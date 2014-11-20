Tag "Western Digital"
SanDisk is A Part of Western Digital and A Major Player in the Flash Memory Storage Supplyby Jagrati Rakheja March 1, 2018
Vivek Tyagi, Director, Business Development & Sales, SanDisk, Western Digital in conversation with PCQuest shared about SanDisk becoming a part of Western Digital and the two OEM products introduced by …Read More
Western Digital Unveils Next-Generation Technology to Preserve and Access The Next Decade Of Big Databy Ashok Pandey October 12, 2017
At its "Innovating to Fuel the Next Decade of Big Data" event today, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced a breakthrough innovation for delivering ultra-high capacity hard disk drives (HDDs) …Read More
Smart Cities Council and Western Digital lead the dialog on the need of surveillanceby Suksham Sharma August 8, 2017
Western Digital, a leading global provider of storage solutions, co-hosted a Roundtable Conference on " Technology Modernization for Safer and Smarter Cities"with Smart Cities Council at Mumbai recently. The conference primarily …Read More
Western Digital to Deliver Solid State Drives with 64-Layer 3d Nand Technologyby Mayank Shishodia May 31, 2017
Western Digital Corporation recently announced the world's first client solid state drives built with its 64-layer 3D NAND technology. This technology milestone enables the company to deliver …Read More
SanDisk Extreme Go USB 3.1 Flash Drive Review: A Great Drive to Transfer Data Real Quicklyby Ashok Pandey April 27, 2017
Who wants to wait for even 5 minutes to transfer any data or content such as movies or software, etc. No one has time, and looking at the current demands, …Read More
G-Technology Addresses Increasing Application Workflow Demandsby Ashok Pandey April 25, 2017
Western Digital Corporation announces upgrades to its G-Technology product lines, including the addition of Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connectivity technologies. The upgrades optimize the speed and performance of these drives, …Read More
WD Announces G-DRIVE USB-C Device for creative MAC and Tech Enthusiastsby Ashok Pandey April 13, 2017
Western Digital Corporation announces the expansion of its G-Technology brand G-DRIVE storage portfolio with the G-DRIVE USB-C device. The new drive is designed with creative enthusiasts in mind, delivering high-capacity …Read More
Western Digital Adds New Surveillance-Class Hard Drives Purple with 10TB Storage Capacityby Ashok Pandey April 6, 2017
Western Digital Corporation ("Western Digital") announces the availability of the WD Purple 10TB HDD, the newest member of its high-capacity hard drive line for surveillance applications. According the IHS Markit, …Read More
Western Digital joins hands with ‘Phillauri’ as their digital storage partnerby Ashok Pandey March 20, 2017
Western Digital announces its association with film production houses Fox Star Studios and Clean Slate Films Private Limited – Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production house, for the …Read More
SanDisk Moved a Step Ahead from its competitors with World’s First A1 SD Specification microSD Cardby Ashok Pandey March 9, 2017
Once again, Sandisk brings storage solutions packed with modern technology delivering greater performance. This time Western Digital Corporation moved a step ahead by bringing world's first microSD card with A1 …Read More
Western Digital Brings WD Black PCIe Solid State Drivesby Ashok Pandey January 5, 2017
Western Digital Corporation ("Western Digital") announces the availability of new WD Black PCIe solid state drives (SSDs), the first WD-branded client PCIe SSDs. The new SSDs complement the recently announced …Read More
Western Digital Unveiled Network Attached Storage My Cloud Pro Seriesby Tushar Mehta December 16, 2016
Western Digital Corporation, a global storage technology and solutions provider, launched its latest WD-brand network attached storage (NAS) offering in India. The new NAS series is specifically designed for the …Read More
Western Digital Expands Next-Generation Data Center Storage Family For Scale Cloud And Enterprise Marketsby Ashok Pandey November 17, 2016
Western Digital Corporation announces a new entry-level storage system focused on addressing cloud-scale challenges. Expanding its existing systems, solutions and platforms portfolio, the new plug-and-play object storage system, the ActiveScale …Read More
WD Survey Reveals: Increase in Smartphone Usage Leading To Growing Storage Needsby Ashok Pandey November 11, 2016
Western Digital Corporation a global storage technology and solutions leader, today released the results of a consumer survey on the 'Storage needs of smartphone users in India and challenges faced …Read More
Western Digital Announces World’s First 64 Layer 3D NAND Technologyby Ashok Pandey July 27, 2016
Western Digital Corp. announces that it has successfully developed its next generation 3D NAND technology, BiCS3, with 64 layers of vertical storage capability. Pilot production of the new technology has …Read More