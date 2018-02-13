Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy Partner

Tech & Trends
by February 13, 2018 0 comments

The most romantic time of the year is here again. If you haven’t expressed your love as yet to your special someone, do it on Valentine’s day; it would be the perfect day to propose and show your love.

But you can’t do it without a gift. So, check-out the top 5 technology -friendly Valentine’s day gifts for your tech-savvy partner.

  • Smartphones – Does he always complains about his phone getting hanged? Why not gift
    Smartphone

    him a brand new smartphone? Flipkart and Amazon are offering some interesting deals on smartphones. From iPhone X to Vivo Manish Malhotra V7+, you have a lot of options available at your disposal.

 

  • Portable charger

    Portable Chargers – Portable chargers are the need of the hour. As our smartphones are always running out of battery. So, portable charger becomes a must have. There can be many choices accessible such as portable chargers from Intex, Lenovo, Belkin, etc.

 

 

Headphones
  • Head Phones – Is your better half a music buff? Then, a pair of headphones will be the best gift for him/her. They go handy while travelling in the metro, working out or just for taking a long walk.

 

  • Kindle – If your partner loves reading, then a Kindle is the way to
    Kindle

    go. A Kindle is an easy, convenient and economical solution and access to more than 1000 books. Also, it has a great battery power that lasts longer.

 

 

Fitness Band
  • Fitness Band – Want to motivate her to lose those side handles and stay healthy? Gift a fitness band with which she can keep track of her steps, calories burnt, calorie intake, distance traveled and heart rate.

Gift these amazing everyday gadgets to your partner and feel the love flowing in the air.

kindle portable charger smartphone tech savvy V-day valentine's day

Related Tech Articles

Similar Posts From Tech Category
Why Manufacturing Stands to Gain the Most Through Artificial Intelligence

Why Manufacturing Stands to Gain the Most Through Artificial Intelligence

February 22, 2017
Now Use Vodafone M-Pesa Wallet to Recharge Your DND Flyway Card

Now Use Vodafone M-Pesa Wallet to Recharge Your DND Flyway Card

July 15, 2016
Openwave Mobility Discloses 2018 Predictions

Openwave Mobility Discloses 2018 Predictions

December 18, 2017

No Comments so far

Jump into a conversation

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Your data will be safe!Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.