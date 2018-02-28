Toreto Launches “Bang” TOR-307 – Compact Pocketsize Bluetooth Speaker

Toreto launched a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive Bluetooth Speaker, “Bang” TOR-307.

The newly launched “Bang” TOR-307 wireless Bluetooth Speaker is portable and extremely powerful that is an epitome of heart-soothing sound quality and peerless design. The sheer size of the new wireless speaker is absolutely enthralling. It can perfectly fit into your palm and connects effortlessly to any smart device or tablet.

With easy control functions and state-of-the-art design, one can experience the unmatched wireless performance and non-stop playback for up to 4-5 hours with 1200mAh lithium battery. Now parties can be more fun with this dynamic Bang TOR-307 Bluetooth Speakers; which helps you experience what awesomeness sounds like. With crystal clear sound and subtle performance to keep your party up all night, this power packed speaker supports twin 3-Watt drivers to let you experience music like never before.

Producing powerful sound without complicating the design, Bang TOR-307 Bluetooth Speakers have easy control function keys so you never get lost while choosing the next track for your party. With one tap control for your music, you can play-pause-skip and control volume for your playlist or simply answer a phone call anytime. You’re always a button away.

The Bang TOR-307 Bluetooth Speaker comes in 4 dazzling colours; Red, Green, Black and Gold. This portable speaker supports FM connectivity, TF card compatibility and boasts powerful sound to keep your feet tapping. On the top of that, it’s easy and handy which enables the user to sync it with their activities on phones easily whether it is checking messages or answering calls.

Salient Features:

Bluetooth (3.0 + EDR)

Aux / SD Card

1200 mAh Battery

Play Time 4-5 Hours

Output: 3Wx2

Support : Bluetooth, Aux In, TF Card, FM

Pricing and Availability:

Toreto Bang TOR-307 Bluetooth Speaker is available at all leading e-commerce platforms at a very affordable price of INR 1,799/- in 4 dazzling colours; Red, Green, Black and Gold.