need of surveillance

August 8, 2017

Western Digital, a leading global provider of storage solutions, co-hosted a Roundtable Conference on “ Technology Modernization for Safer and Smarter Cities”with Smart Cities Council at Mumbai recently. The conference primarily …

Western Digital to Deliver Solid State Drives with 64-Layer 3d Nand Technology
News

Western Digital to Deliver Solid State Drives with 64-Layer 3d Nand Technology

May 31, 2017

Western Digital Corporation recently announced the world’s first client solid state drives built with its 64-layer 3D NAND technology. This technology milestone enables the company to deliver …

SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 Flash Drive Review: A Great Drive to Transfer Data Real Quickly
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 Flash Drive Review: A Great Drive to Transfer Data Real Quickly

April 27, 2017

Who wants to wait for even 5 minutes to transfer any data or content such as movies or software, etc. No one has time, and looking at the current demands, …

G-Technology Addresses Increasing Application Workflow Demands
News & Launches

G-Technology Addresses Increasing Application Workflow Demands

April 25, 2017

Western Digital Corporation announces upgrades to its G-Technology product lines, including the addition of Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connectivity technologies. The upgrades optimize the speed and performance of these drives, …

WD Announces G-DRIVE USB-C Device for creative MAC and Tech Enthusiasts
News & Launches

WD Announces G-DRIVE USB-C Device for creative MAC and Tech Enthusiasts

April 13, 2017

Western Digital Corporation announces the expansion of its G-Technology brand G-DRIVE storage portfolio with the G-DRIVE USB-C device. The new drive is designed with creative enthusiasts in mind, delivering high-capacity …

Western Digital Adds New Surveillance-Class Hard Drives Purple with 10TB Storage Capacity
News & Launches

Western Digital Adds New Surveillance-Class Hard Drives Purple with 10TB Storage Capacity

April 6, 2017

Western Digital Corporation (“Western Digital”) announces the availability of the WD Purple 10TB HDD, the newest member of its high-capacity hard drive line for surveillance applications. According the IHS Markit, …

Western Digital joins hands with ‘Phillauri’ as their digital storage partner
News & Launches

Western Digital joins hands with ‘Phillauri’ as their digital storage partner

March 20, 2017

Western Digital announces its association with film production houses Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films Private Limited – Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s production house, for the …

SanDisk Moved a Step Ahead from its competitors with World’s First A1 SD Specification microSD Card
News & Launches

SanDisk Moved a Step Ahead from its competitors with World’s First A1 SD Specification microSD Card

March 9, 2017

Once again, Sandisk brings storage solutions packed with modern technology delivering greater performance. This time Western Digital Corporation moved a step ahead by bringing world’s first microSD card with A1 …

Western Digital Brings WD Black PCIe Solid State Drives
News & Launches

Western Digital Brings WD Black PCIe Solid State Drives

January 5, 2017

Western Digital Corporation (“Western Digital”) announces the availability of new WD Black PCIe solid state drives (SSDs), the first WD-branded client PCIe SSDs. The new SSDs complement the recently announced …

Western Digital Unveiled Network Attached Storage My Cloud Pro Series
Networking News & Launches

Western Digital Unveiled Network Attached Storage My Cloud Pro Series

December 16, 2016

Western Digital Corporation, a global storage technology and solutions provider, launched its latest WD-brand network attached storage (NAS) offering in India. The new NAS series is specifically designed for the …

Western Digital Expands Next-Generation Data Center Storage Family For Scale Cloud And Enterprise Markets
News & Launches

Western Digital Expands Next-Generation Data Center Storage Family For Scale Cloud And Enterprise Markets

November 17, 2016

Western Digital Corporation announces a new entry-level storage system focused on addressing cloud-scale challenges. Expanding its existing systems, solutions and platforms portfolio, the new plug-and-play object storage system, the ActiveScale …

WD Survey Reveals: Increase in Smartphone Usage Leading To Growing Storage Needs
smartphones Survey Reports

WD Survey Reveals: Increase in Smartphone Usage Leading To Growing Storage Needs

November 11, 2016

Western Digital Corporation a global storage technology and solutions leader, today released the results of a consumer survey on the ‘Storage needs of smartphone users in India and challenges faced …

Western Digital Announces World’s First 64 Layer 3D NAND Technology
News & Launches

Western Digital Announces World’s First 64 Layer 3D NAND Technology

July 27, 2016

Western Digital Corp. announces that it has successfully developed its next generation 3D NAND technology, BiCS3, with 64 layers of vertical storage capability. Pilot production of the new technology has …

