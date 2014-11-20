Tag "whatsapp"
Google Tez Adds On A Chat Feature To Take On WhatsApp & Paytmby PCQ Bureau March 7, 2018
Google Tez will soon be updated with a new and simple chat feature. The chat feature is rolling out slowly and steadily for the users. Where a user would be …
WhatsApp Beta Has A New Feature For Android and Windows Phone Usersby Jagrati Rakheja February 21, 2018
WhatsApp has a new feature for its Android and Windows Phone users. The feature is known as Group Description. With this, the user will be able to add a description …
WhatsApp On Android Will Soon Support Group Video Callsby PCQ Bureau February 7, 2018
According to reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is prepped up to give its users a new feature. This Facebook-owned messaging app will soon provide the consumers with a …
WhatsApp Will Breakup With Blackberry OS and Windows Phone By New Year'sby Jagrati Rakheja December 27, 2017
It was in 2009 when WhatsApp was launched. An innovation that made communication unchallenging and effortless for the Gen Next. Almost a decade and your favourite messaging app never …
Your Favorite Mobile Apps Are Taking The Upgrade Roadby Jagrati Rakheja November 29, 2017
Changing with time is the vital key to live a happy, healthy and wealthy life. Similarly, updating your techie gadgets on a constant basis is of prime importance to avail …
Soon, end your long wait with this WhatsApp featureby Suksham Sharma July 10, 2017
Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon introduce the recall and revoke feature for its users. The company has not yet released the feature, but according to online reports, the feature will soon be available …
Now Shoot @Night with this new WhatsApp camera updateby Suksham Sharma July 4, 2017
WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature: The night mode. Facebook's WhatsApp has introduced this feature for its in-app camera that lets people click better images in low light.
FB to move WhatsApp data from IBM Cloud to its own data centresby Suksham Sharma June 8, 2017
Facebook has decided to move the massive WhatsApp data from IBM Cloud to its own data centres. According to a report in CNBC, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been one of IBM's top five public …
Track Your Friends In Realtime Using WhatsAppby Raj Kumar Maurya February 1, 2017
Whatsapp's rolled out a new feature that helps you to track the Live Location of your friend and relative. Whatsapp already has a feature through which the people can share a …
WhatsApp Adds Video Streaming and GIF Support for Androidby Sidharth Shekhar December 7, 2016
WhatsApp has added video-streaming and GIF support for its Android app. Through video-streaming feature users can stream the video directly without waiting for it to download fully. WhatsApp has replaced the …
New WhatsApp Update Brings Video Calling on Boardby Tushar Mehta November 15, 2016
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has almost 160 million Indian users, making India a market of dominance. WhatsApp has finally merged into the queue of applications offering Video calling. What is the difference? Video …
How to Install Dual Whatsapp Account in One Android Phoneby Raj Kumar Maurya May 17, 2016
If you have a dual sim card Android phone and want to install Whatsapp on two different numbers then here is the solution. Just download Parallel Space－Multi Accounts and you …
WhatsApp Rolls Out End-to-End Encryption for Android, iOS and Windowsby Sidharth Shekhar April 6, 2016
NEW DELHI, INDIA: The big fight between Apple and FBI over a federal order to unlock the iPhone of a mass shooter was the biggest story from the Silicon Valley …
India spends most time on communication apps: Reportby Rashi Varshney June 26, 2015
A new global report by Ericsson claims that 30 percent of time spent by users on all smartphone apps is on communication through voice, instant messaging, voice over internet protocol …
Calling Through WhatsApp?–Expect Frequent Call Drops and Voice Lagsby Rashi Varshney June 23, 2015
VoIP calling apps have been gaining a lot of popularity lately, thanks to their free calling facility over WiFi or mobile data network connection from any country to any country. The …
WhatsApp Alternatives for Enterprisesby Rashi Varshney June 17, 2015
If we look at how people communicate or engage with each other, it has evolved in the last decade from SMS, calls, mails, Skype, social to now WhatsApp and likes. …
WhatsApp Voice Calling Feature Lands to iOSby Anuj Sharma April 22, 2015
WhatsApp, a popular cross platform messaging app that killed text messages long time ago is now ready to kill Phone app in the iOS. iPhone users can now make voice calling …
WhatsApp Now Available on Webby Anuj Sharma February 2, 2015
Are you tired of typing messages on your smart phone and have always craved for a desktop version of WhatsApp. Well for all of you the wait is now over …