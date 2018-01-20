Trends Watch

Zakk focuses on audio category to tap the Indian Market

Peripherals, Components and Accessories
January 31, 2018

In a conversation with PC Quest, Business Director of Zakk, Anuj Chokra discusses about the focus areas and next of the plans for Zakk.  ...

2018 Budget Expectations

2018 Budget Expectations from Industry Leaders

January 29, 2018

Everyone is waiting anxiously for the government to present the budget. we all have some expectations, including reducing the rate of interest for loans and many others. Our industry leaders ...

“We keep innovating to give ultimate digital banking experience”: S. Sundararajan, i-exceed

Tech & Trends
January 18, 2018

2017 has seen many changes in the fintech market with the introduction of UPI, GST, aadhar payments and micro financing in trend. S. Sundararajan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i-exceed technology solutions in conversation with ...

technology predictions

Tech-Developments to Transform Our Digital World in 2018

Features
January 18, 2018

2017 has been a remarkable year that’s brought continued growth and awareness. We expect the new year 2018 to be filled with new excitements and innovations. But, there’s still a common ...

Background Screening In India Needs Regulation

January 11, 2018

Dr. (Col) John Chenetra, President, SecUR Credentials outlines the need for regulation platform for background screening of employees in India ...

sachin saga, mobile cricket game

JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions: Revisiting Master Blaster

Developers Mobile Apps
January 4, 2018

Within less than a week of its release, JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions has become one of the top-most downloaded games on Google Play.  The game was launched on 7th December ...

business intelligence trends 2018, Tableau

Top 10 Business Intelligence Trends for 2018

Advice Tech & Trends
December 29, 2017

Data is invaluable to all companies, from budding startups to global enterprises. This growing commodity is triggering organizations to deploy BI solutions that will elevate and accelerate data-driven decisions. Successful organizations are ...

Cybersecurity, cyber threat, Indian Government

Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Government

Tech & Trends Tech Explained
December 20, 2017

Cybersecurity: A priority area for the Indian Government. Governments house vast and diverse amounts of information on their networks, servers, and websites. Every day these agencies face persistent and advanced cyber ...

ERP technology, erp dead, ERP systems

The death of ERP systems?

Tech Explained Technology Explained
December 15, 2017

Is it really the end of the ERP Systems? Navin Parti, Vice President, Q3 Technologies is sharing some of his views on the ERP Technology that had helped the businesses ...

learning and development, HR Trends, trends 2018

HR Trends for 2018: L&D business will boom

Advice
December 12, 2017

Ebrahim Mookhtiar, Director, Skilldom is telling about HR Trends for 2018, take a look This year HR business has done considerable measures of soul seeking about the way culture, execution and ...

4 Must Have Security Layers for The New Age Car

Advice Tech Explained
December 11, 2017

By Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP is telling about must have security layers for your new age car

Blockchain technology

ThoughtWorks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Recognizes Blockchain Gaining in the Enterprise

News
December 5, 2017

The technology underpinning the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is increasingly being adopted in the enterprise, with companies finding ways to leverage blockchain solutions for distributed ledgers and smart contracts. This trend has ...

Tech Trends

Tech Trends That will Take Over In 2018

Editorials Tech Explained
November 28, 2017

‘Innovation is Change that unlocks new value’. - Jamie Notter Technology is a sphere that has seen innovation on a constant basis. Every day a new kind of product is launched ...

CRM In Government Sector: Scope and Challenges

Tech & Trends
November 28, 2017

By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Governments today function similarly as MNC's. The head of states are like CEO's who are answerable to multiple stakeholders and ultimately to the ...

Top 10 Most Desired Apps in India

October 6, 2017

With the availability of a huge range of mobile apps ranging from social networking, content sharing, e-commerce, travel and video conferencing; it becomes difficult to decide on which app to ...

Apple, Smartwatch

Apple’s New Smartwatch Require an iPhone for Cell Connectivity

August 10, 2017

Apple Watch may not have become a sensation like Apple’s other products like iPhone or Mac but the smartwatch is still quite popular and has many takers. Now, to ...

Casio’s Dash Berlin

Celebrate World Music Day with Casio’s Dash Berlin-Limited Edition watches

News
June 21, 2017

Casio has been encouraging an energetic music culture in the country with its innovative concepts of product designing. Therefore, to pump up the adrenaline of music lovers this World Music ...

Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

How to Make Your Network IoT Ready

Advice Tech & Trends
May 18, 2017

By Mr. Subhasish Gupta, Regional Director– India &amp; SAARC, Extreme Networks Internet of Things may not exactly be a new concept for organizations. For years, technologies like M2M have ...

smart cities

Smart Cooking For Smart cities with Smart technologies

May 18, 2017

Everywhere around us we see smart technologies transforming the nature of how we do things and helping us make our lives more convenient. These technologies are redefining the traditional ways ...

Persirai Malware

Android Devices Top Target for Malware Attacks and Unwanted Applications: Sophos Report

News Survey Reports
May 3, 2017

In the recently announced Sophos’ 2017 malware forecast the researchers explored the specific malware designed for Android devices. Sophos analysis systems processed more than 8.5m suspicious Android applications in 2016. More than ...