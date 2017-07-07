Talend Accelerates Growth by Opening New Office in Bangalore, India

Talend a cloud and big data integration solutions, today announced the official opening of its office in Bangalore, India, to address regional sales opportunities and better serve client needs on a global basis. The new facilities house members of Talend’s customer success team, including professional services, who will provide support and training to the surrounding regions and to the many global Talend customers and System Integrators (SIs) that have major development hubs or Centers of Excellence in India. Talend’s India team also includes sales representatives who will help meet the growing opportunity for Talend solutions in the region spurred by the aggressive move by public and private companies towards digitalization.

According to Gartner, IT organizations in India are undergoing change at a tremendous pace. India boasts one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Business is booming. Indian companies have committed to digitalization and expect the IT organization to help. Like their top-performing counterparts, Indian CIOs list digital business and growth or market share as their enterprises’ top strategic business priority through 2017. In fact, Indian CIOs say it more emphatically: 37% listed digital business as a top priority vs. 28% of top performers (and 21% of global respondents).

The new office, which will be one of company’s largest in APAC, will help Talend deepen its collaboration with partners and accelerate training of their associates on Talend solutions. Based on current commitments from leading SIs, Talend expects the number of consultants trained in 2017 to more than triple 2016 totals. Growth in the number of trained Talend consultants will help SIs address their increasing customer demand for skilled big data and cloud resources to support their digital transformation.