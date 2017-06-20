TaoTronics Bluetooth and Wired ANC In-Ear Headphones launched in India

TaoTronics announced the launch of Bluetooth and Wired ANC In-Ear Headphones in India via distributor Origin Marketing. The Bluetooth Sports In-Ear models are TT-BH06 and TT-BH07 which are priced at Rs. 2190 & Rs. 2490 respectively. The ANC (Active Noise Cancelling) In-Ear model EP01 is priced at Rs. 3490. All models are now available for purchase at top e-commerce stores and retail outlets. Also available at Myntra.

 

 

 

