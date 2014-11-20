Tag "Zebronics"

Zebronics Introduces Its Newest Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Zebronics Introduces Its Newest Portable Bluetooth Speaker

by February 20, 2018

Zebronics adds another product to its category of portable BT speakers, Passion; the lightweight and fabric finished, loaded with handy features for an alluring musical experience. Stream music wirelessly with the …

Zebronics Launches Wireless Headphone with Rhythmic LED Lights, Neptune
Zebronics Launches Wireless Headphone with Rhythmic LED Lights, Neptune

by February 5, 2018

Zebronics introduces its newest headphone, Neptune; a stylish headphone with a complete package of wireless comfort and an advanced high-end chipset boasting sound to a new level of listening …

Zebronics Launches its Portable BT Speaker
Zebronics Launches its Portable BT Speaker

by January 19, 2018

Zebronics launches BT speaker, Maestro; a big sized portable speaker aesthetically designed with fabric finish and embedded with superior quality techs. Maestro Portable BT Speaker boasts amazing sound quality …

Zebronics Announces Max Pro Keyboard
Zebronics Announces Max Pro Keyboard

by January 15, 2018

Zebronics has introduced another extension to its very strong Gaming Portfolio ‘Max Pro’ premium mechanical gaming Keyboard. The ultimate Gaming experience with the excellent combination of impeccable craftsmanship, excellent switches and premium feature set. Embedded …

Zebronics Introduces portable wireless speaker ‘Buddy’
Zebronics Introduces portable wireless speaker ‘Buddy’

by December 11, 2017

Whether it is a house party, a road trip or simply just a way to chill, this new portable wireless speaker is the solution to all the questions. Zebronics has …

Zebronics launches its first Wireless stereo Earphone ‘AirDuo’
Zebronics launches its first Wireless stereo Earphone ‘AirDuo’

by October 10, 2017

Zebronics gives ‘easy listening’ a whole new meaning with the launch of its latest ‘AirDuo’ seamlessly comfy, incredibly stylish and capable of delivering excellent sound quality priced for Rs. 4999/- One of the …

Zebronics launches its 5.1 Multimedia Speakers ‘ZEB- SW6760RUCF’
Zebronics launches its 5.1 Multimedia Speakers ‘ZEB- SW6760RUCF’

by September 28, 2017

It’s festive times! What makes the occasion special? Music and what makes the Music Special: Speakers.Knowing which, Zebronics announces its newest ‘ZEB – SW6760RUCF’ a 5.1 multimedia speaker which brings theatre surround …

Zebronics launches its unique DJ Speakers ‘Monster Pro X15L’
Zebronics launches its unique DJ Speakers ‘Monster Pro X15L’

by September 20, 2017

An occasional DJ gig, a wedding DJ, or a beginner with dreams of one day DJing, there’s one piece of gear which will give you the freedom and flexibility to …

Zebronics Eternity Headphones Review
Zebronics Eternity Headphones Review

by September 5, 2017

Zeb Eternity Headphones looks stylish and has comfortable cushioning around to enjoy the music for longer hours. The comfy Bluetooth headphone’s ear cup comes with an aluminum finish, the extra …

Zebronics launches Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Zebronics launches Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

by August 28, 2017

Zebronics has recently announced its advanced version Max Plus, Premium mechanical gaming keyboard that integrates the industry leading technology and quality construction in an exclusively crafted design to provide a …

Zebronics launches 10 new Premium Gaming Chassis
Zebronics launches 10 new Premium Gaming Chassis

by July 31, 2017

Zebronics enters into the Premium Gaming Market, launches 10 new Gaming Chassis, the first being ‘Apollo’ the new beast in the Gaming World. It offers the right versatility for Gamers, …

Zebronics Launches “Mambo” 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 5353
Zebronics Launches “Mambo” 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 5353

by July 13, 2017

Zebronics introduces its powerful speaker, ‘Mambo 4.1 Speakers’. Packed with 105 watts RMS, as the company claims, the …

Zebronics launches “Future” 2.1 & 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 4646 and Rs. 5151
Zebronics launches “Future” 2.1 & 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 4646 and Rs. 5151

by July 5, 2017

Zebronics announces a new addition to its wide range of audio products, the new 2.1 & 4.1 …

‘Denoise’ India’s first Silent Mouse from Zebronics
‘Denoise’ India’s first Silent Mouse from Zebronics

by May 17, 2017

Zebronics unveils India’s first silent Mouse “Denoise”. The sound of silence with no more click sound, the wireless Mouse comes with built in rechargeable battery so you no longer need …

Zebronics Hope Speakers Ready to Blast the Sound
Zebronics Hope Speakers Ready to Blast the Sound

by May 11, 2017

Zebronics announced its limited edition ‘Summer Sound’ – Hope …

Zebronics Hard Rock 3 Tower Speakers Launched at Rs 27,272
Zebronics Hard Rock 3 Tower Speakers Launched at Rs 27,272

by April 12, 2017

Zebronics has launched its flagship Hard Rock 3 Tower speakers which include quad 20cms Woofer, dual 16.5cms mid-range driver and 2cms Tweeter for highs. Hard Rock 3 comes with a built-in …

Zebronics 5.1 Dhoom Speakers for Monster Sound
Zebronics 5.1 Dhoom Speakers for Monster Sound

by April 11, 2017

Zebronics unveils its 5.1 Tower Speakers ‘Dhoom – BTRUCF’ for ‘Monster sound experience’. The speaker compliments every room and set up. With its unique LED Display and Glamor design, the …

Zebronics Extends its VR Headset Range with ZEB-VR100 Priced at INR 1499
Zebronics Extends its VR Headset Range with ZEB-VR100 Priced at INR 1499

by March 16, 2017

After the successful launch of VR headset in early 2016, Zebronics has added another product to its popular VR range – ZEB-VR100. Priced at just Rs. 1499/- the headset comes with …

Zebronics Budget Range Alto 5.1 Speaker at Rs. 4949
Zebronics Budget Range Alto 5.1 Speaker at Rs. 4949

by February 27, 2017

Zebronics announces the launch of its newest budget range 5.1 Speaker ‘Alto’. Zebronics ‘Monster Sound’, the speaker with its good looks in wood construction cabinets and sleek …

