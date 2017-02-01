Tech Explained
Zia Voice, The First Conversational AI For Sales TeamsMarch 6, 2018
Zoho has recently launched the first conversational AI for sales teams - The Zia Voice. It integrates speech and chats abilities to Zia, which is Zoho's AI-powered sales assistant. The ...
How to use Ridlr app for a hassle-free Mumbai Metro RideFebruary 6, 2018
The daily ridership of Mumbai metro is 4,00,000 (approx) resulting in long queues. To counter this hassle, Ridlr has introduced a new feature which enables metro users to ...
Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian GovernmentDecember 20, 2017
Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Government. Governments house vast and diverse amounts of information on their networks, servers, and websites. Every day these agencies face persistent and advanced cyber ...
The death of ERP systems?December 15, 2017
Is it really the end of the ERP Systems? Navin Parti, Vice President, Q3 Technologies is sharing some of his views on the ERP Technology that had helped the businesses ...
4 Must Have Security Layers for The New Age CarDecember 11, 2017
By Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP is telling about must have security layers for your new age car
Tech Trends That will Take Over In 2018November 28, 2017
‘Innovation is Change that unlocks new value’. - Jamie Notter Technology is a sphere that has seen innovation on a constant basis. Every day a new kind of product is launched ...
Ericsson brings the ‘first ever’ live Demo of 5GNovember 17, 2017
Ericsson showcased the first live 5G end-to-end demonstration in India using its 5G test bed and 5G NR Radio, demonstrating extremely high throughput and ultra-low latency. This milestone builds on Ericsson’s ...
Artificial Intelligence Made SimplerNovember 14, 2017
The world is preparing itself for another revolution in the field of technology. The revolution of Artificial Intelligence; it is not only impacting our daily routines but also business and ...
Hitachi Vantara has Raised the Bar For Object StorageNovember 3, 2017
Hitachi has been a leader in OT for industries such as finance, government, manufacturing, power/energy and transportation for over 100 years, providing solutions that have positively impacted businesses at large. ...
Decoding the Big Data BehemothAugust 24, 2017
We spoke to Manish Mittal, Managing Principal and Head of Global Delivery, Axtria to understand the challenges organizations face in implementing Big Data solutions
Digital Mints: Know the FactoryJune 20, 2017
Bitcoin, a digital currency, created and held electronically. Bitcoins are not printed, like any other currency. They are produced by people, and businesses running computers all around the world using ...
The Future of IT Skills for Technical Support OrganizationsJune 7, 2017
By Pradipto Chakrabarty Over the past few years, digital transformation has become a watchword for many businesses. In this new era defined by cloud computing, ...
10 Startups Thriving On CloudMay 25, 2017
The cloud computing model offers cost and flexibility advantages for startups. In the competitive technology world, time is money. Cloud and startups are a perfect fit because the cloud helps ...
Artificial Intelligence to Shape the Future of Brand CommunicationsMay 19, 2017
By Ashu Kajekar, CEO at 7EDGE We all know that Artificial Intelligence (AI) making significant contributions towards enhancing the quality of customer relationship management (CRM) among large organizations. But ...
How Machine Learning Enhances Omni-Channel Retail ExperienceApril 18, 2017
We spoke to Valli Bollavaram, Vice President - Enterprise Data & Business Intelligence Engineering, Target India to understand the different ways by which machine learning enhances the omni-channel shopping experience
Panasonic Lumix GH5, That Can Take 6K photos at 30 fps and 4k Videos at 60p, Launched for Rs 1,88,990March 29, 2017
Panasonic India announced the launch of its latest flagship model- LUMIX GH5 in the Indian market. Panasonic LUMIX GH5 is capable of recording high precision 4k 60p/50p video recordingand 4:2:2 ...
Here’s How Criminals are Using PetrWrap to Steal Ransomware Code from their PeersMarch 16, 2017
Kaspersky Lab’s researchers have discovered PetrWrap, a new malware family that exploits the original Petya ransomware module, distributed through a Ransomware-as-a-Service platform, to perform targeted attacks against organizations. The PetrWrap ...
HPE and Tata Communications to Build LoRa-Based IoT Network in India to Server 2,000+ CommunitiesFebruary 27, 2017
At Mobile World Congress Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced it is working with Tata Communications, to support the roll-out of India’s first LoRaWAN (LoRa) based network. Tata Communications unveiled plans for the ...
Why Manufacturing Stands to Gain the Most Through Artificial IntelligenceFebruary 22, 2017
Siri on the iPhone, Cortana on Windows, Alexa, self-driving cars, and face recognition on Facebook photos, these are all examples of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already having a profound ...
The Rise and Rise of Artificial IntelligenceFebruary 15, 2017
By Sunil Jose, MD, Teradata India The advent of artificial intelligence or AI has drastically changed the way businesses consume information, in order to enable smart decision making and innovation across ...