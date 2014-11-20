Tag "Zenfone"

ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018
by February 28, 2018

ASUS CEO Jerry Shen unveiled the all-new ZenFone 5 Series at a special event in the Italian Pavilion at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The lineup includes ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone …

ASUS announces the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series
by September 14, 2017

ASUS has announced the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series, Android smartphones featuring high-quality, dual front-facing cameras and intuitive yet powerful image processing software thatenables users to easily capture beautiful …

ASUS Launches ZenFone Max Smartphone Combined with Maximum Convenience
by January 4, 2016

ASUS brings ZenFone Max smartphone with huge 5000 mAh battery, suited for people demanding a long-lasting battery life like businessmen and the younger generation of users. Apart from 5000 mAH …

ASUS brings its latest budget smartphone Zenfone C at a price of Rs. 5,999/-
by February 11, 2015

ASUS today announced its latest budget offering, Zenfone C – ZC451CG with India as one of the first wave countries for the launch. The device is built on the Android 4.4 KitKat …

