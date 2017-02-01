Tech Explained

Zia Voice

Zia Voice, The First Conversational AI For Sales Teams

March 6, 2018

Zoho has recently launched the first conversational AI for sales teams - The Zia Voice. It integrates speech and chats abilities to Zia, which is Zoho's AI-powered sales assistant. The ...

Ridlr App

How to use Ridlr app for a hassle-free Mumbai Metro Ride

February 6, 2018

The daily ridership of Mumbai metro is 4,00,000 (approx) resulting in long queues. To counter this hassle, Ridlr has introduced a new feature which enables metro users to ...

Cybersecurity, cyber threat, Indian Government

Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Government

December 20, 2017

Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Government. Governments house vast and diverse amounts of information on their networks, servers, and websites. Every day these agencies face persistent and advanced cyber ...

ERP technology, erp dead, ERP systems

The death of ERP systems?

December 15, 2017

Is it really the end of the ERP Systems? Navin Parti, Vice President, Q3 Technologies is sharing some of his views on the ERP Technology that had helped the businesses ...

4 Must Have Security Layers for The New Age Car

December 11, 2017

By Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP is telling about must have security layers for your new age car

Tech Trends

Tech Trends That will Take Over In 2018

November 28, 2017

‘Innovation is Change that unlocks new value’. - Jamie Notter Technology is a sphere that has seen innovation on a constant basis. Every day a new kind of product is launched ...

Ericsson_Connect

Ericsson brings the ‘first ever’ live Demo of 5G

November 17, 2017

Ericsson showcased the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in India using its 5G test bed and 5G NR Radio, demonstrating extremely high throughput and ultra-low latency. This milestone builds on Ericsson’s ...

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Made Simpler

November 14, 2017

The world is preparing itself for another revolution in the field of technology. The revolution of Artificial Intelligence; it is not only impacting our daily routines but also business and ...

Cloud Technology

Hitachi Vantara has Raised the Bar For Object Storage

November 3, 2017

Hitachi has been a leader in OT for industries such as finance, government, manufacturing, power/energy and transportation for over 100 years, providing solutions that have positively impacted businesses at large. ...

Decoding the Big Data Behemoth

Decoding the Big Data Behemoth

August 24, 2017

We spoke to Manish Mittal, Managing Principal and Head of Global Delivery, Axtria to understand the challenges organizations face in implementing Big Data solutions

Digital Mints: Know the Factory

June 20, 2017

Bitcoin, a digital currency, created and held electronically. Bitcoins are not printed, like any other currency. They are produced by people, and businesses running computers all around the world using ...

Technical Support

The Future of IT Skills for Technical Support Organizations

June 7, 2017

By Pradipto Chakrabarty Over the past few years, digital transformation has become a watchword for many businesses. In this new era defined by cloud computing, ...

10 Startups Thriving On Cloud

May 25, 2017

The cloud computing model offers cost and flexibility advantages for startups. In the competitive technology world, time is money. Cloud and startups are a perfect fit because the cloud helps ...

Brand communication and artificial-intelligence (AI)

Artificial Intelligence to Shape the Future of Brand Communications

May 19, 2017

By Ashu Kajekar, CEO at 7EDGE We all know that Artificial Intelligence (AI) making significant contributions towards enhancing the quality of customer relationship management (CRM) among large organizations. But ...

machine learning

How Machine Learning Enhances Omni-Channel Retail Experience

April 18, 2017

  We spoke to Valli Bollavaram, Vice President - Enterprise Data & Business Intelligence Engineering, Target India to understand the different ways by which machine learning enhances the omni-channel shopping experience

Panasonic LUMIX GH5

Panasonic Lumix GH5, That Can Take 6K photos at 30 fps and 4k Videos at 60p, Launched for Rs 1,88,990

March 29, 2017

Panasonic India announced the launch of its latest flagship model- LUMIX GH5 in the Indian market. Panasonic LUMIX GH5 is capable of recording high precision 4k 60p/50p video recordingand 4:2:2 ...

Here’s How Criminals are Using PetrWrap to Steal Ransomware Code from their Peers

March 16, 2017

Kaspersky Lab’s researchers have discovered PetrWrap, a new malware family that exploits the original Petya ransomware module, distributed through a Ransomware-as-a-Service platform, to perform targeted attacks against organizations. The PetrWrap ...

IoT

HPE and Tata Communications to Build LoRa-Based IoT Network in India to Server 2,000+ Communities

February 27, 2017

At Mobile World Congress  Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced it is working with Tata Communications, to support the roll-out of India’s first LoRaWAN (LoRa) based network. Tata Communications unveiled plans for the ...

artificial intelligence

Why Manufacturing Stands to Gain the Most Through Artificial Intelligence

February 22, 2017

Siri on the iPhone, Cortana on Windows, Alexa, self-driving cars, and face recognition on Facebook photos, these are all examples of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already having a profound ...

The Rise and Rise of Artificial Intelligence

February 15, 2017

  By Sunil Jose, MD, Teradata India The advent of artificial intelligence or AI has drastically changed the way businesses consume information, in order to enable smart decision making and innovation across ...