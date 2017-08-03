Toreto Unveils Rapid Charger 5 TOR 402

Toreto recently launched, “RAPID CHARGER 5 TOR 402”. A unique car accessory for charging your smartphones, tablets and all 5V devices.

“Rapid Charger 5” is the latest entrant to the existing Car Charging Solutions of premium and highly reliable Car Chargers.

Think of long drives with your folks. With “Rapid Charger 5” it’s easy to handle the power woes of your hungry smart devices bet it smart phone, tab, power-bank or smart camera etc. You don’t need to pester about the charging anymore. Simply connect the devise to the charging slot and get connected.

Charging simplified, simply plug-in the device into the car charging socket. The charger comes with 2 USB ports. The device has 3.4A Output supporting to charge 2 devices simultaneously. It comes with features like Safety USB Charging preventing the devices from any unwanted current/voltage.

It has a distinctive power short-circuit protection; that prevents over current & over voltage and overload protection issues to ensure safety while charging any of the devices.

“Rapid Charger 5” is one of the most designable USB car charger featuring two USB Ports and an LED light for multiple feature functions. It can be stored away easily in the car when not used.

Salient Features:

Ergonomic Design

Rapid Car Charger

2 USB Port

Input : DC 12-24 V

Output: 5V, 3.4 A

Inbuilt LED Light

Pricing and Availability:

Toreto Rapid Charger 5 is available at a very attractive price of INR 599/- and is available at all leading e-commerce platforms.