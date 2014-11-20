Tag "wireless bluetooth speakers"
Artis Introduces 6 New Wireless Bluetooth Bar Speakersby PCQ Bureau February 23, 2018
Artis announced the launch of new Bluetooth Bar speaker systems. BT-R10, BT-X1, BT-X2, BT-X20, BT-X30 and BT-X40 are the newest additions to the Artis family of wireless Bluetooth speakers which …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Creative Woof 3: A micro-size inverted bell shaped bluetooth speaker launched at Rs.3999by Anuj Sharma December 21, 2015
Creative Technology Ltd today announced the Creative Woof 3, the ideal micro-size Bluetooth speaker companion for smartphone and tablet users who want to enjoy their music out loud on the go, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]