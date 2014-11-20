Tag "wipro"
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Forays into Home Automation Spaceby PCQ Bureau February 22, 2018
Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has launched Wipro Z NXT, an integrated home automation solution. This highly affordable system enables the user to transform any ordinary home into a smart …Read More
Wipro Lighting Introduces Internet of Lightingby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Digital lighting solutions using IoT and Big Data – that's Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions for Smart & Connected indoor & outdoor lighting that Wipro unveiled at the Light Show. Internet of …Read More
DataQuest 35 Years: THE START-UP REVOLUTION IN INDIAby PCQ Bureau February 8, 2018
Authored By: SAURABH SRIVASTAVA, Co-Founder/Past Chairman NASSCOM, TiE & Co-Founder IAN The IT Industry itself, which started the start-up revolution in a fairly hostile environment, has not only flourished but is …Read More
Dataquest 35 Years: R&D IN ITby PCQ Bureau February 6, 2018
Authored By: Dr SRIDHAR MITTA , MD & Director and Founder, NextWealth Entrepreneurs Today, the Indian IT industry is mature-thanks to its R&D lineage. It is ready to assimilate digital technologiesRead More
Dataquest 35 Years: BUILDING INDIA ABROADby PCQ Bureau February 5, 2018
Authored By: SOM MITTAL, Former President, NASSCOM The Indian entrepreneurial spirit made most of this opportunity by innovating and delivering select complex processes through the offshore development model With more than three …Read More
Wipro Launches Nine Solutions to Accelerate Adoption of Blockchainby Mayank Shishodia May 17, 2017
Wipro Limited recently announced that it has developed nine blockchain-based solutions for the Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods industries. Defined, designed and co-developed with …Read More
Wipro Joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance to Develop Enterprise-Grade Blockchain Solutionsby Raj Kumar Maurya May 5, 2017
Wipro Limited has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) as a founding member. EEA is a collaboration of enterprises to promote, develop and implement enterprise grade Ethereum-based blockchain applications across …Read More
Wipro Builds Industry-Focused Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service Platform on IBM Bluemixby Adeesh Sharma February 20, 2017
Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced it is delivering analytics-based insights for specific industries with the Data Discovery Platform, its newest big data analytics-as-a-service …Read More
Wipro Joins the Industrial Internet Consortiumby Sidharth Shekhar February 2, 2017
Wipro Limited today announced that it has joined the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), the global, member-supported organization that promotes the accelerated growth of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). This …Read More
Wipro and Microsoft Accelerator Partner to Create go-to-market Opportunities for Startupsby Tushar Mehta December 7, 2016
Microsoft Accelerator, a global program built for startups and Wipro Limited, an information technology, consulting and business process services company have entered into a partnership that will provide …Read More