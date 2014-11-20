Tag "Zenfone"
ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018by PCQ Bureau February 28, 2018
ASUS CEO Jerry Shen unveiled the all-new ZenFone 5 Series at a special event in the Italian Pavilion at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The lineup includes ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS announces the ZenFone 4 Selfie Seriesby PCQ Bureau September 14, 2017
ASUS has announced the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series, Android smartphones featuring high-quality, dual front-facing cameras and intuitive yet powerful image processing software thatenables users to easily capture beautiful …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Launches ZenFone Max Smartphone Combined with Maximum Convenienceby Ashok Pandey January 4, 2016
ASUS brings ZenFone Max smartphone with huge 5000 mAh battery, suited for people demanding a long-lasting battery life like businessmen and the younger generation of users. Apart from 5000 mAH …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS brings its latest budget smartphone Zenfone C at a price of Rs. 5,999/-by Rohit Arora February 11, 2015
ASUS today announced its latest budget offering, Zenfone C – ZC451CG with India as one of the first wave countries for the launch. The device is built on the Android 4.4 KitKat …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]