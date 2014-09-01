Tech & Trends
Digital Dexterity at the Speed of CloudMarch 9, 2018
Author - Daniela Perlmutter, Vice President product marketing at Amdocs As organizations tout their ‘move to the cloud’ much of the discussion to date has centered on moving IT workloads to ...
Manage Your Arcsto Climb Up – 5Cs for Women to attain C-suite statusMarch 8, 2018
Authored By: Susila Cherla I got a call last Sunday evening from my friend, who hesitantly said, ‘Do you know, Trivedi quit her job last Friday, two months after giving birth to ...
BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & HR are Top App usersMarch 8, 2018
WaveMaker is the low code app development platform from Pramati Technologies. Deepak Anupalli, Head of Product at WaveMaker in a dialogue with PC Quest discusses Indian App market and how ...
How can you stay safe online at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic GamesMarch 7, 2018
By: Jason Hart, VP and CTO for data protection, Gemalto Next month Pyeongchang in South Korea is set to host “the most connected Olympic and Paralympic Games” to date, with millions ...
This Women’s Day, Gift Intel Powered Laptops To The Special Ladies In Your LifeMarch 5, 2018
International Women’s Day is a day to recognize the achievements and resilience of women all over the world. There’s no better way to celebrate their strength than by empowering them ...
Top Tech Trends In Mobile Accessories Market To Watch Out For In 2018March 5, 2018
Authored By: Kartik Bakshi, India Head, Belkin Intro Smartphone users around the world are well-acquainted with their device’s capabilities and continued innovation, and there is the desire ...
How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age TechnologiesMarch 1, 2018
Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals ...
SanDisk is A Part of Western Digital and A Major Player in the Flash Memory Storage SupplyMarch 1, 2018
Vivek Tyagi, Director, Business Development & Sales, SanDisk, Western Digital in conversation with PCQuest shared about SanDisk becoming a part of Western Digital and the two OEM products introduced by ...
LoanTap envisions penetrating deeper into the Salaried SegmentFebruary 28, 2018
Knowing the woes of salaried person, LoanTap is the platform which caters to the millennials with EMI Free loans. Satyam Kumar, CO-Founder & CEO at LoanTap talks more about his platform with PC ...
Oracle’s Security GambitFebruary 27, 2018
Oracle is offering a range of holistic security solutions based on cloud Oracle has seen a long journey for more than 4 decades. Over the years, the company has transformed ...
Blockchain Could Have Blocked Nirav ModiFebruary 27, 2018
Deploying a Blockchain System could have prevented tampering of the SWIFT System in case of Punjab National Bank Banking sector is the engine of economic growth and any malfunction in this ...
Overcoming Security Concerns When Adopting CloudFebruary 26, 2018
Authored By: ThiruVengadam, regional vice president, India, Epicor Software As an increasing number of organisations committed to digital transformation, the adoption of 'third ...
Innovative Technologies To Look For In The FutureFebruary 23, 2018
Steve Jobs once said, ‘Innovation is the only way to win’. Thus, the quote stands as the ultimate reality of the present times. The technology sector is always driving swiftly ...
Why are application developers turning towards reward advertisements?February 23, 2018
About 10 years ago in 2008 Google and Apple launched their app stores which lead to the widespread proliferation of applications that became available to the masses. It is about ...
Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Digital Payments LandscapeFebruary 21, 2018
The Boston Consulting Group report has projected that digital payments in India will reach $500 billion by 2020 and more than 50% of all internet users will be actively using ...
How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase businessFebruary 19, 2018
By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Often CRM is looked upon as a viable tool for larger businesses and enterprises while SME’s and Start-ups often view it as a ...
“We want to make living effortlessly a reality”February 19, 2018
In conversation with PC Quest, Virang Jhaveri, Co-Founder & CEO, Picostone, sharing how Picostone can help make your home smarter. Tell us about the product portfolio? We are a home automation company ...
Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy PartnerFebruary 13, 2018
The most romantic time of the year is here again. If you haven’t expressed your love as yet to your special someone, do it on Valentine’s day; it would be ...
Drones in India – Today & TomorrowFebruary 13, 2018
Co-authored by Dr. Jan Radtke (Vice President & Head, New Business Accelerator, Cyient) and Dinakar Devireddy (Assistant General Manager, New Business Accelerator, Cyient) Drones or “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles” (UAV’s) are a ...
Cyber Security and CRMFebruary 12, 2018
Authored By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions With CRM becoming an essential business practice, the days when vital customer and company data was stocked up securely in a cabinet ...