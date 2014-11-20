Tag "XIaomi’"
Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV 4 (55)by PCQ Bureau February 15, 2018
Xiaomi is starting 2018 on a high note in India with a blockbuster event where it broke new ground with the launch of three products. The world got its first
Android 8.0 Oreo Update Has Rolled Out For Xiaomi Mi A1 Usersby Jagrati Rakheja January 3, 2018
Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in September 2017 with Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The smartphone company promised that the phone would receive Android 8.O update by the end of the year
Xiaomi Announced New Payment Option Powered by Google Tezby PCQ Bureau December 20, 2017
Xiaomi announced that it will offer a new payment option, powered by Google Tez, on its own e-commerce platforms. Tez is Google's new digital payment app for India. The new payment
Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A in India starting at an Incredible Priceby PCQ Bureau November 30, 2017
Xiaomi launched Redmi 5A, starting at INR 4,999. The 5-inch Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish and features a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Offering up to
Xiaomi announces its third manufacturing facility in Indiaby PCQ Bureau November 22, 2017
Xiaomi announced its third manufacturing plant in India and the first facility for power banks. This manufacturing plant is in partnership with Hipad Technology and is situated in Noida, Uttar
Xiaomi announces new Redmi Y series in Indiaby PCQ Bureau November 3, 2017
Xiaomi today announced the launch of a new smartphone series designed around people's lifestyles with Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. The Redmi Y series is designed for people who need
Xiaomi launches Mi MIX 2 in Indiaby PCQ Bureau October 11, 2017
Xiaomi became the first to launch a truly full screen display smartphone in India with Mi MIX 2, a gorgeous evolution of Mi MIX, the revolutionary concept phone unveiled a
“MI fans are the core of our marketing primarily driven by social media”: Manu Jain, MD, Xiaomi Indiaby Anushruti Singh October 4, 2017
Manu Jain, VP, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India in an exclusive talks with PC Quest shares insights about Xiaomi's operations, focus areas and plans in India
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android One phone with dual rear cameras launched in India at Rs 14,999by PCQ Bureau September 6, 2017
Xiaomi launched the Mi A1, the first Android One device from the Chinese smartphone maker which will be available in India market at Rs 14,999 starting next week. This will be
Xiaomi to open Mi Home Store in India soonby Ankit Parashar May 5, 2017
Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is all set to open its first Mi Home Store in India. The company has sent out media invites for the inauguration of the store in
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale to start on Flipkart at 12 pmby Sidharth Shekhar February 22, 2017
Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 PM today with three variants of the phone on offer. The 2GB/32GB storage variant is priced Rs
Hugo Barra Returns to Silicon Valley as Facebook’s VR Chiefby Sidharth Shekhar January 26, 2017
Hugo Barra, who was poached from Google to head Xiaomi's international expansion plans, is set to join Facebook to lead the company's VR division. Barra who was based out of China
Redmi Note 4 Flash Sale, Sold Out in 10 minby Sidharth Shekhar January 24, 2017
Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 4 smartphone has received an overwhelming response from the Indian smartphone market. The Chinese company in a press statement has announced that 250,000 units of the
Hugo Barra Says Goodbye to Xiaomi, Returning to Silicon Valleyby Sidharth Shekhar January 23, 2017
Xiaomi's vice president in charge of global operations Hugo Barra has left the company citing health concerns and a new role. It seems that Beijing – a city infamous for hazardous
Xiaomi Mi VR Play Launched In India at Rs 999by Sidharth Shekhar December 13, 2016
Xiaomi has entered into the virtual reality (VR) sector and live streaming in India. The company has launched it's Mi VR Play VR headset and Mi Live streaming services in
Five Wearable Brands That Ruled 2016by Sidharth Shekhar December 7, 2016
According to a report by IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the smartwatch market has taken a hit this quarter while the overall wearables market is growing
Xiaomi’s Mi Max Smartphone Comes with Large Screen and Huge Battery at 15Kby Ashok Pandey July 1, 2016
Xiaomi launches Mi Max smartphone with the largest-ever battery and screen
Xiaomi’ Flagship Smartphone Mi 5 Comes to India at INR 24,999by Ashok Pandey April 1, 2016
Xiaomi unveils Mi 5 in India at INR 24,999. The flagship device has a sleek and beautiful body and front has 3D glass made from Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Launched in India: Price and Detail specificationsby Raj Kumar Maurya March 3, 2016
Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 smartphone in India powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 processor Redmi Note 3 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in and Mi.com starting 9 March. The version with 2GB RAM
Mi India launches second Made In India smartphone, Redmi Note Prime @ Rs.8499by Anuj Sharma December 14, 2015
Mi India is excited to announce the launch of its second 'Made in India' smartphone, Redmi Note Prime, on Amazon.in. Redmi Note Prime will be available for Rs. 8,499 exclusively on Amazon.in and