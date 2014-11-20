Tag "whatsapp"

Google Tez Adds On A Chat Feature To Take On WhatsApp & Paytm
News

Google Tez Adds On A Chat Feature To Take On WhatsApp & Paytm

by March 7, 2018

Google Tez will soon be updated with a new and simple chat feature. The chat feature is rolling out slowly and steadily for the users. Where a user would be …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp Beta Has A New Feature For Android and Windows Phone Users
News

WhatsApp Beta Has A New Feature For Android and Windows Phone Users

by February 21, 2018

WhatsApp has a new feature for its Android and Windows Phone users. The feature is known as Group Description. With this, the user will be able to add a description …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp On Android Will Soon Support Group Video Calls
News

WhatsApp On Android Will Soon Support Group Video Calls

by February 7, 2018

According to reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is prepped up to give its users a new feature. This Facebook-owned messaging app will soon provide the consumers with a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp Will Breakup With Blackberry OS and Windows Phone By New Year’s
News

WhatsApp Will Breakup With Blackberry OS and Windows Phone By New Year’s

by December 27, 2017

It was in 2009 when WhatsApp was launched. An innovation that made communication unchallenging and effortless for the Gen Next. Almost a decade and your favourite messaging app never …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Your Favorite Mobile Apps Are Taking The Upgrade Road
Mobile Apps smartphones Social Media

Your Favorite Mobile Apps Are Taking The Upgrade Road

by November 29, 2017

Changing with time is the vital key to live a happy, healthy and wealthy life. Similarly, updating your techie gadgets on a constant basis is of prime importance to avail …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Soon, end your long wait with this WhatsApp feature
News

Soon, end your long wait with this WhatsApp feature

by July 10, 2017

Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon introduce the recall and revoke feature for its users. The company has not yet released the feature, but according to online reports, the feature will soon be available …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Now Shoot @Night with this new WhatsApp camera update
News

Now Shoot @Night with this new WhatsApp camera update

by July 4, 2017

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature: The night mode. Facebook’s  WhatsApp has introduced this feature for its in-app camera that lets people click better images in low light.

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
FB to move WhatsApp data from IBM Cloud to its own data centres
News

FB to move WhatsApp data from IBM Cloud to its own data centres

by June 8, 2017

Facebook has decided to move the massive WhatsApp data from IBM Cloud to its own data centres. According to a report in CNBC, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been one of IBM’s top five public …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Track Your Friends In Realtime Using WhatsApp
News News & Launches

Track Your Friends In Realtime Using WhatsApp

by February 1, 2017

Whatsapp’s rolled out a new feature that helps you to track the Live Location of your friend and relative. Whatsapp already has a feature through which the people can share a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp Adds Video Streaming and GIF Support for Android
Mobile Apps News

WhatsApp Adds Video Streaming and GIF Support for Android

by December 7, 2016

WhatsApp has added video-streaming and GIF support for its Android app. Through video-streaming feature users can stream the video directly without waiting for it to download fully. WhatsApp has replaced the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
New WhatsApp Update Brings Video Calling on Board
News & Launches OS & Apps

New WhatsApp Update Brings Video Calling on Board

by November 15, 2016

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has almost 160 million Indian users, making India a market of dominance. WhatsApp has finally merged into the queue of applications offering Video calling. What is the difference? Video …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How to Install Dual Whatsapp Account in One Android Phone
Developers How-Tos OS & Apps

How to Install Dual Whatsapp Account in One Android Phone

by May 17, 2016

If you have a dual sim card Android phone and want to install Whatsapp on two different numbers then here is the solution. Just download Parallel Space－Multi Accounts and you …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption for Android, iOS and Windows
News & Launches Security Tech & Trends

WhatsApp Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption for Android, iOS and Windows

by April 6, 2016

NEW DELHI, INDIA: The big fight between Apple and FBI over a federal order to unlock the iPhone of a mass shooter was the biggest story from the Silicon Valley …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
India spends most time on communication apps: Report
Mobile Apps News

India spends most time on communication apps: Report

by June 26, 2015

A new global report by Ericsson claims that 30 percent of time spent by users on all smartphone apps is on communication through voice, instant messaging, voice over internet protocol …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Calling Through WhatsApp?–Expect Frequent Call Drops and Voice Lags
Mobile Apps OS & Apps

Calling Through WhatsApp?–Expect Frequent Call Drops and Voice Lags

by June 23, 2015

VoIP calling apps have been gaining a lot of popularity lately, thanks to their free calling facility over WiFi or mobile data network connection from any country to any country. The …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp Alternatives for Enterprises
Tech & Trends

WhatsApp Alternatives for Enterprises

by June 17, 2015

If we look at how people communicate or engage with each other, it has evolved in the last decade from SMS, calls, mails, Skype, social to now WhatsApp and likes. …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp Voice Calling Feature Lands to iOS
News News & Launches

WhatsApp Voice Calling Feature Lands to iOS

by April 22, 2015

WhatsApp, a popular cross platform messaging app that killed text messages long time ago is now ready to kill Phone app in the iOS. iPhone users can now make voice calling …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
WhatsApp Now Available on Web
News & Launches

WhatsApp Now Available on Web

by February 2, 2015

Are you tired of typing messages on your smart phone and have always craved for a desktop version of WhatsApp. Well for all of you the wait is now over …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]