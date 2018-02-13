Top 5 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Tech-Savvy Partner

The most romantic time of the year is here again. If you haven’t expressed your love as yet to your special someone, do it on Valentine’s day; it would be the perfect day to propose and show your love.

But you can’t do it without a gift. So, check-out the top 5 technology -friendly Valentine’s day gifts for your tech-savvy partner.

Smartphones – Does he always complains about his phone getting hanged? Why not gift him a brand new smartphone? Flipkart and Amazon are offering some interesting deals on smartphones. From iPhone X to Vivo Manish Malhotra V7+, you have a lot of options available at your disposal.

Portable Chargers – Portable chargers are the need of the hour. As our smartphones are always running out of battery. So, portable charger becomes a must have. There can be many choices accessible such as portable chargers from Intex, Lenovo, Belkin, etc.

Head Phones – Is your better half a music buff? Then, a pair of headphones will be the best gift for him/her. They go handy while travelling in the metro, working out or just for taking a long walk.

Kindle – If your partner loves reading, then a Kindle is the way to go. A Kindle is an easy, convenient and economical solution and access to more than 1000 books. Also, it has a great battery power that lasts longer.

Fitness Band – Want to motivate her to lose those side handles and stay healthy? Gift a fitness band with which she can keep track of her steps, calories burnt, calorie intake, distance traveled and heart rate.

Gift these amazing everyday gadgets to your partner and feel the love flowing in the air.