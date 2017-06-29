Telit Introduces First Bluetooth Low EnergyModule with integrated MEMS 

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced BlueMod+S42M, aBluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 4.2, standalone, single-mode module with embedded 3-axis accelerometer, temperature and humidity sensors. The cost-effective componentis optimized for efficiency and simplicity inend-device design and manufacturing, delivering reliable Bluetooth Low Energy functionality withrobust endpoint security, motion and environmental sensors and essential featuresthat reduce development costs, bill of materials, and time to market.

Ideal for large scale projects, the BlueMod+S42M seamlessly expedites device designacross a wide range of industrial and consumer applications areas. The embedded sensors are necessary for high-value, fragile asset tracking, and time- or temperature-sensitive applications such as cold chain monitoring in the pharmaceutical and agriculture industries.

The release of the certified BlueMod+S42M complements the exisiting Telit portfolio of Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy modules and directly addresses the demand in the rapidly growing BLE-dependent market. A report released by IndustryARC Analysis, forecasts Bluetooth Low Energy enabled devices shipments to increase to 8.4 billion units by 2020 at a CAGR of 29%.

“Cost, power, and reliability are critical to the success of IoT applications that demand efficient Bluetooth Low Energy solutions,” explained Ronen Ben-Hamou, Telit EVP of Products and Solutions. “Our new qualified Bluetooth module caters to designers of all levels with tight development, materials and manufacturing cost constraints and even tighther timelines. The beauty of the +S42M is it’s simplicity: single-chip SoC, feature packed, sensibly priced, exceptional power savings, and extensiveinteroperability.”

Full applications can be embedded in the BlueMod+S42M, which is a self-contained System-on-Chip (SoC) requiring no additional external supporting components. It is equipped with an on-board micro controller, integrated chip antenna, passive components, T°/Humidity sensor, and an accelerometer. Leveraging a rich subset of features from Telit’s diverse family of BlueMod+Sx modules, including a GATT interface and Terminal I/O profile combination, the new BlueMod+S42M greatly simplifies and accelerates the development of applications.

In addition to efficient performance and low power consumption, BlueMod+S42M includes value-added features that further streamline development:

Bluetooth v4.2 Qualified Module

RED, SRCC Certified

Generic GATT Client and Server

LE Secure Connections

Configurable DIS (Device Information Service)

LE Data Length Extension

Terminal I/O for Easy Transparent Data Transfer (BLE- SPP like)

Embedded Sensors

Over-the-Air Updates

Sample Code for iOS and Android

WeChat Air Sync Protocol

Designers using the BlueMod+S42M have access to comprehensive development and integration tools including evaluation and development kits.