Toreto unveils Wireless Mouse SHADOW TOR 952 at INR 499/-.

Toreto has recently launched “SHADOW TOR 952”, an ergonomically designed optical wireless mouse with an intelligent power-saving design.

Left with the excruciating pain in the hands / fingers caused by never ending working hours, as most of the prevailing standard mouse has been associated with advent of occupational hazards. Now say no to such worries.

The latest ergonomic design facilitates smooth hand & wrist posture for swift handling for long usages. The well designed mouse along with the perfect 800-1600 dpi optical angle allows comfortable position to reduce the pressure on the lower palm and wrist area of the lower hand.

The SHADOW TOR 952 is a High-protective optical mouse. The device is easy to use and also gives an impressive working distance of up to 10m and also avoids the interference with any other electronic devices operating in the surroundings.

SHADOW TOR 952 is compatible with most of the operating systems such as Windows XP / Vista / 7 / 8, Mac OS and Linux etc. The receiver for the Optical Wireless Mouse can be inserted into any USB 2.0 port, just plug and play the mouse.

Toreto is offering complimentary Mouse Pad with the SHADOW TOR 952 mouse.

The mouse pad with Silk Surface ensures smooth movement for any computer mouse, great for big screens. Here one can boast of the features like:

Soft Top-Layer finish, Comfortable for wrists and hands. Anti-Fraying stitched frame prevents deformation.

Anti-slip rubber base firmly grips onto your desk and other surfaces.

Multi-Layer integrated design prevents curling and sliding under quick and strong mouse movements.

Salient Features:

Ergonomic design

High-protective optical mouse

800-1600 dpioptical angle

10 meter connection range

Intelligent power-saving design

Set up easily- just plug and play

Pricing and Availability:

Toreto SHADOW TOR 952 is available at all leading e-commerce platforms at an affordable price of INR 499/-.