Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV 4 (55)
News & Launches

Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV 4 (55)

by February 15, 2018

Xiaomi is starting 2018 on a high note in India with a blockbuster event where it broke new ground with the launch of three products. The world got its first …

Read More
Android 8.0 Oreo Update Has Rolled Out For Xiaomi Mi A1 Users
News

Android 8.0 Oreo Update Has Rolled Out For Xiaomi Mi A1 Users

by January 3, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in September 2017 with Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The smartphone company promised that the phone would receive Android 8.O update by the end of the year …

Read More
Xiaomi Announced New Payment Option Powered by Google Tez
News & Launches

Xiaomi Announced New Payment Option Powered by Google Tez

by December 20, 2017

Xiaomi announced that it will offer a new payment option, powered by Google Tez, on its own e-commerce platforms. Tez is Google’s new digital payment app for India. The new payment …

Read More
Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A in India starting at an Incredible Price
News & Launches smartphones

Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A in India starting at an Incredible Price

by November 30, 2017

Xiaomi launched Redmi 5A, starting at INR 4,999. The 5-inch Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish and features a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Offering up to …

Read More
Xiaomi announces its third manufacturing facility in India
News Other Products smartphones

Xiaomi announces its third manufacturing facility in India

by November 22, 2017

Xiaomi announced its third manufacturing plant in India and the first facility for power banks. This manufacturing plant is in partnership with Hipad Technology and is situated in Noida, Uttar …

Read More
Xiaomi announces new Redmi Y series in India
News smartphones

Xiaomi announces new Redmi Y series in India

by November 3, 2017

Xiaomi today announced the launch of a new smartphone series designed around people’s lifestyles with Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. The Redmi Y series is designed for people who need …

Read More
Xiaomi launches Mi MIX 2 in India
News smartphones

Xiaomi launches Mi MIX 2 in India

by October 11, 2017

Xiaomi became the first to launch a truly full screen display smartphone in India with Mi MIX 2, a gorgeous evolution of Mi MIX, the revolutionary concept phone unveiled a …

Read More
“MI fans are the core of our marketing primarily driven by social media”: Manu Jain, MD, Xiaomi India
smartphones Tech & Trends

"MI fans are the core of our marketing primarily driven by social media": Manu Jain, MD, Xiaomi India

by October 4, 2017

Manu Jain, VP, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India in an exclusive talks with PC Quest shares insights about Xiaomi’s operations, focus areas and plans in India

Read More
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One phone with dual rear cameras launched in India at Rs 14,999
smartphones

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One phone with dual rear cameras launched in India at Rs 14,999

by September 6, 2017

Xiaomi launched the Mi A1, the first Android One device from the Chinese smartphone maker which will be available in India market at Rs 14,999 starting next week. This will be …

Read More
Xiaomi to open Mi Home Store in India soon
News & Launches

Xiaomi to open Mi Home Store in India soon

by May 5, 2017

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is all set to open its first Mi Home Store in India. The company has sent out media invites for the inauguration of the store in …

Read More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale to start on Flipkart at 12 pm
News Shop smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale to start on Flipkart at 12 pm

by February 22, 2017

Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 PM today with three variants of the phone on offer. The 2GB/32GB storage variant is priced Rs …

Read More
Hugo Barra Returns to Silicon Valley as Facebook’s VR Chief
News Social Media

Hugo Barra Returns to Silicon Valley as Facebook's VR Chief

by January 26, 2017

Hugo Barra, who was poached from Google to head Xiaomi’s international expansion plans, is set to join Facebook to lead the company’s VR division. Barra who was based out of China …

Read More
Redmi Note 4 Flash Sale, Sold Out in 10 min
News News & Launches smartphones

Redmi Note 4 Flash Sale, Sold Out in 10 min

by January 24, 2017

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 4 smartphone has received an overwhelming response from the Indian smartphone market. The Chinese company in a press statement has announced that 250,000 units of the …

Read More
Hugo Barra Says Goodbye to Xiaomi, Returning to Silicon Valley
News

Hugo Barra Says Goodbye to Xiaomi, Returning to Silicon Valley

by January 23, 2017

Xiaomi’s vice president in charge of global operations Hugo Barra has left the company citing health concerns and a new role. It seems that Beijing – a city infamous for hazardous …

Read More
Xiaomi Mi VR Play Launched In India at Rs 999
News News & Launches Tech & Trends

Xiaomi Mi VR Play Launched In India at Rs 999

by December 13, 2016

Xiaomi has entered into the virtual reality (VR) sector and live streaming in India. The company has launched it’s Mi VR Play VR headset and Mi Live streaming services in …

Read More
Five Wearable Brands That Ruled 2016
Life/Living News Trends Watch

Five Wearable Brands That Ruled 2016

by December 7, 2016

According to a report by  IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the smartwatch market has taken a hit this quarter while the overall wearables market is growing …

Read More
Xiaomi’s Mi Max Smartphone Comes with Large Screen and Huge Battery at 15K
News News & Launches

Xiaomi's Mi Max Smartphone Comes with Large Screen and Huge Battery at 15K

by July 1, 2016

Xiaomi launches Mi Max smartphone with the largest-ever battery and screen …

Read More
Xiaomi’ Flagship Smartphone Mi 5 Comes to India at INR 24,999
News News & Launches

Xiaomi' Flagship Smartphone Mi 5 Comes to India at INR 24,999

by April 1, 2016

Xiaomi unveils Mi 5 in India at INR 24,999. The flagship device has a sleek and beautiful body and front has 3D glass made from Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It …

Read More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Launched in India: Price and Detail specifications
News & Launches

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Launched in India: Price and Detail specifications

by March 3, 2016

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 smartphone in India powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor Redmi Note 3 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and Mi.com starting 9 March. The version with 2GB RAM …

Read More
Mi India launches second Made In India smartphone, Redmi Note Prime @ Rs.8499
News News & Launches

Mi India launches second Made In India smartphone, Redmi Note Prime @ Rs.8499

by December 14, 2015

Mi India is excited to announce the launch of its second ‘Made in India’ smartphone, Redmi Note Prime, on Amazon.in. Redmi Note Prime will be available for Rs. 8,499 exclusively on Amazon.in and …

Read More