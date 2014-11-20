Tag "Zebronics"
Zebronics Introduces Its Newest Portable Bluetooth Speakerby PCQ Bureau February 20, 2018
Zebronics adds another product to its category of portable BT speakers, Passion; the lightweight and fabric finished, loaded with handy features for an alluring musical experience. Stream music wirelessly with the
Zebronics Launches Wireless Headphone with Rhythmic LED Lights, Neptuneby PCQ Bureau February 5, 2018
Zebronics introduces its newest headphone, Neptune; a stylish headphone with a complete package of wireless comfort and an advanced high-end chipset boasting sound to a new level of listening
Zebronics Launches its Portable BT Speakerby PCQ Bureau January 19, 2018
Zebronics launches BT speaker, Maestro; a big sized portable speaker aesthetically designed with fabric finish and embedded with superior quality techs. Maestro Portable BT Speaker boasts amazing sound quality
Zebronics Announces Max Pro Keyboardby PCQ Bureau January 15, 2018
Zebronics has introduced another extension to its very strong Gaming Portfolio 'Max Pro' premium mechanical gaming Keyboard. The ultimate Gaming experience with the excellent combination of impeccable craftsmanship, excellent switches and premium feature set. Embedded
Zebronics Introduces portable wireless speaker 'Buddy'by PCQ Bureau December 11, 2017
Whether it is a house party, a road trip or simply just a way to chill, this new portable wireless speaker is the solution to all the questions. Zebronics has
Zebronics launches its first Wireless stereo Earphone 'AirDuo'by PCQ Bureau October 10, 2017
Zebronics gives 'easy listening' a whole new meaning with the launch of its latest 'AirDuo' seamlessly comfy, incredibly stylish and capable of delivering excellent sound quality priced for Rs. 4999/- One of the
Zebronics launches its 5.1 Multimedia Speakers 'ZEB- SW6760RUCF'by PCQ Bureau September 28, 2017
It's festive times! What makes the occasion special? Music and what makes the Music Special: Speakers.Knowing which, Zebronics announces its newest 'ZEB – SW6760RUCF' a 5.1 multimedia speaker which brings theatre surround
Zebronics launches its unique DJ Speakers 'Monster Pro X15L'by PCQ Bureau September 20, 2017
An occasional DJ gig, a wedding DJ, or a beginner with dreams of one day DJing, there's one piece of gear which will give you the freedom and flexibility to
Zebronics Eternity Headphones Reviewby Ashok Pandey September 5, 2017
Zeb Eternity Headphones looks stylish and has comfortable cushioning around to enjoy the music for longer hours. The comfy Bluetooth headphone's ear cup comes with an aluminum finish, the extra
Zebronics launches Mechanical Gaming Keyboardby Ankit Parashar August 28, 2017
Zebronics has recently announced its advanced version Max Plus, Premium mechanical gaming keyboard that integrates the industry leading technology and quality construction in an exclusively crafted design to provide a
Zebronics launches 10 new Premium Gaming Chassisby Ashok Pandey July 31, 2017
Zebronics enters into the Premium Gaming Market, launches 10 new Gaming Chassis, the first being 'Apollo' the new beast in the Gaming World. It offers the right versatility for Gamers,
Zebronics Launches "Mambo" 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 5353by Raj Kumar Maurya July 13, 2017
Zebronics introduces its powerful speaker, 'Mambo 4.1 Speakers'. Packed with 105 watts RMS, as the company claims, the
Zebronics launches "Future" 2.1 & 4.1 Speakers Priced at Rs. 4646 and Rs. 5151by Raj Kumar Maurya July 5, 2017
Zebronics announces a new addition to its wide range of audio products, the new 2.1 & 4.1
'Denoise' India's first Silent Mouse from Zebronicsby Ankit Parashar May 17, 2017
Zebronics unveils India's first silent Mouse "Denoise". The sound of silence with no more click sound, the wireless Mouse comes with built in rechargeable battery so you no longer need
Zebronics Hope Speakers Ready to Blast the Soundby Raj Kumar Maurya May 11, 2017
Zebronics announced its limited edition 'Summer Sound' – Hope
Zebronics Hard Rock 3 Tower Speakers Launched at Rs 27,272by Sidharth Shekhar April 12, 2017
Zebronics has launched its flagship Hard Rock 3 Tower speakers which include quad 20cms Woofer, dual 16.5cms mid-range driver and 2cms Tweeter for highs. Hard Rock 3 comes with a built-in
Zebronics 5.1 Dhoom Speakers for Monster Soundby Ashok Pandey April 11, 2017
Zebronics unveils its 5.1 Tower Speakers 'Dhoom – BTRUCF' for 'Monster sound experience'. The speaker compliments every room and set up. With its unique LED Display and Glamor design, the
Zebronics Extends its VR Headset Range with ZEB-VR100 Priced at INR 1499by Sidharth Shekhar March 16, 2017
After the successful launch of VR headset in early 2016, Zebronics has added another product to its popular VR range – ZEB-VR100. Priced at just Rs. 1499/- the headset comes with
Zebronics Budget Range Alto 5.1 Speaker at Rs. 4949by Raj Kumar Maurya February 27, 2017
Zebronics announces the launch of its newest budget range 5.1 Speaker 'Alto'. Zebronics 'Monster Sound', the speaker with its good looks in wood construction cabinets and sleek