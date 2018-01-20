Trends Watch
Zakk focuses on audio category to tap the Indian MarketJanuary 31, 2018
In a conversation with PC Quest, Business Director of Zakk, Anuj Chokra discusses about the focus areas and next of the plans for Zakk. ...
2018 Budget Expectations from Industry LeadersJanuary 29, 2018
Everyone is waiting anxiously for the government to present the budget. we all have some expectations, including reducing the rate of interest for loans and many others. Our industry leaders ...
“We keep innovating to give ultimate digital banking experience”: S. Sundararajan, i-exceedJanuary 18, 2018
2017 has seen many changes in the fintech market with the introduction of UPI, GST, aadhar payments and micro financing in trend. S. Sundararajan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i-exceed technology solutions in conversation with ...
Tech-Developments to Transform Our Digital World in 2018January 18, 2018
2017 has been a remarkable year that’s brought continued growth and awareness. We expect the new year 2018 to be filled with new excitements and innovations. But, there’s still a common ...
Background Screening In India Needs RegulationJanuary 11, 2018
Dr. (Col) John Chenetra, President, SecUR Credentials outlines the need for regulation platform for background screening of employees in India ...
JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions: Revisiting Master BlasterJanuary 4, 2018
Within less than a week of its release, JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions has become one of the top-most downloaded games on Google Play. The game was launched on 7th December ...
Top 10 Business Intelligence Trends for 2018December 29, 2017
Data is invaluable to all companies, from budding startups to global enterprises. This growing commodity is triggering organizations to deploy BI solutions that will elevate and accelerate data-driven decisions. Successful organizations are ...
Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian GovernmentDecember 20, 2017
Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Government. Governments house vast and diverse amounts of information on their networks, servers, and websites. Every day these agencies face persistent and advanced cyber ...
The death of ERP systems?December 15, 2017
Is it really the end of the ERP Systems? Navin Parti, Vice President, Q3 Technologies is sharing some of his views on the ERP Technology that had helped the businesses ...
HR Trends for 2018: L&D business will boomDecember 12, 2017
Ebrahim Mookhtiar, Director, Skilldom is telling about HR Trends for 2018, take a look This year HR business has done considerable measures of soul seeking about the way culture, execution and ...
4 Must Have Security Layers for The New Age CarDecember 11, 2017
By Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP is telling about must have security layers for your new age car
ThoughtWorks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Recognizes Blockchain Gaining in the EnterpriseDecember 5, 2017
The technology underpinning the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is increasingly being adopted in the enterprise, with companies finding ways to leverage blockchain solutions for distributed ledgers and smart contracts. This trend has ...
Tech Trends That will Take Over In 2018November 28, 2017
‘Innovation is Change that unlocks new value’. - Jamie Notter Technology is a sphere that has seen innovation on a constant basis. Every day a new kind of product is launched ...
CRM In Government Sector: Scope and ChallengesNovember 28, 2017
By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Governments today function similarly as MNC's. The head of states are like CEO's who are answerable to multiple stakeholders and ultimately to the ...
Top 10 Most Desired Apps in IndiaOctober 6, 2017
With the availability of a huge range of mobile apps ranging from social networking, content sharing, e-commerce, travel and video conferencing; it becomes difficult to decide on which app to ...
Apple’s New Smartwatch Require an iPhone for Cell ConnectivityAugust 10, 2017
Apple Watch may not have become a sensation like Apple’s other products like iPhone or Mac but the smartwatch is still quite popular and has many takers. Now, to ...
Celebrate World Music Day with Casio’s Dash Berlin-Limited Edition watchesJune 21, 2017
Casio has been encouraging an energetic music culture in the country with its innovative concepts of product designing. Therefore, to pump up the adrenaline of music lovers this World Music ...
How to Make Your Network IoT ReadyMay 18, 2017
By Mr. Subhasish Gupta, Regional Director– India & SAARC, Extreme Networks Internet of Things may not exactly be a new concept for organizations. For years, technologies like M2M have ...
Smart Cooking For Smart cities with Smart technologiesMay 18, 2017
Everywhere around us we see smart technologies transforming the nature of how we do things and helping us make our lives more convenient. These technologies are redefining the traditional ways ...
Android Devices Top Target for Malware Attacks and Unwanted Applications: Sophos ReportMay 3, 2017
In the recently announced Sophos’ 2017 malware forecast the researchers explored the specific malware designed for Android devices. Sophos analysis systems processed more than 8.5m suspicious Android applications in 2016. More than ...