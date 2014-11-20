Tag "Zebpay"
Zebpay Introduces Ether to the Exchangeby PCQ Bureau February 27, 2018
Zebpay Introduces Ether to the Exchangeby PCQ Bureau February 27, 2018

Zebpay announced the trading of Ether (cryptocurrency) on the exchange, the users can now trade in Ether in addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ripple, it means that the …
Digital Mints: Know the Factoryby Suksham Sharma June 20, 2017
Digital Mints: Know the Factoryby Suksham Sharma June 20, 2017

Bitcoin, a digital currency, created and held electronically. Bitcoins are not printed, like any other currency. They are produced by people, and businesses running computers all around the world using …
Bitcoin Exchange Zebpay reaches 500,000 downloads markby Suksham Sharma May 18, 2017
Bitcoin Exchange Zebpay reaches 500,000 downloads markby Suksham Sharma May 18, 2017

Zebpay, an app-based bitcoin exchange, recently announced achieving 500,000 downloads on Android Play Store. The present milestone highlights growing acceptance of Bitcoins as one of the most popular emerging asset …
Bitcoin Mobile Wallet App ‘Zebpay’ Now Available in Indiaby Ashok Pandey March 12, 2015
Bitcoin Mobile Wallet App 'Zebpay' Now Available in Indiaby Ashok Pandey March 12, 2015

Zebpay enters in the Indian market with its mobile application for Android smarphones. It intends to make bitcoins accessible to everybody. This app helps users easily buy, store, send …